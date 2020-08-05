Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FORMAS GEOM�TRICAS
TRIANGULO Se llama tri�ngulo o tr�gono, en geometr�a plana, al pol�gono de tres lados. Los puntos comunes a cada par de la...
CIRCULO El c�rculo es una regi�n del plano delimitada por una circunferencia y, por tanto, tiene asociada un �rea.A veces ...
ROMBO El rombo es un paralelogramo cuyos cuatro lados son de igual longitud. Lados: 4 V�rtices: 4 Pol�gono dual: Rect�ngul...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Figuras geometricas

24 views

Published on

explicación de figuras geometricas

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Figuras geometricas

  1. 1. FORMAS GEOM�TRICAS
  2. 2. TRIANGULO Se llama tri�ngulo o tr�gono, en geometr�a plana, al pol�gono de tres lados. Los puntos comunes a cada par de lados se denominan v�rtices del tri�ngulo.Un tri�ngulo tiene tres �ngulos interiores, tres pares congruentes de �ngulos exteriores, tres lados y tres v�rtices entre otros elementos
  3. 3. CIRCULO El c�rculo es una regi�n del plano delimitada por una circunferencia y, por tanto, tiene asociada un �rea.A veces se utiliza indistintamente c�rculo por circunferencia siendo esta �ltima su borde, es decir, la curva perimetral que lo determina y que solo posee longitud
  4. 4. ROMBO El rombo es un paralelogramo cuyos cuatro lados son de igual longitud. Lados: 4 V�rtices: 4 Pol�gono dual: Rect�ngulo Tipo: Cuadril�tero, paralelogramo
  5. 5. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N

×