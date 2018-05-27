About Books News Best Books A Poetry Handbook by Mary Oliver Online :

Paperback. Pub Date: 1994 08 Pages: 130 Publisher: Mariner Books with passion wit and good common Sense the celeated poet Mary Oliver tells of the basic ways a poem is built-meter and rhyme form and diction Sound and sense. Drawing on poems from Robert Frost. Elizabeth Bishop. and others. Oliver imparts an extraordinary amount of information in a remarkably short space. Stunning (Los Angeles Times). Index. With passion. wit. and good common sense. the celeated poet Mary Oliver tells of the basic ways a poem is built - meter and rhyme. form and diction. sound and sense. Drawing on poems from Robert Frost. Elizabeth Bishop. and others. the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner imparts an extraordinary amount of information in a short space.

Creator : Mary Oliver

Best Sellers Rank : #2 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download Full : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=0156724006

