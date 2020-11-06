Successfully reported this slideshow.
(597)
Pastillas de fe 597

REFLEXIONES

Published in: Spiritual
Pastillas de fe 597

  1. 1. (597)
  2. 2. CUENTO CON MIS LABIOS TODOS LOS DECRETOS DE TU BOCA. SALMO 119:13 ME ALEGRO DE SEGUIR TUS �RDENES, COMO SI TUVIERA GRANDES RIQUEZAS. SALMO 119:14
  3. 3. MEDITAR� EN TUS MANDAMIENTOS, Y PENSAR� ATENTAMENTE EN TU VOLUNTAD. SALMO 119:15 PONDR� MI FELICIDAD EN TUS ESTATUTOS: JAM�S ME OLVIDAR� DE TUS PALABRAS. SALMO 119:16
  4. 4. CONC�DEME TU FAVOR Y VIVIR� Y GUARDAR� TUS PALABRAS. SALMO 119:17 ABRE MIS OJOS PARA QUE PUEDA CONTEMPLAR LAS MARAVILLAS DE TU LEY. SALMO 119:18

