Cardiac Catheters and Guidewires Market size was estimated at $10.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. In surgeries, Cardiac Catheters are used to unblock clogged blood arteries and improve blood flow as a result they are utilized in heart disease treatments.