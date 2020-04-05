Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ARMADA DEL ECUADOR ESCUELA SUPERIOR NAVAL CMDTE. “RAFAEL MORÁNVALVERDE” -SALINAS- GM 1/C JOSSELINE BEATRIZ MACÍAS CHILÁN A...
Gracias por su atención
Presentacion Sakai
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion Sakai

11 views

Published on

Se presentan algunas actividades que se pueden realizar en la plataforma de Sakai.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion Sakai

  1. 1. ARMADA DEL ECUADOR ESCUELA SUPERIOR NAVAL CMDTE. “RAFAEL MORÁNVALVERDE” -SALINAS- GM 1/C JOSSELINE BEATRIZ MACÍAS CHILÁN ACTIVIDADES QUE PODEMOS REALIZAR EN SAKAI
  2. 2. Gracias por su atención

×