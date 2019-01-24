Josue badillo examen presentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. JOSUÉ BADILLO.Tema: Marketing en una empresa.
  2. 2. QUE ES MARKETING? Es un conjunto de técnicas y estudios que permiten el mejoramiento y comercialización de un producto. Permiten que la empresa tenga una mayor perspectiva de su cartera de productos y el cliente objetivo.
  3. 3. IMPORTANCIA. Permite un análisis completo del comportamiento de los mercados y de los consumidores.  Considerando el entorno de marketing.  El marketing genera rentabilidad y se adelanta a las necesidades de los consumidores.  Genera una conexión entre los consumidores y la empresa.
  4. 4. FUNCIONES. El marketing no solo permite el éxito de la empresa sino también su subsistencia y desarrollo a largo plazo. Genera los vínculos entre los procesos internos y el cliente externo.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES. Gracias al marketing las empresas definen nichos de mercado al cual enfocar todos sus esfuerzos de marketing. La empresa logra un posicionamiento de marca y de las características de sus productos en las mentes y economía de sus consumidores.

