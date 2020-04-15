Pastillas de fe 418

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. (418)
  2. 2. LES DOY ESTE MANDAMIENTO NUEVO: QUE SE AMEN UNOS A OTROS. USTEDES SE AMARÁN UNOS A OTROS COMO YO LOS HE AMADO, JUAN 13:34 ASÍ RECONOCERÁN TODOS QUE USTEDES SON MIS DISCÍPULOS; SI SE TIENEN AMOR UNOS A OTROS. JUAN 13:35
  3. 3. PUES SE LES ENSEÑÓ DESDE EL PRINCIPIO QUE SE AMEN LOS UNOS A LOS OTROS. 1 JUAN 3:11 …AMARÁS AL SEÑOR TU DIOS CON TODO TU CORAZÓN, CON TODA TU ALMA Y CON TODA TU MENTE. ESTE ES EL PRIMERO Y EL MÁS IMPORTANTE DE LOS MANDAMIENTOS. MATEO 22:37-38
  4. 4. PERO HAY OTRO SEMEJANTE A ÉSTE: AMARÁS A TU PRÓJIMO COMO A TÍ MISMO. TODA LA LEY Y LOS PROFETAS SE FUNDAMENTAN EN ESTOS DOS MANDAMIENTOS. MATEO 22:39-40 EL MISMO NOS ORDENÓ: EL QUE AME A DIOS, AME TAMBIÉN A SU HERMANO. 1 JUAN 4:21 QUERIDOS MÍOS, AMÉMONOS LOS UNOS A LOS OTROS, PORQUE EL AMOR VIENE DE DIOS. 1 JUAN 4:7
  5. 5. TODO EL QUE AMA HA NACIDO DE DIOS Y CONOCE A DIOS. EL QUE NO AMA, NO HA CONOCIDO A DIOS, PUES DIOS ES AMOR. 1 JUAN 4:8 …DIOS ES AMOR. EL QUE PERMANECE EN EL AMOR, EN DIOS PERMANECE, Y DIOS EN ÉL. 1 JUAN 4:16

