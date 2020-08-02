Bitcoin Robots: 2020 Top-Rated Reviews and Best Picks

Successfully reported this slideshow.
First of all, what is a Bitcoin Robot? A Bitcoin robot is an auto-trading platform programmed by sophisticated algorithms ...
DISADVANTAGE Hackers are still the main concern for online platforms. There is uncertainty about governments’ intervention...
Level of Security You need to ensure that your money is 100% secured, often, Bitcoin robots have enhanced structural secur...
Information Asked During Registration The Bitcoin robot you want to invest in should at least offer a free registration. T...
The Minimum Deposit After the registration and verification processes, the Bitcoin robot that you have chosen will ask you...
Transparency Legit Bitcoin robots always reveal all the information that the users need to know for them to make best choi...
Deposit and Withdrawal Options Most highly rated Bitcoin robots have quick and seamless deposit and withdrawal options. Th...
Bitcoin Billionaire Crypto Revolt Bitcoin Era Bitcoin Lifestyle Bitcoin Circuit Bitcoin Profit List of Bitcoin Robots in t...
How does a Bitcoin Robot Work? Bitcoin robots rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to identify p...
Computer Algorithms Certified computer programmers code these Bitcoin robots to work accurately and efficiently. They make...
The main components of these auto-trading robots are: • Entry Rules that signal when to buy or sell. • Exit Rules that ind...
Market Data Analysis Let’s face it, a lot of users are unable to dedicate much of their time to trading. To put it simply,...
Trading Signals Legit brokers rely on an advanced trading system to ensure fast and reliable transactions. Most automated ...
Artificial Intelligence This artificial technology is important to automated trading. AI’s High- Frequency Trading (HFT) r...
Mathematical Formulas One of the special functions is that the mathematical formula of a calculated trading strategy ident...
Profits will always depend on how much capital you invest. When you spend more money, the returns are also higher. Satisfi...
Fluctuations in the global market. When cryptocurrencies fluctuate uncontrollably, they create economic risks and affect c...
The types of trading will define the style of your trading.
The first type is… When the user executes many transactions throughout the day and tries to make a profit. They spend a lo...
The next type is Swing Trading Profit comes from natural fluctuations in the market. Swing traders look for patterns to de...
Are all Bitcoin robots scams? No, not all of them are scams. However, the global Bitcoin market is unregulated, and scamme...
Can I invest Bitcoin as my initial deposit? Yes, some platforms will allow you to use Bitcoin as your initial deposit. But...
How much is the standard initial deposit? Most Bitcoin robot companies will require you to deposit a minimum amount of 250...
Do celebrities really endorse Bitcoin robots? There are a lot of rumors circulating online that link various celebrities t...
  9. 9. DISADVANTAGE Hackers are still the main concern for online platforms. There is uncertainty about governments’ intervention when anomalies arise. The potential and amazing profit might have a limited span, meaning, traders must be careful with opportunity loss. Pros & Cons of Investing in Bitcoin Robots Software ADVANTAGE Easy to use with possible high profit margin. Automated trading systems can generate fast and accurate results. Bitcoin robots don’t have emotions that affect trading decisions, thus, minimizing or excluding human errors. Reliability and security. Transparency and accessibility of customer services.
  11. 11. Level of Security You need to ensure that your money is 100% secured, often, Bitcoin robots have enhanced structural security and internal communications. Also, they should employ a Secure Socket Layer (SSL) which encrypts data between users and servers, thus protecting them from cyber hackers. In addition to their security, a good program has verified appropriate brokers with no third-party verification, so traders will feel at ease and comfortable.
  12. 12. Information Asked During Registration The Bitcoin robot you want to invest in should at least offer a free registration. The best programs usually ask for personal details like your name, email address, phone number, proof of residence, and a government ID for verification purposes. The registration process should also involve password creation that suggests a strong password for a more secured account. After that, they should ask if you agree to the terms and conditions.
  13. 13. The Minimum Deposit After the registration and verification processes, the Bitcoin robot that you have chosen will ask you to fund your account. Most bitcoin robots will require you to deposit a minimum of 250 USD to start trading. You can deposit through your debit cards, credit cards, Western Union, Wire Transfer, Skrill, Neteller and crypto-wallets.
  14. 14. Transparency Legit Bitcoin robots always reveal all the information that the users need to know for them to make best choices. Because of their transparency, they have good ratings on many review sites and many users are satisfied.
