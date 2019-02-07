Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 1 Tema 8 El espacio ind...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 2 El empleo industrial ...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 3  Minerales no energé...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 4 Transporte y comunica...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 5  A nivel regional y ...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 6 rural con una economí...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 7 Para descongestionar ...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 8 En 1983 el presidente...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 9  Liberalizar el merc...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 10  La industria madri...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 11  Asturias. También ...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 12 18 7 11 4 5 4,5 5,3 ...
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 13 VOCABULARIO  Bienes...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

La industria en España

11 views

Published on

tema_08
El sector secundario en España
Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato)
http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La industria en España

  1. 1. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 1 Tema 8 El espacio industrial. Introducción. 1. El sector secundario en España. 2. Materias primas y fuentes de energía. 3. Factores de localización de la industria en España. 4. La industria española (1855 – 1975). 5. Crisis y reconversión industrial (1975 – 1985). 6. La industria española en la actualidad. Vocabulario. Introducción. El espacio industrial comprende el territorio donde se asienta la producción industrial. Esta actividad transforma la materia prima en productos semielaborados o elaborados utilizando una fuente de energía. De su estudio se ocupa la geografía industrial, que analiza las interacciones entre la industria y el espacio que ocupa. En el plano socio – económico, a pesar de su modesta aportación al empleo y al PIB (13,7% y 21%, respectivamente en 2017), la industria impulsa el desarrollo tecnológico (I+D+i), los servicios a la producción y las exportaciones. Por eso los territorios industrializados son territorios dinámicos, que atraen población, generan empleo y rentas. En el plano ambiental, la industria ejerce un fuerte impacto por los recursos naturales que consume y las alteraciones medioambientales que provoca. 1. El sector secundario en España. El sector secundario abarca aquellas actividades económicas que se basan en la transformación de los bienes y recursos que se extraen del medio físico. Lo integran la industria y la construcción. También podemos incluir la explotación de las materias primas (la minería), porque son el punto de partida de las transformaciones industriales que permiten obtener productos semielaborados y elaborados. En 2017, el sector secundario aportó el 21% del PIB español: 16% la industria y 5% la construcción. En cuanto a la ocupación, ese mismo año empleó a 3 millones de personas (el 17% de la población ocupada de España). No obstante el peso económico varía por regiones. Cadena de montaje de la factoría Renault en Valladolid. En la fotografía, desarrollo del modelo Renault Captur. (fuente: revista “Más que Coches”). Fábrica de juguetes en Barcelona (1914).
  2. 2. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 2 El empleo industrial ha ido en descenso desde 1975. Esto se explica por varios factores:  Introducción de tecnología en procesos productivos que ha hecho que no se necesiten tantos trabajadores.  La deslocalización1 de fábricas.  La externalización2 o subcontratación de actividades a empresas de servicios.  La propia crisis del sector industrial que ha afectado a industrias con mucha mano de obra o muy contaminantes.  Trasvase de trabajadores hacia el sector terciario. No obstante, la pérdida de peso del sector industrial no impide constatar el crecimiento de la producción gracias al aumento de la productividad. Así la industria acapara más del 53% de las exportaciones españolas. 2. Materias primas y fuentes de energía. 2.1 La actividad minera. Las materias primas3 son elementos disponibles en la naturaleza que, o bien consumimos directamente, o necesitan ser transformados por la actividad industrial para su consumo. Se clasifican en tres grupos según su origen: animal, vegetal y mineral. Este último tipo se relaciona con la actividad extractiva o minería. Las materias primas minerales se clasifican en:  Minerales energéticos, que son fuente de energía (carbón, petróleo, gas natural, uranio). Son escasos en España. Sólo el carbón que se extrae en el área asturiana ha tenido un papel destacado. Actualmente se utilizan para la producción de electricidad, aunque no se cubren todas las necesidades y nos vemos obligados a importarlos. 1 Deslocalización: Consiste en que una empresa traslade toda o una parte de sus actividades de producción a otros países o regiones menos desarrollados (donde los salarios son más bajos, el suelo más barato, y se ofrecen ventajas fiscales) para obtener más beneficios. 2 Externalización: Del inglés “outsourcing”, es una estrategia empresarial dirigida a mejorar su competitividad mediante la subcontratación de algún proceso productivo o servicio a otra empresa o entidad externa más especializada en esa tarea. 3 Materia prima: elemento de la naturaleza que, o bien consumimos directamente, o necesita ser transformado por la actividad industrial para su consumo. Pueden ser de origen animal, vegetal o mineral. Refinería REPSOL (Puertollano, CIUDAD REAL). Una refinería es una instalación industrial destinada al refinado del petróleo del que mediante un proceso adecuado, se obtienen diversos derivados del mismo (gasolina, gasoil, queroseno…). Pozo de petróleo (Sargentes de la Lora, Burgos). Fuente: Diario de Burgos.
