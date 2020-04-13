Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre: ________________________________________ SH. _______ Fecha: viernes 17 de abril de 2020 Profa. Joannie Del Toro Bi...
Biomas del Mundo

  1. 1. Nombre: ________________________________________ SH. _______ Fecha: viernes 17 de abril de 2020 Profa. Joannie Del Toro Biomas Terrestres y Acuáticos I. Mapa Biomas Terrestres (45 pts.)  En un mapa del mundo busca la distribución geográfica de los siguientes biomas: Regiones polares (Ártico y Antártica), Tundra, Taiga, Bosque Caducifolio, Bosque Tropical Húmedo, Pradera, Sabana, Desierto.  Identifica los 8 biomas Estudiados en el mapa coloreando su localización geográfica (40puntos)  Realiza una leyenda utilizando los colores de cada bioma correspondiente (5 pts.)
  2. 2. II. Biomas Terrestres: Llena la siguiente tabla con la información solicitada (40 pts.) BIOMA POLOS TUNDRA TAIGA BOSQUE CADUCIFOLIO BOSQUE TROPICAL HUMEDO PRADERAS SABANA DESIERTO REGION GEOGRAFICA CLIMA FAUNA VEGETACION DATOS IMPORTANTES
  3. 3. III. Define los términos y menciona las características solicitadas: (40 pts.)  Biomas ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Biomas Terrestres ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ ____  Polo Norte: _______________________, Polo Sur: ________________________  Biomas acuáticos ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Tipos de Biomas acuáticos son: Biomas de Agua dulce y Biomas Marinos  Biomas de agua dulce ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Menciona los biomas de agua dulce: 1.____________, 2. _____________, 3. ______________, 4. ______________, 5. ______________, 6. _____________  Fauna de los biomas de agua dulce: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________, 3. _________________________  Flora de los biomas de agua dulce: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________, 3. _________________________  Biomas Marinos _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Menciona los biomas Marinos: 1. _______________, 2. _______________, 3. ________________, 4. _________________  Fauna de los biomas marinos: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________, 3. _________________________, 4. _____________________  Flora de los biomas marinos: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________,  Zona Fótica ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Áreas de la Zona Fótica: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________, 3. _________________________  Zona Afótica ____________________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________  Áreas de la Zona Afótica: 1. ______________________, 2. _______________________  Describe las estaciones del año en el Ártico 2pts _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________  Describe las estaciones del año en la Antártica 2pts _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

