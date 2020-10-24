Sesion.26: Probabilidades M1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATEMÁTICA PRIMER AÑO SESION 26 I.E. FRANCISCO BOLOGNESI 5123 VENTANILLA - CALLAO Equipo docente matemático
CUIDAMOS NUESTRA SALUD INTEGRALPROPÓSITO Determinamos el espacio muestral y los sucesos en un experimento aleatorio.) Dete...
COMPETENCIA: Resuelve problemas de gestión de datos e incertidumbre PROPÓSITO: Determinamos el espacio muestral y los even...
PROMOCIONES POR INAUGURACIÓN DE TIENDA Una tienda de ropa ofrece a los clientes que efectúan compras mayores a 100 soles l...
ESTRTATEGIA DE POLYA
1.- Resuelve el Quizizz de la sesión 2.- Resuelve las pagina 120 AL 124 de tu cuaderno de trabajo MATEMATICA 3.
