REFLEXIONES

Pastillas de fe 495

  2. 2. PERO A TODOS LOS QUE LO RECIBIERON, LES CONCEDIÓ SER HIJOS DE DIOS: ESTOS SON LOS QUE CREEN EN SU NOMBRE. JUAN 1:12 …EL QUE SE UNE AL SEÑOR, SE HACE CON ÉL UN MISMO ESPÍRITU. 1 CORINTIOS 6:17
  3. 3. EN CRISTO, DIOS NOS ELIGIÓ DESDE ANTES DE LA CREACIÓN DEL MUNDO, PARA ANDAR EN EL AMOR Y ESTAR EN SU PRESENCIA SIN CULPA NI MANCHA. EFESIOS 1:4
  4. 4. DETERMINÓ DESDE LA ETERNIDAD QUE NOSOTROS FUÉRAMOS SUS HIJOS ADOPTIVOS POR MEDIO DE CRISTO JESÚS. EFESIOS 1:5