  3. 3. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 3  Minerales no energéticos, dentro de este grupo se clasifican en: o Minerales metálicos (cobre, cinc, níquel). Su producción ha retrocedido ante la competencia de países emergentes ya que resulta más barato importar el producto. Los motivos medioambientales han llevado al cierre de muchas minas en los últimos años. o Minerales no metálicos (pizarra, granito, caliza, arcilla, fosfatos, sal, azufre…). Este grupo constituye el 61% de la producción nacional de minerales. 2.2 Las fuentes de energía. Son aquellos recursos naturales de los que se pueden obtener una fuerza aprovechable por el ser humano para producir un trabajo o un movimiento. Según su disponibilidad, es decir, si son recursos “limitados” o “ilimitados” en el tiempo, se diferencian entre:  Las energías no renovables son aquellas que se consumen a un ritmo más rápido. El proceso de formación de estas energías dura millones de años, por lo que pueden agotarse en un plazo más o menos breve. Incluimos en este grupo los combustibles fósiles (carbón, petróleo, gas natural) y el uranio (energía nuclear).  Las energías renovables son aquellas cuya regeneración natural tiene un ritmo más rápido que su consumo, por lo que no se agotan. Entre ellas se encuentran la energía hidráulica, solar, eólica, mareomotriz, geotérmica y la biomasa. No generan residuos contaminantes, por lo que las considera energías limpias o alternativas. El principal inconveniente es que requieren una gran inversión económica para mejorar las formas de almacenamiento y transporte. En España, la mayor parte de la energía que se consume procede del petróleo y sus derivados. En los últimos años ha disminuido considerablemente la demanda en favor del gas natural. Por otra parte las energías renovables van ganado cuota más lentamente en el conjunto de las energías consumidas. 3. Factores de la localización industrial. La localización de la industria se explica por la conjunción de una serie de factores que permiten un emplazamiento óptimo, que, en general, es aquel que minimiza los costes (aunque para la empresa pública pueden primar factores políticos, como el desarrollo de zonas económicamente deprimidas buscando un mayor equilibrio regional). FACTOR IMPORTANCIA Proximidad a las fuentes de energía y materias primas Fue un factor decisivo de localización durante la primera revolución industrial, cuando el transporte era caro y las infraestructuras escasas. Actualmente, las redes de transporte de energía eléctrica, los oleoductos y gaseoductos lo han convertido en un factor secundario. Mano de obra, cualificación y coste. Es fundamental para los procesos productivos que requieren mano de obra abundante poco cualificada, y en este caso explica la “deslocalización” de muchas fábricas españolas a países menos desarrollados Capital financiero. La existencia de entidades financieras a nivel local, las ayudas estatales (subvenciones, intereses a bajo coste,…) y las ventajas fiscales (menos impuestos) siguen siendo un factor importante, sobre todo para las pequeñas y medianas empresas. 2 51 17 24 6 Consumo Final de Energía (2017) Carbón Petróleo Gas Electricidad Renovables
