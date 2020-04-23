Pastillas de fe 425

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. (425)
  2. 2. �QUI�N SUBIR� HASTA EL MONTE DEL SE�OR, QUIEN ENTRAR� EN SU RECINTO SANTO? EL QUE TIENE MANOS INOCENTES Y PURO EL CORAZ�N, EL QUE NO PONE SU ALMA EN COSAS VANAS NI JURA CON ENGA�OS. SALMO 24:3-4 LA BENDICI�N DIVINA �L LOGRAR� Y JUSTICIA DE DIOS, SU SALVADOR. SALMO 24:5
  3. 3. ESTA ES LA RAZA DE LOS QUE LO BUSCAN, QUE ANHELAN VER EL ROSTRO DEL DIOS SANTO. SALMO 24:6 VER�N SU ROSTRO Y LLEVAR�N SU NOMBRE SOBRE SUS FRENTES. YA NO HABR� NOCHE. APOCALIPSIS 22:4
  4. 4. NO NECESITAR�N LUZ NI DE L�MPARAS NI DE SOL, PORQUE EL SE�OR DIOS DERRAMAR� SU LUZ SOBRE ELLOS, Y REINAR�N POR LOS SIGLOS DE LOS SIGLOS. APOCALIPSIS 22:5
  5. 5. MIRA QUE VUELVO PRONTO. FELIZ EL QUE HACE CASO DE LAS PALABRAS PROF�TICAS DE ESTE LIBRO. APOCALIPSIS 22:7 F�JENSE QUE VENGO PRONTO, LLEVANDO EL PAGO QUE DAR� A CADA UNO, CONFORME A SU TRABAJO. APOCALIPSIS 22:12

