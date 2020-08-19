Mapping out digital consumer journeys is a strategic priority for financial brands in today’s digital world.



In truth, consumers want to be guided in their journey. Navigating the complex world of buying a financial product is stressful enough.



Without a path clearly mapped out from awareness to advocacy, consumers are certain to get lost during the process.



By mapping out the journey and using the BANCER Strategy Circle, you can ensure that, no matter what stage a consumer is at, they have the resources and guidance they need to make their decisions and move forward.



Start by trying this strategy with just a single product or service you offer, and watch those all-important digital leads convert to sales.