  4. 4. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 4 Transporte y comunicaciones. Disponer de una buena red de transporte y de una accesibilidad rápida y económica es uno de los factores claves de la localización industrial. En cuanto a las comunicaciones, el acceso a internet es esencial. Cercanía al mercado de consumo. Es importante para la industria de bienes de consumo, sobre todo de productos perecederos, que prefieren situarse cerca de las grandes aglomeraciones urbanas. Equipamientos e infraestructuras. La concentración de industrias en un mismo lugar (polígonos industriales, parques empresariales y tecnológicos) permite ahorrar costes a las empresas, sobre todo con la presencia de industrias complementarias y de asistencia técnica. Cercanía a los centros de decisión. La accesibilidad a la información, el contacto personal de los directivos…, siempre ha sido importante, pero el avance de las telecomunicaciones ha hecho que no sea tan decisivo. Calidad ambiental. Atrae a ciertas empresas de alto contenido tecnológico. Políticas industriales. La planificación e intervención estatal (mediante subvenciones, exenciones, cesiones de suelo…) han determinado la localización en espacios concretos. Los países desarrollados imponen restricciones a la instalación de industrias contaminantes, lo que ha hecho que muchas de esas industrias se establezcan en países en vías de desarrollo con una política medioambiental más laxa. La localización industrial en España presenta grandes desequilibrios territoriales. Existen claros contrastes entre áreas industrializadas y áreas de industrialización escasa. Las desigualdades en el reparto espacial de la industria son a su vez fuente de otros desequilibrios territoriales en el reparto de la población, en la riqueza, en la dotación de infraestructuras, equipamientos; y en el peso político, que han afectado negativamente a las regiones españolas menos industrializadas. 3.1 Áreas industriales desarrolladas. Son los espacios centrales de las áreas metropolitanas de Madrid y Barcelona, que son los centros principales de la industria española. Su evolución reciente ha estado marcada por el hundimiento o reconversión de sectores tradicionales y por una revitalización debida a la implantación de los sectores de alta tecnología y de las sedes sociales de las grandes empresas nacionales y multinacionales Todo ello ha favorecido una creciente terciarización de su industria, manifestada en la aparición de parques industriales y empresariales, en los que las tareas de oficina superan a las propiamente fabriles. 3.2 Ejes industriales en expansión. Son zonas que están recibiendo industrias. Pueden distinguirse varios tipos:  A nivel nacional, los ejes principales son los del valle del Ebro y del Mediterráneo. Cuentan con una red de autopistas que los conecta con los principales centros nacionales y del sur de Europa, por lo que han atraído a industrias nacionales y multinacionales. Además se relacionan con ciudades de antigua tradición industrial (textil, juguetes, calzados, muebles, automóviles) y con una industria rural dispersa transformadora de los productos del entorno (conserveras). Fábrica de camiones IVECO en Madrid. Antigua factoría PEGASO, perteneciente a la Empresa Nacional de Camiones (ENASA), fue fundada en 1946 por el Instituto Nacional de Industria (INI). La creación de esta factoría sentaba la base de la industria automovilística nacional en un momento de total aislamiento económico y político de España.
