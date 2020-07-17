Successfully reported this slideshow.
(499)
Pastillas de fe 499

REFLEXIONES

  1. 1. (499)
  2. 2. TENEMOS NOSOTROS UN SUPREMO SACERDOTE QUE ALCANZ� ENTRAR EN EL CIELO, JES�S, EL HIJO DE DIOS. MANTENG�MONOS, PUES, FIRMES EN LA FE QUE PROFESAMOS. HEBREOS 4:14
  3. 3. QUE EL PROPIO DIOS DE PAZ LOS SANTIFIQUE, LLEV�NDOLOS A LA PERFECCI�N. GU�RDENSE ENTERAMENTE SIN MANCHA, EN TODO SU ESP�RITU, SU ALMA Y SU CUERPO, HASTA LA VENIDA DE CRISTO JES�S NUESTRO SE�OR. 1 TESALONICENSES 5:23
  4. 4. EN EFECTO, VINO A ESTE MUNDO LA GRACIA DE DIOS, TRAYENDO LA SALVACI�N A TODOS LOS HOMBRES Y EDUC�NDOLOS PARA QUE, DESPU�S DE RECHAZAR LA MALDAD Y LAS CODICIAS MUNDANAS, VIVAMOS EN ESTE MUNDO COMO SERES RESPONSABLES, JUSTOS Y QUE SIRVEN A DIOS. TITO 2:11-12

