Regulación hormonal del metabolismo de los carbohidratos 2

Regulación hormonal del metabolismo de los carbohidratos
• Las hormonas son sustancias segregadas por células especializadas, localizadas en glándulas de secreción interna o glánd...
Perfil metabólico de los principales órganos • Las diferencias de capacidad metabólica de lso distintos órganos constituye...
El higado • El hígado regula la disponibilidad de los combustibles metabólicos. • Se encarga de controlar la glucemia y bu...
El tejido adiposo • El tejido adiposo es la principal reserva de combustibles metabólicos y precursores gluconeogénicos en...
El cerebro y el músculo • El cerebro es absolutamente dependiente de la glucosa como combustible. Solo tras la adaptación ...
El metabolismo de los carbohidratos esta regulado esencialmente por tres hormonas: • Insulina • Glucagón • Adrenalina
LA INSULINA • Compuesto que mayor influencia tiene sobre el metabolismo de los carbohidratos • Ejerce su efecto de una man...
• Estimula: • Captación de sustancias combustibles/entrada de glucosa a la celula • Almacenamiento de combustible (glucóge...
A continuación se presenta una síntesis de la regulación de las enzimas de las vías glucolítica y glucogenogénica, con sus...
EL GLUCAGÓN • Es una hormona polipeptídica, secretada por las células alfa de los islotes de Langerhans del páncreas. • Re...
• Estimula La glucogenólisis y gluconeogénesis, lo que incrementa el nivel de glucosa en sangre. Objetivo principal: hígado
Adrenalina • Es una catecolamina liberada por la medula suprarrenal. • Actúa en muchos tejidos con efectos diversos en: Mú...
Adenilato ciclasa: • Cataliza la conversión de ATP a AMPc, una importante molecula en la transducción de la señal en eucar...
×