  5. 5. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 5  A nivel regional y comarcal se han desarrollado algunos ejes, como la red en torno a Madrid, que se extienden por Castilla - La Mancha y Castilla y León (autovía Tordesillas- Valladolid-Palencia).  Las áreas rurales bien comunicadas también han recibido implantaciones industriales. Destacando la producción tradicional (alimentación, textil, muebles). 3.3. Áreas de industrialización inducida y escasa.  Las áreas de industrialización inducida se encuentran en Aragón, Castilla y León y Andalucía. Aquí se crearon algunos enclaves industriales como resultado de las políticas de promoción industrial de la década de 1960. Estos concentraron las inversiones, la producción y el empleo, pero fueron incapaces de difundir la industria hacia áreas próximas, por lo que generaron desequilibrios territoriales. Es el caso de Zaragoza, de Valladolid y Burgos, y del triángulo Sevilla-Cádiz-Huelva.  Las áreas de industrialización escasa se extienden por Castilla - La Mancha, Extremadura, Baleares y Canarias, debido a su localización poco competitiva. En ellas predominan los sectores tradicionales (alimentación y textil) en empresas medianas y pequeñas de baja competitividad. 4. La industria española (1855 – 1975). 4.1 Los inicios del proceso (2ª ½ siglo XIX a 1959). El proceso de industrialización comenzó más tarde que en otros países de Europa occidental, en la 2ª ½ del siglo XIX, debido principalmente al poco espíritu empresarial de la población española y a la escasez de capitales, lo que unido a la crisis económica y financiera y a la agitación social de la época prolongaron durante más tiempo la pervivencia de una sociedad
  6. 6. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 6 rural con una economía sustentada en las actividades agrarias. Los recursos naturales y energéticos que podían utilizarse para el desarrollo de la industria se exportaban. Los comienzos fueron lentos. La incipiente industria (básica y de bienes de consumo) se localizó en Asturias, País Vasco y Cataluña. Entre 1900 y 1930 se produjo el despegue industrial. La población ocupada en el sector pasó del 15% al 31%. Esto fue debido:  La repatriación de capitales tras la pérdida colonial en 1898, muchos de los cuales se invirtieron en la industria.  La neutralidad de España en la Primera Guerra Mundial, que favoreció las exportaciones.  El impulso de las obras públicas durante la dictadura de Primo de Rivera, que favoreció el desarrollo de la industria del hierro y del cemento.  La política proteccionista, que gravó las importaciones de productos extranjeros. La guerra civil española acabó con una etapa de crecimiento e inició una fase de descenso de la producción industrial en la posguerra y de autarquía (1940 – 1956), caracterizada por la política industrial proteccionista. En 1941 se fundó el Instituto Nacional de Industria (INI) con el objetivo de incrementar la producción industrial lo más rápidamente posible, con independencia de su coste, ya que los recursos procedían del Estado. Las industrias del INI estaban especializadas en sectores estratégicos (energía, transporte, siderurgia…), que requerían fuertes inversiones y que eran necesarias para el país. Las principales empresas que se incorporaron al INI fueron ENDESA (Empresa Nacional de Electricidad), IBERIA, SEAT (Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo)… entre otras. Esta etapa se caracterizó por la falta de competencia, de tecnología y de capitales. La industria se concentró fundamentalmente en núcleos desconectados: Cataluña, País Vasco, Andalucía, Asturias, Madrid y Valencia, donde el capital y la clase empresarial hizo posible este desarrollo. También fue determinante la proximidad a los núcleos urbanos, los puertos (entrada y salida de materias primas y manufacturas). 4.2 El desarrollismo (1959 – 1973). En 1959 dio comienzo una etapa de gran desarrollo industrial y de consolidación del sector en nuestro país, conocida como Desarrollismo. Se liberaron las importaciones que permitieron la entrada de bienes de equipo, materias primas y capitales. Pero el hito más importante fue la puesta en marcha del Plan de Estabilización Nacional (1959), un sistema de planificación orientativo por medio de ayudas y subvenciones que se articuló a través de los planes de desarrollo. Estos planes se establecieron para un periodo de cuatro años, desde 1964 hasta 1975, y se dirigieron a la promoción del sector industrial en las zonas atrasadas, con el objetivo de poner fin a los desequilibrios existentes entre regiones donde se concentraba ya la industria y el resto del territorio. Con el objetivo de generar un proceso de concentración industrial similar al que se había propiciado en otras zonas de España, se seleccionaron áreas que ya tenían cierta base industrial (Sevilla, Valladolid, Vigo, La Coruña, Zaragoza, Oviedo, Logroño, Córdoba…), denominadas Polos de Desarrollo Industrial, subvencionadas en un 20%. Por otro lado, áreas más deprimidas que exigían mucha inversión (Huelva, Burgos…) los llamados Polos de Promoción Industrial, fueron subvencionados al 100%. Cadena de montaje de la fábrica SEAT en Barcelona. Conmemoración de la unidad nº 100.000 del modelo 600. En esta etapa del modelo industrializador se implantó el modelo fordista, caracterizado por la división del trabajo y un mayor control del tiempo productivo del trabajador.
