Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(407)
NO HAY NADIE COMO TÚ NI HAY DIOS FUERA DE TI, COMO LO HEMOS APRENDIDO CON NUESTROS PROPIOS OÍDOS. 2 SAMUEL 7:22
“¿CON QUIÉN PODRÁN USTEDES COMPARARME, O QUIÉN SERÁ IGUAL A MÍ?” DICE EL SANTO. ISAÍAS 40:25 ASÍ HABLA EL REY DE ISRAEL Y ...
ANTES QUE SE FORMARAN LAS MONTAÑAS. – Y EXISTIERAN LOS MUNDOS Y LA TIERRA,- DESDE SIEMPRE Y POR SIEMPRE TÚ ERES DIOS. SALM...
…NINGÚN DIOS EXISTIÓ ANTES DE MÍ, Y NINGÚN OTRO EXISTIRÁ DESPUÉS. ISAÍAS 43:10 YO SOY EL ALFA Y LA OMEGA, DICE EL SEÑOR DI...
AL REY DE LOS SIGLOS, AL DIOS ÚNICO QUE VIVE MÁS ALLÁ DE LO QUE PERECE Y DE LO QUE SE VE, A ÉL HONOR Y GLORIA POR LOS SIGL...
Pastillas de fe 407
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pastillas de fe 407

26 views

Published on

REFLEXIONES

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pastillas de fe 407

  1. 1. (407)
  2. 2. NO HAY NADIE COMO TÚ NI HAY DIOS FUERA DE TI, COMO LO HEMOS APRENDIDO CON NUESTROS PROPIOS OÍDOS. 2 SAMUEL 7:22
  3. 3. “¿CON QUIÉN PODRÁN USTEDES COMPARARME, O QUIÉN SERÁ IGUAL A MÍ?” DICE EL SANTO. ISAÍAS 40:25 ASÍ HABLA EL REY DE ISRAEL Y SU REDENTOR, YAVÉ DE LOS EJÉRCITOS: “YO SOY EL PRIMERO Y EL ÚLTIMO; NO HAY OTRO DIOS FUERA DE MÍ. ISAÍAS 44:6
  4. 4. ANTES QUE SE FORMARAN LAS MONTAÑAS. – Y EXISTIERAN LOS MUNDOS Y LA TIERRA,- DESDE SIEMPRE Y POR SIEMPRE TÚ ERES DIOS. SALMO 90: 2 “AH, SEÑOR, YAVÉ, TÚ HAS HECHO LOS CIELOS Y LA TIERRA, CON TU INMENSO PODER Y CON LA FUERZA DE TU BRAZO. ¡PARA TI NADA ES IMPOSIBLE! JEREMÍAS 32:17
  5. 5. …NINGÚN DIOS EXISTIÓ ANTES DE MÍ, Y NINGÚN OTRO EXISTIRÁ DESPUÉS. ISAÍAS 43:10 YO SOY EL ALFA Y LA OMEGA, DICE EL SEÑOR DIOS, EL QUE ES, EL QUE ERA Y EL QUE HA DE VENIR; EL SEÑOR DEL UNIVERSO. APOCALIPSIS 1:8
  6. 6. AL REY DE LOS SIGLOS, AL DIOS ÚNICO QUE VIVE MÁS ALLÁ DE LO QUE PERECE Y DE LO QUE SE VE, A ÉL HONOR Y GLORIA POR LOS SIGLOS DE LOS SIGLOS. AMÉN. 1 TIMOTEO 1:17 ADOREN AL SEÑOR, TODOS LOS PUEBLOS, RECONOZCAN SU GLORIA Y SU PODER, DEN AL SEÑOR LA GLORIA DE SU NOMBRE. SALMO 96:7

×