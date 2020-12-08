즐겁게 배우는 SQL 11일차 JOIN 설명입니다.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
발표자 소개 기술 배경 전문 검색 엔진, 임베디드 시스템(리눅스 커널 디바이스 드라이버), 빅데이터/인공지능 연구 개발, 고성능 고가용성 데이터베이스, 클라우드 컴퓨팅 주요활동 IT 전문서 번역 (클린 코드, 피플웨어,...
유튜브 방송: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV1JEJm4U-8&list=PLdntWJk2tJPLinuRXcokohNLgc83ejwUt&index=12

  2. 2. 발표자 소개 기술 배경 전문 검색 엔진, 임베디드 시스템(리눅스 커널 디바이스 드라이버), 빅데이터/인공지능 연구 개발, 고성능 고가용성 데이터베이스, 클라우드 컴퓨팅 주요활동 IT 전문서 번역 (클린 코드, 피플웨어, 해커: 광기의 랩소디, 게임 엔진 블랙 북 등) 개발강의 (삼성전자, SK C&C, 현대자동차 기술 세미나와 교육) 활동채널 블로그: https://jhrogue.blogspot.com 슬라이드 셰어: https://www.slideshare.net/jrogue/presentations 유튜브: https://www.youtube.com/c/박재호dev 문의 jrogue@gmail.com 박재호
  3. 3. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 관계형 모델에서 여러 테이블 사이의 논리적인 연결을 가능하게 만드는 핵심 • 둘 이상의 테이블에서 데이터를 결합 • 테이블을 여러 번 읽을 필요가 없고 트랜잭션 보호가 가능 • 외래 키(foreign key)와 관련된 테이블 집합을 손쉽게 처리 SQL에서 join이 중요한 이유?
  4. 4. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 예제 테이블 • 앨범과 아티스트는 N:1 관계 • 즉, 한 아티스트가 여러 앨범을 만들어 낼 수 있음
  5. 5. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 왜 다음과 같이 하지 않았을까? • 중복이 많아짐: 즉 아티스트가 늘어나면 늘어날수록 점점 더 공간을 많이 차지함, 변경이 어려워짐 • 동명이인 처리가 불가능함: 이름이 같으면 아티스트를 구분할 방법이 사실상 전무함
  6. 6. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 그렇다면 앨범 이름과 아티스트를 함께 출력하는 방법은? • SELECT 질의를 두 번 내리는 방법이 있음 • 먼저 albums 테이블을 대상으로 SELECT 질의로 ArtistId를 얻어와서 다시 artists 테이블을 대상으로 이름을 얻어옴 • 애플리케이션에서 비즈니스 논리를 일부 활용 → 장점이 없는 것은 아님, 하지만 트랜잭션 관련해 어려움을 예상 • 여기서 JOIN 등장! 특정 테이블의 필드를 기준으로 다른 테이블의 필드를 연결 외래 키
  7. 7. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL JOIN의 정체는? 곱집합(Cartesian Product) • https://blog.jooq.org/2016/07/05/say-no-to-venn-diagrams-when-explaining-joins/
  8. 8. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 그런데 조건을 줄 수 있어요… • https://blog.jooq.org/2016/07/05/say-no-to-venn-diagrams-when-explaining-joins/
  9. 9. 즐겁게 배우는 SQL 집합처럼 생각하지 맙시다. 정확하지도 않고 이해하기도 어려워요. • https://blog.jooq.org/2016/07/05/say-no-to-venn-diagrams-when-explaining-joins/

×