  7. 7. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 7 Para descongestionar las grandes áreas industriales se crearon polígonos de descongestión industrial (Toledo o Guadalajara para descongestionar Madrid), incentivando el traslado de las fábricas desde las áreas saturadas. Los resultados no respondieron a las expectativas y la industria siguió concentrada en núcleos que ya contaban con un tejido industrial (País Vasco, Madrid, Cataluña o Valencia) y apenas hubo logros en las áreas atrasadas. Lo positivo del Plan de Estabilización fue el crecimiento de la economía española con un porcentaje de ocupación del 34% a comienzos de los setenta. 5. La industria española (1975 – 1985): crisis y reconversión. La crisis económica de 1973 marcó el inicio de una nueva etapa denominada posindustrial, calificada como de Tercera Revolución Industrial. El modelo fordista4 fue sustituido por otro basado en nuevas tecnologías (microelectrónica, informática, telecomunicaciones…); el petróleo como fuente de energía y el proceso de deslocalización industrial favorecido por el desarrollo de los transportes dio lugar a la aparición de nuevos espacios industriales. En España esta etapa coincidió con el inicio de la transición política hacia el sistema democrático tras la muerte de Franco en 1975. El clima de incertidumbre paralizó las inversiones empresariales y por otro lado se retrasaron medidas de ajuste ante la crisis económica. A ello se sumaron los problemas heredados de la etapa desarrollista:  Una baja productividad y un aumento de los costes que hacía menos competitivos los productos españoles en el extranjero.  Dependencia tecnológica del exterior.  Elevado endeudamiento empresarial, subordinado a créditos bancarios y una excesiva dependencia de la financiación extranjera. 4 Fordismo: sistema de producción en cadena o en serie. Se aplicó por primera vez en la fábrica de coches Ford a principios de siglo XX. Se caracteriza por la división del trabajo (obreros que se especializan en una tarea concreta); la producción en cadena permite el control de los tiempos de producción del obrero, el aumento de la producción y la fabricación masiva de unidades iguales. Todo ello lleva al abaratamiento de costes por unidad y ofrece ésta a un precio menor en el mercado.
  8. 8. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 8 En 1983 el presidente del gobierno español anunció la necesidad de proceder a una reconversión industrial5 que asegurase la viabilidad de las industrias en crisis. La consecuencia inmediata de la reconversión fue una desindustrialización, que tuvo un marcado carácter geográfico, pues las empresas más afectadas estaban muy concentradas en el espacio. A excepción de núcleos dispersos (Puertollano, Ponferrada, Cádiz, bajo Llobregat, sur de Madrid…), afectó sobre todo a la cornisa cantábrica. El cierre arrastró a miles de empresas, generando serios problemas económicos (paro), demográficos (emigración) y ambientales (contaminación ambiental por el abandono de fábricas y residuos industriales). Paralelamente a la reconversión se adoptó una política de reindustrialización. Se crearon las Zonas de Urgente Reindustrialización (ZUR) que incentivaron la instalación y ampliación de empresas generadoras de empleo para absorber a los parados, diversificar la estructura productiva y fomentar el progreso tecnológico. Se delimitaron siete zonas, localizadas en Galicia (El Ferrol y Vigo), Asturias (cuenca central), País Vasco (Bilbao), Andalucía (bahía de Cádiz), Cataluña (área metropolitana de Barcelona), y Madrid. El éxito fue limitado. 5.2 La integración en la CEE6 y sus repercusiones. La integración de España en la CEE, en 1986, marcó una nueva etapa en el proceso de industrialización. Ofreció un mercado de más de 325 millones de consumidores en aquel momento, pero las condiciones de ingreso en la CEE agravaron la presión sobre muchas empresas españolas que no podían competir con las europeas. Esto obligó a la Segunda Reconversión Industrial en 1991, cuando aún no había concluido la primera en muchos sectores. Las directrices marcadas por la CEE para España fueron. 5 Reconversión industrial: procesos y políticas llevados a cabo para la adaptación de la producción industrial a las nuevas demandas del mercado. Pueden conllevar la reducción de la mano de obra, cierre de fábricas, reajustes de plantillas… 6 CEE: Comunidad Económica Europea. España se integró en las comunidades europeas en enero de 1986, tras la firma del tratado de Adhesión (12 junio 1985, Palacio Real de Madrid).
