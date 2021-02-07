Successfully reported this slideshow.
HINDI LAHAT NG KUMIKINANG AY NAGBIBIGAY LIWANAG SA BUHAY ANG NINGNING AT ANG LIWANAG EMILIO JACINTO
Vida Wilfredo Pascua Virtusio
SANAYSAY HANGO SA SALITANG PRANSES NA “ESSAYER” NA NANGANGAHULUGANG “SUMUBOK” MICHAEL DE MONTAIGNE  ITINUTURING NAAMA N...
SANAYSAY SALAYSAY NA MAY SAYSAY NG MANANAYSAY ALEJANDRO ABADILLA  ITINUTURING NAAMA NG SANAYSAY SA PILIPINAS MAKALILIK...
PANGKALAHATANG URI NG SANAYSAY PORMAL/IMPERSONAL/SIYENTIPIKO PANGUNAHING LAYUNIN ANG MAGBIGAY NG KAALAMAN SA MAMBABASA ...
PANGKALAHATANG URI NG SANAYSAY IMPORMAL/PERSONAL/PAMILYAR PANGUNAHING LAYUNIN ANG MAKAPAGBIGAY NG KASIYAHAN SA MAMBABASA...
  1. 1. HINDI LAHAT NG KUMIKINANG AY NAGBIBIGAY LIWANAG SA BUHAY ANG NINGNING AT ANG LIWANAG EMILIO JACINTO
  3. 3. ANG NINGNING AT ANG LIWANAG EMILIO JACINTO TINAGURIANG “UTAK NG KATIPUNAN” BAYANING HENERAL NG HIMAGSIKAN TAGAPAYO, KALIHIM, PISKAL NG KKK PUNONG PATNUGOT NG KALAYAAN  OPISYAL NA PAHAYAGAN NG KKK MAHUSAY NA MANUNULAT SAGISAG PANULAT  DIMAS-ILAW AT PINGKIAN  “KARTILYA NG KATIPUNAN”  “KASALANAN NI CAIN”  “PAHAYAG”  “A LA PATRIA”
  4. 4. ANG NINGNING AT ANG LIWANAG EMILIO JACINTO LIWANAG AT DILIM  KODIGO NG REBOLUSYON/HIMAGSIKAN  IBA’T IBANG SANAYSAY TAGLAY ANG IBA’T IBANG PAKSA  “AKO’Y UMAASA”  “KALAYAAN”  “ANG TAO’Y MAGKAPANTAY”  “ANG PAG-IBIG”  “ANG GUMAWA”  “BAYAN AT ANG PINUNO”  “ANG MALING PANANAMPALATAYA”
  8. 8. Vida Wilfredo Pascua Virtusio
  11. 11. SANAYSAY HANGO SA SALITANG PRANSES NA “ESSAYER” NA NANGANGAHULUGANG “SUMUBOK” MICHAEL DE MONTAIGNE  ITINUTURING NAAMA NG SANAYSAY  MAY-AKDA NG KALIPUNAN NG SANAYSAY NA “ESSAIS” PAGSULAT TUNGKOL SA PERSONAL NA KARANASAN, DAMDAMIN KURO-KURO O PALAGAY NG MANUNULAT SA PARAAN MAGAAN, KAWILI-WILI, NAGBIBIGAY
  12. 12. SANAYSAY SALAYSAY NA MAY SAYSAY NG MANANAYSAY ALEJANDRO ABADILLA  ITINUTURING NAAMA NG SANAYSAY SA PILIPINAS MAKALILIKHA NG MANANAYSAY NG MABISANG SANAYSAY KUNG NASASAKLAW NG KAALAMAN, PAG-AARAL, HILIG, PANANAW, KATAUHAN, AT KALAGAYAN ANG AKDA
  13. 13. PANGKALAHATANG URI NG SANAYSAY PORMAL/IMPERSONAL/SIYENTIPIKO PANGUNAHING LAYUNIN ANG MAGBIGAY NG KAALAMAN SA MAMBABASA TAGLAY ANG MAHAHALAGANG KAALAMAN PAGGAMIT NG PORMAL NA WIKA TONO AY SERYOSO, PANG-INTELEKTWAL, WALANG HALONG BIRO PAGGAMIT NG MANUNULAT NG OBHEKTIBONG PANANAW KARANIWANG NASA IKATLONG PANAUHAN
  14. 14. PANGKALAHATANG URI NG SANAYSAY IMPORMAL/PERSONAL/PAMILYAR PANGUNAHING LAYUNIN ANG MAKAPAGBIGAY NG KASIYAHAN SA MAMBABASA  NAGLALAHAD NG KAWILI-WILING PAKSA  ANG KAALAMAN AY BATAY SA KARANASAN O KURO-KURO  PALAKAIBIGAN ANG WIKA  ANG TONO AY WARING NAKIKIPAG-USAP  KARANIWANG NASA UNANG PANAUHAN

