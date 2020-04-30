Lesson 12 - B2 first for schools - why take it?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
B2 FIRST FOR SCHOOLS WHY TAKE IT?
ANY IDEAS WHY AN INTERNATIONAL ENGLISH CERTIFICATION CAN BE USEFUL? Think about it… And give me one reason!
WHY AN INTERNATIONAL ENGLISH CERTIFICATION IS USEFUL. • It shows that a student has the language skills they need to commu...
A CAMBRIDGE ENGLISH - B2 FIRST SHOWS THAT YOU CAN: Follow follow the news Communicate communicate effectively face- to-fac...
HAVE A LOOK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nh8EGI5WFCA&t=9s
CAMBRIDGE ENGLISH RECOGNITION: Some of the leading organisations that already accept our exams include: • Stanford Univers...
WHO ELSE ACCEPTS IT?
TOP FIVE STUDENT QUESTIONS ABOUT THE B2 FIRST EXAM: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vf8dkTijYoA
WHAT’S THE EXAM LIKE? Paper Content Purpose Reading and Use of (1 hour 15 minutes) 7 parts - 52questions Shows you can dea...
WHERE CAN YOU TAKE THE EXAM? • Place: Marista Santa Maria • When: 14/11 • Registration: after we are back to “normal” clas...
LET’S PLAY JEOPARDY? HTTPS://JEOPARDYLABS.COM/PLAY/FCE-JEOPARDY
TIME TO GO!!!
