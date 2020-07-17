Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(500)
RECUERDEN LAS COSAS QUE PASARON ANTIGUAMENTE. �YO SOY DIOS Y NO HAY OTRO IGUAL, SOY DIOS Y NO EXISTE OTRO SEMEJANTE A M�! ...
YO ANUNCIO DESDE EL PRINCIPIO LO QUE VA A VENIR, Y DE ANTEMANO, LO QUE NO SE HA CUMPLIDO TODAV�A. YO DIGO: MIS PLANES SE R...
PERO, EN CUANTO SE REFIERE A ESTE D�A Y A ESTA HORA, NO LO SABE NADIE, NI LOS �NGELES DE DIOS, NI SIQUIERA EL HIJO, SINO S...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pastillas de fe 500

21 views

Published on

REFLEXIONES

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pastillas de fe 500

  1. 1. (500)
  2. 2. RECUERDEN LAS COSAS QUE PASARON ANTIGUAMENTE. �YO SOY DIOS Y NO HAY OTRO IGUAL, SOY DIOS Y NO EXISTE OTRO SEMEJANTE A M�! ISA�AS 46:9
  3. 3. YO ANUNCIO DESDE EL PRINCIPIO LO QUE VA A VENIR, Y DE ANTEMANO, LO QUE NO SE HA CUMPLIDO TODAV�A. YO DIGO: MIS PLANES SE REALIZAR�N Y TODO LO QUE QUIERO, LO EJECUTAR�. ISA�AS 46:10
  4. 4. PERO, EN CUANTO SE REFIERE A ESTE D�A Y A ESTA HORA, NO LO SABE NADIE, NI LOS �NGELES DE DIOS, NI SIQUIERA EL HIJO, SINO S�LO EL PADRE. MATEO 24:36

×