  15. 15. Deposit and Withdrawal Options Most highly rated Bitcoin robots have quick and seamless deposit and withdrawal options. They accept multiple deposit methods and allow users to withdraw a certain amount of their money whenever they want. Mostly, they will ask you to wait for less than 2 hours up to 24 hours for the profit to reflect in your bank account.
  16. 16. My Best Bitcoin Robots Review I’ve seen a lot of professional software developers promote their Bitcoin robots on websites. But what’s really interesting is that they will offer different features and trademarks. The scary part is they will also perform systematic tests and verification process just to prove that their Bitcoin robots are legit. BE WARNED: Always take a look at the results and read my reviews to find out more about the best Bitcoin robots today.
  17. 17. Bitcoin Billionaire Crypto Revolt Bitcoin Era Bitcoin Lifestyle Bitcoin Circuit Bitcoin Profit List of Bitcoin Robots in the Market Bitcoin Pro Bitcoin Evolution Bitcoin Rush Bitcoin Superstar Bitcoin Rejoin Bitcoin Money Bitcoin Revolution Bitcoin Loophole Bitcoin Compass Bitcoin Storm Bitcoin Trader Bitcoin Millionaire Pro
  18. 18. How does a Bitcoin Robot Work? Bitcoin robots rely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to identify patterns in trading markets. After that, they calculate and check the depth and indicators of the markets. They also use profit maximization before sending the execution details to the Application Programming Interface (API).
  20. 20. Computer Algorithms Certified computer programmers code these Bitcoin robots to work accurately and efficiently. They make algorithmic robots that generate and execute trading signals. Bitcoin robots must determine the information you are aiming for to have an automated strategy.
  21. 21. The main components of these auto-trading robots are: • Entry Rules that signal when to buy or sell. • Exit Rules that indicate when to close the trade. • …and Positioning Rules that define the quantity.
  22. 22. Market Data Analysis Let’s face it, a lot of users are unable to dedicate much of their time to trading. To put it simply, the robots can place orders based on their market trading analysis, evaluate price fluctuation, and observe according to the market’s pre-set rules. These market actions are called price, volume, time, and work.
  23. 23. Trading Signals Legit brokers rely on an advanced trading system to ensure fast and reliable transactions. Most automated trading system release trading signals after analyzing cryptocurrency markets. These trading signals are technically analyzed information that helps a trader make the best decision and execute a thriving trade at a given moment.
  24. 24. Artificial Intelligence This artificial technology is important to automated trading. AI’s High- Frequency Trading (HFT) relies on the analysis of technical indicators across various exchanges to respond faster than the rest of the market.
  25. 25. Mathematical Formulas One of the special functions is that the mathematical formula of a calculated trading strategy identifies an algorithm. In AI/ML-based algorithms, the mathematical formula keeps improving, and never stops on trading. Hence, the more it trades, the more it will yield accurate results.
  26. 26. How much money can I make from Bitcoin robot trading?
  29. 29. Profits will always depend on how much capital you invest. When you spend more money, the returns are also higher. Satisfied investors claim that they can earn for about 13000 USD/day.
  30. 30. Fluctuations in the global market. When cryptocurrencies fluctuate uncontrollably, they create economic risks and affect capital movements and international trade. These fluctuations depend on different factors like interest rates, economic activity, and geopolitical risks.
  31. 31. The types of trading will define the style of your trading.
  32. 32. The first type is… When the user executes many transactions throughout the day and tries to make a profit. They spend a lot of time on monitors so they won’t miss their winning moment. At the end of the day, they will close all their positions.
  33. 33. The next type is Swing Trading Profit comes from natural fluctuations in the market. Swing traders look for patterns to decide the price movement and enter the deal at the right moment. After that, they wait for the market to slow down to maximize their investments.
  35. 35. Are all Bitcoin robots scams? No, not all of them are scams. However, the global Bitcoin market is unregulated, and scammers are everywhere. They hack Bitcoin robots and act like legit brokers, that's why people who don't have any idea think that all Bitcoin robots are scams. Still, extreme caution must be exercised and trust only legit platforms.
  36. 36. Can I invest Bitcoin as my initial deposit? Yes, some platforms will allow you to use Bitcoin as your initial deposit. But others accept only cash.
  37. 37. How much is the standard initial deposit? Most Bitcoin robot companies will require you to deposit a minimum amount of 250 USD to start trading.
  38. 38. Do celebrities really endorse Bitcoin robots? There are a lot of rumors circulating online that link various celebrities to Bitcoin robot trading. Most of them have not confirmed their affiliations, but some said that they are just amazed at how companies made profits from Bitcoin robots.
  39. 39. Want to know more about Bitcoin robots? Visit my Bitcoin robots reviews.

