MINISTERIO DE INCLUSIÓN ECONÓMICA Y SOCIAL GOBIERNO AUTÓNOMO DESCENTRALIZADO DE LA PARROQUIA DE PUEMBO
CENTRO INFANTIL “GOTITAS DE LUZ” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
INSTALACIONES JUEGOS RINCONES
ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO
CENTRO INFANTIL “HUELLAS” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
INSTALACIONES JUEGOS SANITARIO
ACTIVIDADES ESPARCIMIENTOEDUCACIÓN
CENTRO INFANTIL “MUNDO FELIZ” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
INSTALACIONES AREA DOS AÑOS AREA TRES AÑOS
ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO
CENTRO INFANTIL “PARAÍSO DE LOS NIÑOS” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
INSTALACIONES JUEGOS MÚSICA
ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO
Cibvs rendicion cuentas gadpr puembo 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cibvs rendicion cuentas gadpr puembo 2016

39 views

Published on

Cibvs rendicion cuentas gadpr puembo 2016

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Cibvs rendicion cuentas gadpr puembo 2016

  1. 1. MINISTERIO DE INCLUSIÓN ECONÓMICA Y SOCIAL GOBIERNO AUTÓNOMO DESCENTRALIZADO DE LA PARROQUIA DE PUEMBO
  2. 2. CENTRO INFANTIL “GOTITAS DE LUZ” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
  3. 3. INSTALACIONES JUEGOS RINCONES
  4. 4. ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO
  5. 5. CENTRO INFANTIL “HUELLAS” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
  6. 6. INSTALACIONES JUEGOS SANITARIO
  7. 7. ACTIVIDADES ESPARCIMIENTOEDUCACIÓN
  8. 8. CENTRO INFANTIL “MUNDO FELIZ” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
  9. 9. INSTALACIONES AREA DOS AÑOS AREA TRES AÑOS
  10. 10. ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO
  11. 11. CENTRO INFANTIL “PARAÍSO DE LOS NIÑOS” EDIFICIO PERSONAL
  12. 12. INSTALACIONES JUEGOS MÚSICA
  13. 13. ACTIVIDADES EDUCACIÓN ESPARCIMIENTO

×