Pastillas de fe 516

REFLEXIONES

Pastillas de fe 516

  1. 1. (516)
  2. 2. NO SABEN NI ENTIENDEN. SUS OJOS EST�N TAPADOS Y NO VEN; SU INTELIGENCIA NO SE DA A LA RAZ�N. ISA�AS 44:18 TIENEN OJOS PARA VER, Y NO VEN, O�DOS PARA O�R, Y NO OYEN; SON UN PUEBLO DE REBELDES. EZEQUIEL 12:2
  3. 3. ME HAN ABANDONADO A M�, QUE SOY MANANTIAL DE AGUAS VIVAS. JEREM�AS 2:13 ME DEVOLVIERON MAL EN VEZ DE BIEN Y CON SU ODIO ME PAGAN EL AMOR. SALMO 109:5
  4. 4. �A M� NO ME TEMEN?, DICE YAV�, NI TIEMBLAN DELANTE DE M�?... JEREM�AS 5:22

