Best PDF Beyond Me (Quinn and James, #1) - Best book

CAN FUN IN THE SUN TURN INTO LASTING LOVE? Spring break in Key West with my besties was supposed to be casual fun. But I never expected to meet him. Sex and frolic? Yes! A relationship? No. But his hot blue eyes and confident manner drew me in. And when he let me see the man behind the mask, I fell hard, foolishly believing there could be a future for us. Of course, I never considered our relationship might be based on lies...or that his betrayal could rock my foundation and make me question everything I believed in... OR WILL A LIFE BUILT ON LIES RUIN EVERYTHING? The moment I saw her I knew I had to have her. She hooked me with her cool eyes and don't-touch-me attitude. I had it all-money, social status, and looks. I could get any girl I wanted...until her. When my friends challenged me with a bet to get her into bed by the end of the week, I couldn't pass it up. But sex wasn't supposed to turn into love. She wasn't supposed to change me, push me, and make me want more for myself. She wasn't supposed to wreck me in all ways. And now, if I can't turn my lies into truth, I just might lose her forever... ***Not suitable or intended for readers under 17 years old*** I loved this book, I very much enjoyed getting to know James and Quinn, and I wanted to step into their world of sun and water and love. This book made spring break even more fun, even with the intense feelings, I want to head to Florida now! I give this book 5 huge sunny and sandy stars! -Sizzling Book Blog Jennifer Probst does it again in Beyond Me with another amazing hit. From the first chapter I was captivated immediately and couldn't put it down. The chemistry between James and Quinn had my heart racing, soaring, and dropping on more than one occasion. I found myself lost in their story, not wanting it to end. -NYT & USA Today Bestselling Author Kelly Elliott

