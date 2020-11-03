Protocolo septiembre cjr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIÓN COVID-19 CENTRO CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez CÓDIGO 11500535 LOCALIDAD Algeciras Curso 2020/2021
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 2 El presente Protocolo se elabora en v...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 3 ÍNDICE 0. Introducción. 5 1. Composic...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 4 Se debe tener en cuenta que “los cent...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 5 0.- INTRODUCCIÓN El presente Plan de ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 6 1. COMPOSICIÓN COMISIÓN ESPECÍFICA CO...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 7 2. ACTUACIONES PREVIAS A LAAPERTURA D...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 8 Se confeccionó un vídeo motivador dir...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 9 Se han creado vías de comunicación y ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 10 Protección ocular. Se recomendará al...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 11 Medidas referidas a las personas tra...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 12 Provisión de dispensadores con los p...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 13 Debe usarse mascarilla siempre, aten...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 14 Respecto a los tiempos recomendados ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 15 Se ha realizado la higienización de ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 16 Medidas específicas para el alumnado...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 17 Si de manera ordinaria, el aula de c...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 18 La dotación higiénica mínima del aul...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 19
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 20 RELACIONADO CON LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE E...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 21 En caso de ser posible, la puerta y ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 22 Se priorizará la entrega de tareas d...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 23 Mientras dure la situación actual, e...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 24
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 25 Con el fin de poder hacer un seguimi...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 26 Medidas para la limitación de contac...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 27 • Se ha instalado un cartel enrollab...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 28 Se ha limitado el acceso a los aseos...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 29 *Instrucciones para el uso de materi...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 30 *Distribución de papeleras de pedal ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 31 3.- ACTUACIONES DE EDUCACIÓN Y PROMO...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 32 • Portal de Hábitos de Vida Saludabl...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 33 ▪ Evitar tocarse los ojos, la nariz ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 34 4. ENTRADA Y SALIDA DEL CENTRO (Se t...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 35 Establecimiento de periodos flexible...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 36 Organización del alumnado en el inte...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 37 social, que tales áreas/materias/mód...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 38 Acceso al edificio en caso de necesi...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 39 5. ACCESO DE FAMILIAS Y OTRAS PERSON...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 40 Medidas de acceso de particulares y ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 41 Las direcciones de los Centros podrá...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 42 6. DISTRIBUCIÓN DEL ALUMNADO EN LAS ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 43 flujos de circulación Dependiendo de...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 44 Medidas para otros grupos clase (pup...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 45 (limpieza y desinfección) y desinfec...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 46 o Se debe garantizar la ventilación ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 47 OBJETO MEDIDA RESPONSABLE pupitres H...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 48 Para su realización se promoverá el ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 49 situación precaria ante la perspecti...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 50 7. MEDIDAS DE PREVENCIÓN PERSONAL Y ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 51 Preservación del contacto en los pue...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 52 Otras medidas En los desplazamientos...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 53 8. DESPLAZAMIENTOS DEL ALUMNADO Y DE...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 54 9. DISPOSICIÓN DEL MATERIAL Y LOS RE...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 55 10. ADAPTACIÓN DEL HORARIO A LA SITU...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 56 CEPER Juan ramón Jiménez Plaza Omeya...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 57 Adecuación del horario lectivo para ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 58 Se favorecerá la atención y tutorías...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 59 Otros aspectos referentes a los hora...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 60 La justificación para el cierre de e...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 61 Por otro lado el Real Decreto Ley 8/...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 62 - Mantener el orden y la limpieza, r...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 63 Es conveniente que la pantalla sea o...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 64 Recomendaciones generales Con relaci...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 65 autoridades sanitarias de la OMS, na...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 66 11.- MEDIDAS ORGANIZATIVAS PARA EL A...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 67 PROCEDIMIENTO DE ACTUACIÓN PARA LOS ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 68 12.- MEDIDAS ESPECÍFICAS PARA EL DES...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 69 13.- MEDIDAS DE HIGIENE, LIMPIEZA Y ...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 70 Las medidas de limpieza se extenderá...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 71 Se fomentará que el profesorado tamb...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 72 14. USO DE LOS SERVICIOS Y ASEOS Ser...
CEPER Juan Ramón Jiménez 11500535 - Algeciras PROTOCOLO ACTUACIÓN ANTE LA COVID-19 73 Aunque desde el punto de vista pedag...
