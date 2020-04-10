Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible description book Discover Jesus In Every Book of the Bible...
Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book SYNOPSIS Discover Jesus In...
Read as many eBooks you want!
Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Read as many eBooks you want!
Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
Best Quality!
Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book click the link below to do...
Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book
Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book
Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book

26 views

Published on

The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible description book
Discover Jesus In Every Book of the BibleJesus isn’t just found in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. His presence can be felt throughout the whole Bible, even in Genesis. The Jesus Bible contains the complete New International Version (NIV) with daily study helps that point to Jesus and show how he fulfilled the prophecies for the Messiah found in the Old Testament. A perfect way to see the overarching narrative of the Bible, The Jesus Bible includes these features:Presentation page for personalization and gift givingBook introductions explain where Jesus appears in each book of the Bible365 devotions revolve around the “sightings” of Jesus in the Old Testament and his life and teachings in the New TestamentApplication notes to help apply Jesus’ teachings to real life todayHundreds of clues highlight the promises/prophesies made about Jesus in the Old Testament and the fulfillments in the New TestamentIndex of the Old Testament prophecies fulfilled in ChristList of Jesus’ miracles and parablesTimeline of Jesus’ lifeLineage of JesusConcordance to help find key topics, people, and events in the BibleWords of Christ in red
*************************
note:
The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book

  1. 1. The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible description book Discover Jesus In Every Book of the BibleJesus isn’t just found in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. His presence can be felt throughout the whole Bible, even in Genesis. The Jesus Bible contains the complete New International Version (NIV) with daily study helps that point to Jesus and show how he fulfilled the prophecies for the Messiah found in the Old Testament. A perfect way to see the overarching narrative of the Bible, The Jesus Bible includes these features:Presentation page for personalization and gift givingBook introductions explain where Jesus appears in each book of the Bible365 devotions revolve around the “sightings” of Jesus in the Old Testament and his life and teachings in the New TestamentApplication notes to help apply Jesus’ teachings to real life todayHundreds of clues highlight the promises/prophesies made about Jesus in the Old Testament and the fulfillments in the New TestamentIndex of the Old Testament prophecies fulfilled in ChristList of Jesus’ miracles and parablesTimeline of Jesus’ lifeLineage of JesusConcordance to help find key topics, people, and events in the BibleWords of Christ in red ************************* note: The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above
  2. 2. Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book SYNOPSIS Discover Jesus In Every Book of the BibleJesus isn’t just found in the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John. His presence can be felt throughout the whole Bible, even in Genesis. The Jesus Bible contains the complete New International Version (NIV) with daily study helps that point to Jesus and show how he fulfilled the prophecies for the Messiah found in the Old Testament. A perfect way to see the overarching narrative of the Bible, The Jesus Bible includes these features:Presentation page for personalization and gift givingBook introductions explain where Jesus appears in each book of the Bible365 devotions revolve around the “sightings” of Jesus in the Old Testament and his life and teachings in the New TestamentApplication notes to help apply Jesus’ teachings to real life todayHundreds of clues highlight the promises/prophesies made about Jesus in the Old Testament and the fulfillments in the New TestamentIndex of the Old Testament prophecies fulfilled in ChristList of Jesus’ miracles and parablesTimeline of Jesus’ lifeLineage of JesusConcordance to help find key topics, people, and events in the BibleWords of Christ in red SIGN UP TO READ OR DOWNLOAD Link in Description, enjoy,
  3. 3. Read as many eBooks you want!
  4. 4. Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
  5. 5. Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
  6. 6. Read as many eBooks you want!
  7. 7. Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
  8. 8. Best Quality!
  9. 9. Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
  10. 10. It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
  11. 11. Pdf Online The Jesus Bible, NIV: Discover Jesus in Every Book of the Bible - Unlimed acces book click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR

×