  9. 9. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 9  Liberalizar el mercado industrial, desmantelando los monopolios empresariales y abandonando las prácticas proteccionistas.  Invertir en proyectos de modernización tecnológica, para lo cual se recibieron ayudas de los fondos europeos.  Apoyar a las PYMES7 , ofreciendo financiación en su desarrollo.  Impulsar la investigación y la innovación para aumentar el valor añadido de los productos. También el INI modificó sus funciones siguiendo las indicaciones de la CEE. Se desprendió de muchos negocios, privatizando y vendiendo algunas sociedades y liquidando y cerrando otras. Algunas de las ventas más importantes se produjeron a partir de 1997: SEAT, IBERIA, ENDESA, ENFERSA, ACERALIA, REPSOL, TELEFÓNICA; TABACALERA; ARGENTARIA… Otras grandes empresas se cerraron, como por ejemplo, los Altos Hornos de Vizcaya, los altos Hornos de Sagunto. 6. La industria española en la actualidad. 6.1 Producción y especialización. En 2014, la producción industrial se incrementó después de tres años de caídas consecutivas. Por comunidades autónomas destacaron Castilla y León, La Rioja y la Comunidad Foral de Navarra, con porcentajes superiores al 5%. Más del 60% de la producción industrial en España se concentra en: Cataluña (22%), Andalucía (13%), Comunidad Valenciana (11%), País Vasco (10%) y Comunidad de Madrid (10%). La producción es muy diversa, pero, por su valor, la industria manufacturera presenta una clara especialización en los siguientes sectores:  Alimentación, bebida y tabaco: 16% del valor de la producción. Se obtiene sobre todo en Cataluña, Andalucía y Castilla y León.  Vehículos de motor y material de transporte: 11% del valor de la producción. En este sector destacan comunidades como Cataluña, Castilla y León y Galicia.  Química y productos farmacéuticos: 9% del valor de la producción. Se localiza en comunidades como Cataluña, Andalucía y Comunidad Valenciana.  Productos metálicos: 8% del VAB8 de la industria. Se localiza en comunidades como País Vasco y Cataluña. 6.2 Distribución de la industria en el territorio. La industria no se reparte por igual en el territorio español, sino que existen unas zonas que concentran la mayor parte de la actividad industrial, mientras que amplias zonas del interior peninsular y los archipiélagos presentan un escaso desarrollo. Las zonas más industrializadas son Madrid, el litoral Mediterráneo y el litoral vasco. Son zonas de tradición industrial, que tras el largo proceso de reconversión han logrado revitalizar su industria. 7 PYME: pequeña y mediana empresa. 8 VAB: Valor Añadido Bruto. 16 11 9 8 Valor Añadido Bruto Industrial. Alimentación Automoción Química Metálicos
  10. 10. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 10  La industria madrileña. Presenta gran diversificación sectorial (aeronáutica, mecánica de transporte, química ligera, agroalimentaria…). Se extienden junto a las principales vías de comunicación formando corredores industriales (corredor del Henares). Esta localización permite a las empresas beneficiarse de economías de aglomeración y de la cercanía de un amplio mercado de consumo.  