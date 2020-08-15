Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(523)
PERO ELLOS NO ME ESCUCHARON NI ME HICIERON CASO, SINO QUE SIGUIERON LA INCLINACIÓN DE SU CORAZÓN MALVADO, ME DIERON LA ESP...
AY, GENTE PECADORA, PUEBLO CARGADO DE CRÍMENES, RAZA DE MALVADOS, HIJOS PERVERSOS! HAN ABANDONADO A YAVÉ, HAN DESPRECIADO ...
ELLOS ME DAN LA ESPALDA, EN VEZ DE MOSTRARME SU CARA. PERO CUANDO LES PASE UNA DESGRACIA, GRITARÁN DICIÉNDOME: “¡LEVÁNTANO...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pastillas de fe 523

46 views

Published on

REFLEXIONES

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pastillas de fe 523

  1. 1. (523)
  2. 2. PERO ELLOS NO ME ESCUCHARON NI ME HICIERON CASO, SINO QUE SIGUIERON LA INCLINACIÓN DE SU CORAZÓN MALVADO, ME DIERON LA ESPALDA Y ME VOLVIERON LA CARA. JEREMÍAS 7:24
  3. 3. AY, GENTE PECADORA, PUEBLO CARGADO DE CRÍMENES, RAZA DE MALVADOS, HIJOS PERVERSOS! HAN ABANDONADO A YAVÉ, HAN DESPRECIADO AL SANTO DE ISRAEL, LE HAN VUELTO LA ESPALDA. ISAÍAS 1:4
  4. 4. ELLOS ME DAN LA ESPALDA, EN VEZ DE MOSTRARME SU CARA. PERO CUANDO LES PASE UNA DESGRACIA, GRITARÁN DICIÉNDOME: “¡LEVÁNTANOS, SÁLVANOS!” PUES, ¿DÓNDE ESTÁN TUS DIOSES QUE TÚ MISMO HICISTE. JEREMÍAS 2:27

×