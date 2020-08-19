Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The BANCER Strategy: Using the Consumer Journey to Optimize Sales
Build an Audience to Increase Website Traffic Provide consumers with helpful information. Help first. Sell second.
Attract Qualified Leads with Personalized Offers Engage consumers with transitional calls to action while they're still in...
Nuture Leads with Automation and Content Use automated emails and chatbots to provide relevant content, follow-ups, and ch...
Convert Prospects into New Loans and Deposits Include clear calls to action to make it easy for the consumer to move to th...
Expand Relationships Through Delightful Onboarding Use personal, human interaction to continue building relationships with...
The BANCER Strategy
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The BANCER Strategy

29 views

Published on

Mapping out digital consumer journeys is a strategic priority for financial brands in today’s digital world.

In truth, consumers want to be guided in their journey. Navigating the complex world of buying a financial product is stressful enough.

Without a path clearly mapped out from awareness to advocacy, consumers are certain to get lost during the process.

By mapping out the journey and using the BANCER Strategy Circle, you can ensure that, no matter what stage a consumer is at, they have the resources and guidance they need to make their decisions and move forward.

Start by trying this strategy with just a single product or service you offer, and watch those all-important digital leads convert to sales.

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The BANCER Strategy

  1. 1. The BANCER Strategy: Using the Consumer Journey to Optimize Sales
  2. 2. Build an Audience to Increase Website Traffic Provide consumers with helpful information. Help first. Sell second.
  3. 3. Attract Qualified Leads with Personalized Offers Engage consumers with transitional calls to action while they're still in the consideration phase.
  4. 4. Nuture Leads with Automation and Content Use automated emails and chatbots to provide relevant content, follow-ups, and check-ins.
  5. 5. Convert Prospects into New Loans and Deposits Include clear calls to action to make it easy for the consumer to move to the next step of the buying journey.
  6. 6. Expand Relationships Through Delightful Onboarding Use personal, human interaction to continue building relationships with consumers.

×