Advanced queries with ruby onrails

Advanced queries with RubyOnRails How to not fight with database queries
ActiveRecord - Map models to table - Simple queries with exact values - CRUD - Queries with few tables - Advanced queries ...
How to do those queries and be happy?
Always use scopes on models Don't do Book.where(title: 'Harry Potter') outside a model Always create a scope and calls it ...
Don't write sql strings in scopes Harder to maintain and understand Can introduce bugs when you use it joining with other ...
Examples
select * from books where category = 'drama'; All Books with category equal 'drama' Book.where(category: 'drama') Book.whe...
select * from books where books.category = 'drama' or books.title = 'Harry Potter' Books from drama category or title is H...
Book.where(arel_table[:category].eq('drama') .or(arel_table[:title].matches('Harry Potter') .or(arel_table[:description].m...
Books published in 2016 Book.where(published_at: '2016-01-01'.to_date..'2016-12-31'.to_date) select * from books where boo...
select * from books inner join publishers on publishers.id = books.publisher_id where books.category = 'drama' and publish...
select * from books where books.pages_count < 10 Books that has less than 10 pages Book.where(arel_table[:pages_count].lt(...
select * from authors where authors.country != 'Brazil' Authors that are not from Brazil Author.where(arel_table[:country]...
select * from books left outer join publishers on publishers.id = books.publisher_id where publishers.id is null or publis...
https://github.com/rails/arel https://github.com/jplethier/queries-example http://blog.carbonfive.com/2016/11/16/rails-dat...
Talk dada em um meetup de Ruby em Florianópolis sobre queries avançadas utilizando active record e arel

  1. 1. Advanced queries with RubyOnRails How to not fight with database queries
  2. 2. ActiveRecord - Map models to table - Simple queries with exact values - CRUD - Queries with few tables - Advanced queries - Queries with multiple tables - OR - Queries without exact values
  3. 3. How to do those queries and be happy?
  4. 4. Always use scopes on models Don't do Book.where(title: 'Harry Potter') outside a model Always create a scope and calls it like Book.by_title('Harry Potter')
  5. 5. Don't write sql strings in scopes Harder to maintain and understand Can introduce bugs when you use it joining with other tables May not work if you change your database
  6. 6. Examples
  7. 7. select * from books where category = 'drama'; All Books with category equal 'drama' Book.where(category: 'drama') Book.where(arel_table[:category].eq('drama'))
  8. 8. select * from books where books.category = 'drama' or books.title = 'Harry Potter' Books from drama category or title is Harry Potter Book.where('category = ? or title = ?', category, title) Book.where(arel_table[:category].eq(category).or(arel_table[:title].eq(title)))
  9. 9. Book.where(arel_table[:category].eq('drama') .or(arel_table[:title].matches('Harry Potter') .or(arel_table[:description].matches('Harry Potter')))) select * from books where books.category = 'drama' or books.title like '%Harry Potter%' or books.description like '%Harry Potter%' Books from drama category or has Harry Potter on title or description Book.where("category = ? or title like ? or description like ?", 'drama', '%Harry Potter%', '%Harry Potter%')
  10. 10. Books published in 2016 Book.where(published_at: '2016-01-01'.to_date..'2016-12-31'.to_date) select * from books where books.published_at between '2016-01-01' and '2016-12-31'
  11. 11. select * from books inner join publishers on publishers.id = books.publisher_id where books.category = 'drama' and publishers.country = 'Brazil' Books from drama category and publisher from Brazil Book.joins(:publisher) .where(category: 'Drama') .merge(Publisher.where(country: 'Brazil')) Book.joins(:publisher).where(category: 'Drama').where('publishers.country = ?', 'Brazil') Book.joins(:publisher).where(category: 'Drama').where(publishers: { country: 'Brazil' })
  12. 12. select * from books where books.pages_count < 10 Books that has less than 10 pages Book.where(arel_table[:pages_count].lt(10)) Book.where('pages_count < ?', 10)
  13. 13. select * from authors where authors.country != 'Brazil' Authors that are not from Brazil Author.where(arel_table[:country].not_eq('Brazl')) Author.where.not(country: 'Brazil')
  14. 14. select * from books left outer join publishers on publishers.id = books.publisher_id where publishers.id is null or publishers.country = 'Brazil' Books unpublished or publisher from Brazil publishers = Publisher.arel_table books = Book.arel_table Book.joins(books.join(publishers, Arel::Node::OuterJoin) .on(books[:publisher_id].eq(publishers[:id]).join_sources) .where(publishers[:country].eq('Brazil').or(publishers[:id].eq(nil)) Book.joins('left outer join publishers on publishers.id = books.publisher_id) .where('publishers.id = null or publishers.country = ?', 'Brazil') publishers = Publisher.arel_table books = Book.arel_table Book.includes(:publisher) .references(:publisher) .where(publishers[:country].eq('Brazil').or(publishers[:id].eq(nil))
  15. 15. https://github.com/rails/arel https://github.com/jplethier/queries-example http://blog.carbonfive.com/2016/11/16/rails-database-best-practices/

