Published in: Education
  2. 2. Description 'National Outdoor Book Award: Design and Artistic Merit. This large format book is more than a collection of beautiful photographsâ€”although, it certainly is thatâ€”rather it is a moving, visual story of an amazing 750-mile hike from one end of the Grand Canyon to the other.Â PhotographerÂ Pete McBride and fellow companion Kevin Fedarko did it the hard way:Â traveling off-trail, searching out weaknesses in the canyon walls: thin, airy ledges, faint wildlife trails, and zigzagging through sweltering boulder fields.Â This is a real treat: an inspiring adventure and superb photography all rolled into one colorful and marvelous work of art.â€•ÂWinner for the 2019 Banff Mountain Book Competition Awards â€“ Mountain image category:Â 'The scale and quality of the images do justice to the stunning landscape. The devil is in the detail - McBride finds it through his lens as well as his pen. He captures the textures of the canyon; he looks for the signs of changing seasons, he grows as he walks through its passages.' - Nandini Purandare, 2019 Book Competition Jury'After more than 100 days in this supreme wilderness, McBrideâ€™s raw and profound experience has been compiled inÂ The Grands Canyon: Between River and Rim,Â a gorgeous 236-page coffee-table tomeâ€¦'â€” National GeographicÂ â€œThe Grand Canyon needs to be saved by every generation.Â The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rimâ€¦ aims to capture not just the familiar grandeur but also some of the fragile idiosyncrasies of the between-lands, as an argument for leaving them alone.â€• Â â€”Â The New Yorkerâ€œNamed one of 'The best photo books to gift this holiday season. Freshly compiled work from some of the adventure world's best photographers.''â€”Â Outside Magazine'To put it simply, his new bookÂ The Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim, isÂ theÂ masterpiece of its genre.' â€” Dr. Tom Myers, author of best selling bookÂ Death in Grand CanyonÂ Â â€œTotal Masterpiece.â€•Â â€” Chris Burkard,Â photographerÂ Â â€œThis beautiful coffee table book takes readers on a gorgeous visual journey while also posing critical questions about wilderness conservation.'Â â€” Ultimate Experiences MagazineÂ Â â€œA masterpiece in the name of conservation.â€•Â Â â€”Â Renan Ozturk,Â National Geographic photographer Â 'The Grand Canyon by self-taught Colorado photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride sprang from his 2015 expedition with Kevin Fedarko (author of The Emerald Mile): The two men backpacked 750-plus, mostly trail-less miles from Lees Ferry to Grand Wash Cliffs. Much to his credit, McBride does not shy from 'non-traditional' motifs that challenge viewer expectations: tangled fence-wire, South Rim light pollution, Havasupai protesters, or a composite of jetboats and choppers clogging the river section called 'Heli Alley.'Â The overall impression, howeverâ€”reinforced by grit-and-dirt adventure photographyâ€”is that the Grand Canyon still offers much-needed relief and refuge, and not just to Homo sapiens.' â€” High Country News'The best Christmas books forÂ travelers
