(433)
ASÍ DICE YAVÉ, EL QUE TE SALVA, EL SANTO DE ISRAEL: “YO SOY TU DIOS Y TE ENSEÑO LO QUE TE ES PROVECHOSO, INDICÁNDOTE EL CA...
PORQUE, SI CONFIESAS CON TU BOCA QUE JESÚS ES SEÑOR Y CREES EN TU CORAZÓN QUE DIOS LO RESUCITÓ DE ENTRE LOS MUERTOS, SERÁS...
HAY GOZO ENTRE LOS ÁNGELES DE DIOS. POR UN SOLO PECADOR QUE CAMBIE SU CORAZÓN Y SU VIDA. LUCAS 15:10 HE VENIDO, NO PARA LL...
QUE EL MALVADO DEJE SU MALA CONDUCTA Y EL CRIMINAL SUS PROYECTOS. VUÉLVASE A YAVÉ, QUE TENDRÁ PIEDAD DE ÉL, A NUESTRO DIOS...
Pastillas de fe 433

REFLEXIONES

Pastillas de fe 433

  (433)
  ASÍ DICE YAVÉ, EL QUE TE SALVA, EL SANTO DE ISRAEL: "YO SOY TU DIOS Y TE ENSEÑO LO QUE TE ES PROVECHOSO, INDICÁNDOTE EL CAMINO QUE DEBES SEGUIR. ISAÍAS 48:17
  PORQUE, SI CONFIESAS CON TU BOCA QUE JESÚS ES SEÑOR Y CREES EN TU CORAZÓN QUE DIOS LO RESUCITÓ DE ENTRE LOS MUERTOS, SERÁS SALVO. ROMANOS 10:9 PUES CREER CON EL CORAZÓN NOS DA ACCESO A DIOS Y PROCLAMAR CON LOS LABIOS CONDUCE A LA SALVACIÓN. ROMANOS 10:10
  HAY GOZO ENTRE LOS ÁNGELES DE DIOS. POR UN SOLO PECADOR QUE CAMBIE SU CORAZÓN Y SU VIDA. LUCAS 15:10 HE VENIDO, NO PARA LLAMAR A LOS BUENOS, SINO PARA INVITAR A LOS PECADORES A QUE SE ARREPIENTAN. LUCAS 5:32
  QUE EL MALVADO DEJE SU MALA CONDUCTA Y EL CRIMINAL SUS PROYECTOS. VUÉLVASE A YAVÉ, QUE TENDRÁ PIEDAD DE ÉL, A NUESTRO DIOS, QUE ESTÁ SIEMPRE DISPUESTO A PERDONAR. ISAÍAS 55:7