El eje litoral del Mediterráneo. Se extiende desde Girona (Cataluña) a Cartagena (Murcia). Podemos destacar de este eje: o Cataluña es la región más diversificada (material de transporte, química pesada, automoción, metalúrgica, siderúrgica, agroalimentaria, textil…). o La Comunidad Valenciana también presenta una notable diversidad (calzado, mueble, cerámica, juguetes, papelera…). o En la Región de Murcia predominan las industrias agroalimentarias (conserveras) y la petroquímica (Cartagena). o En las Islas Baleares cabe destacar la industria del calzado.  El litoral vasco, C. Foral de Navarra, La Rioja y Burgos. Esta zona presenta una mayor especialización en metalurgia, vehículos y maquinaria, material de transporte y química. Sufrió una importante reconversión, abandonando sectores maduros y apostando por la tecnología y también la industria conservera.  El valle del Ebro. Enlaza los focos industriales de Cataluña, eje del Mediterráneo, el País Vasco y Madrid. La mayor concentración industrial se encuentra en Zaragoza y destacan industrial como automóvil (General Motors), maquinaria, agroalimentaria, cuero, calzado, madera y mueble.  El litoral gallego. Destaca la industria metalúrgica, mecánica, química, automoción (factoría Citroen en Vigo), agroalimentaria, textil, madera y mueble.
  11. 11. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 11  Asturias. También está especializada en metalurgia, química, mecánica y material de transporte. Sectores tradicionales que explican el declive industrial de la zona.  En Andalucía destaca el triángulo Sevilla – Cádiz – Huelva, con una producción centrada en los sectores químicos, mecánico, agroalimentario y aeronáutica.  Otros focos industriales dispersos en el territorio son el eje Valladolid – Palencia; Toledo – Talavera de la Reina; Badajoz – Don Benito – Zafra en Extremadura. 6.3 Las debilidades de la industria española. Aunque la industria española es muy competitiva en determinados sectores y ha incrementado sus exportaciones a pesar de la crisis económica mundial, presenta algunas debilidades frente a las empresas de otros países de la Unión Europea (UE):  El menor tamaño medio de las empresas, salvo en determinados sectores (vehículos de motor), impide la generación de economías de escala y el acceso a la financiación.  Menores inversiones en I + d + i (sobre todo en el sector de material y equipos eléctricos, electrónicos y ópticos). La obsolescencia tecnológica afecta a los costes de mantenimiento y a la calidad de la producción.  Los costes salariales, aunque se han reducido en los últimos años (bajada de sueldos con la crisis), no resulta una ventaja competitiva en comparación con los países europeos del este y sobre todo asiáticos.  Los mayores costes energéticos en ciertos sectores (minerales no metálicos, madera, caucho, plásticos…) tampoco hacen que la producción sea competitiva frente a las importaciones de estos productos. 31,7 30,6 27,1 23,4 22,7 22,4 22,3 21,5 20,9 20 18,8 18,1 14,3 12,8 10,9 8,7 7,4 17,5 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 C. F. Navarra La Rioja País Vasco Aragón Castilla - La Mancha Cantabria Castilla y León Asturias Cataluña Galicia C. de Valencia Reg. De Murcia Extremadura Andalucía C. de Madrid Canarias Illes Balears ESPAÑA % sobre el VAB total de la Comunidad Empresa Nacional Siderúrgica de España Sociedad Anónima (ENSIDESA) de Avilés, fundada en la década de 1950, su objetivo era crear una gran empresa pública dedicada a la fabricación de acero con los medios más modernos.
