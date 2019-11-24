Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pastillas de fe 280
REFLEXIONES

  1. 1. (280)
  2. 2. EL (JESUCRISTO) SACRIFICÓ SU VIDA POR NOSOTROS Y EN ESTO HEMOS CONOCIDO EL AMOR; ASÍ, TAMBIÉN NOSOTROS DEBEMOS DAR LA VIDA POR NUESTROS HERMANOS. 1 JUAN 3:16 CANCELÓ NUESTRA DEUDA Y NUESTRA CONDENACIÓN ESCRITA EN LOS MANDATOS DE LA LEY; LA SUPRIMIÓ, CLAVÁNDOLA EN LA CRUZ DE CRISTO. COLOSENSES 2:14 EL MISMO SUBIENDO A LA CRUZ CARGÓ CON NUESTROS PECADOS PARA QUE, MUERTOS A NUESTROS PECADOS, EMPECEMOS UNA VIDA SANTA. 1 PEDRO 2:24
  3. 3. PUES SE LES ENSEÑÓ DESDE EL PRINCIPIO QUE SE AMEN LOS UNOS A LOS OTROS. 1 JUAN 3:11 AMARÁS AL SEÑOR TU DIOS CON TODO TU CORAZÓN, CON TODA TU ALMA Y CON TODA TU MENTE. ESTE ES EL PRIMERO Y EL MÁS IMPORTANTE DE LOS MANDAMIENTOS. MATEO 22:37-38 PERO HAY OTRO SEMEJANTE A ÉSTE: AMARÁS A TU PRÓJIMO COMO A TÍ MISMO. TODA LA LEY Y LOS PROFETAS SE FUNDAMENTAN EN ESTOS DOS MANDAMIENTOS. MATEO 22:39-40
  4. 4. LES DOY ESTE MANDAMIENTO NUEVO: QUE SE AMEN UNOS A OTROS. USTEDES SE AMARÁN UNOS A OTROS COMO YO LOS HE AMADO. JUAN 13:34 ASÍ RECONOCERÁN TODOS QUE USTEDES SON MIS DISCÍPULOS: SI SE TIENEN AMOR UNOS A OTROS. JUAN 13:35 LOS HIJOS DE DIOS Y LOS DEL DIABLO SE RECONOCEN EN ESTO: EL QUE NO OBRA LA JUSTICIA NO ES DE DIOS, Y TAMPOCO EL QUE NO AMA A SU HERMANO. 1 JUAN 3:10
  5. 5. HAGAMOS EL BIEN SIN DESANIMARNOS; AL DEBIDO TIEMPO COSECHAREMOS, CON TAL DE QUE SEAMOS CONSTANTES. GÁLATAS 6:9 Y, ¿QUIÉN LES PODRÁ HACER DAÑO, SI USTEDES SE AFANAN EN HACER EL BIEN? 1 PEDRO 3:13 ¡LA BONDAD DEL SEÑOR BAJE A NOSOTROS – Y NOS AYUDE EN TODO LO QUE HACEMOS!. SALMO 90:17