  12. 12. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 12 18 7 11 4 5 4,5 5,3 2 4,4 3 2,8 4,3 1 2,9 2,4 2 0,5 0,5 0,4 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 Alimentación Vehículos Metálicos Química Maquinaria Plásticos Papel Farmaceúticos No metálicos Metálicos Maquinaria Textil Aeronaútica Muebles Corcho Calzado Refinerías Ferroviarias Naval Distribución de la población ocupada en la industria (%)
  13. 13. Geografía de España (2º Bachillerato). El espacio industrial. http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es 13 VOCABULARIO  Bienes de equipo: Herramientas, máquinas, etc… necesarias para transformar materias primas en productos semielaborados o directamente producir bienes.  Economía sumergida: Es toda actividad económica que no está fiscalizada por la administración, es decir, que no paga impuestos y los trabajadores están en situación irregular. Sus resultados no constan en las estadísticas.  Industria de base: También llamadas industrias pesadas. Es la industria que da un primer tratamiento a las materias primas para que luego las utilicen otras industrias; por ello, es la base de las industrias ligeras. Necesitan grandes espacios para instalarse y como son contaminantes suelen localizarse en las afueras de las ciudades. Precisan grandes inversiones y consumen grandes cantidades de materias primas y energía. Existen varios tipos: la minera, la siderurgia (obtención de hierro y acero), la metalurgia (del aluminio y del cobre), la química de base (colorantes, explosivos, abonos, plásticos, ácidos…), la petroquímica (gasolina, gasoil, aceites, pinturas, insecticidas, plásticos…).  Industrias de bienes de equipo: Son las que utilizan materias procedentes de la industria pesada (hierro, acero, metales no férricos, cemento, productos químicos…), es decir, productos que han sufrido una primera transformación, para la fabricación de maquinaria y herramientas de equipamiento industrial. Se consideran industrias de bienes de equipo: herramientas industriales, material de transporte, maquinaria agrícola y fabricación de maquinaria.  Industria punta: Son aquellas industrias que están en período de fuerte crecimiento y expansión: informática, robótica… y se caracterizan por el empleo de alta tecnología.  Multinacional: Empresa que cuenta con establecimientos productivos en países diferentes del de origen, y actúan con una estrategia conjunta que se decide desde la sede central situada en los países más desarrollados  Parque tecnológico: Espacio industrial en el que es muy importante la iniciativa oficial (estatal, autonómica o local) con el fin de atraer empresas mayoritariamente extranjeras, ante la debilidad de las españolas sectores “punta” o de innovación. Los parques tecnológicos suelen tener parcelas de reducido tamaño y edificios de alta calidad situados en espacios muy valorados en las zonas de la periferia pero cercanos a los centros de decisión, tienen también buenas comunicaciones con las redes de telecomunicación, aeropuertos, centros universitarios y de investigación.  Producto Interior Bruto (P.I.B.): Valor total de las producciones de un país durante un año, incluyendo los producidos por empresas extranjeras dentro del país y excluyendo los producidos por empresas nacionales en el exterior.  Reconversión industrial: Política encaminada a acabar con las crisis industriales. Las empresas en crisis deben someterse a reducciones de plantilla y producción, a saneamiento económico… La reconversión consiste en crear las condiciones para que el sistema productivo se pongan al día. Las Zonas de Urgente Reindustrialización (ZUR) creadas en 1985 se enmarcan en esa política de reconversión y reindustrialización.  Renta per Cápita: Concepto estadístico obtenido de la división de la renta generada en un lugar (PIB) entre los habitantes de ese lugar. Se utiliza para poder comparar las rentas de lugares de diferentes extensiones y población.  Sector secundario: Es el sector económico que abarca las actividades relacionadas con el proceso de transformación de las materias primas en productos elaborados o manufacturados (listos para ser consumidos) o en productos semielaborados (preparados para ser utilizados por otras industrias). Este sector incluye la industria como actividad principal, además de las actividades de transformación de la minería y la construcción. Prácticas del tema en http://javier2pm-geo.blogspot.com.es

×