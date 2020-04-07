Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MARTIN LUTERO Y LA PESTE Una lectura historiográfica de la reforma protestante y la peste. Por: JosíasEspinoza Cárdenas In...
en el Perú pocas iglesias evangélicas querían cerrar sus cultos, inclusorealizaron sendas apologías con versículos bíblico...
Negra…esunaproezade erudicióninmensay absolutamenteincreíble,elfrutode muchosaños de trabajo paciente y una emocionante bú...
mayo de 1530), de origen campesino. Nació el 10 de noviembre de 1483 en Eisleben(condado de Mansfield) yfue bautizadoal dí...
a Wittemberg en marzo de 1522, contra la oposición de algunos, pero empezó a dirigir la construcción de la nueva iglesia e...
Georg Rorer, secretario de Lutero, dio a luz en medio de terribles dolores y el niño nació muerto. Agotada por el parto y ...
A MODO DE CONCLUSION- Actualmente lasociedadylasiglesiasde todaslasconfesionesde fenos enfrentamos a una pandemia mundial,...
Cartas de consejo espiritual). THE LIBRARY OF CHRISTIAN CLASSICS. Louisville, Kentucky: Westminster John Knox Press. Una v...
(25) EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 30 de diciembre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Ca...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Martin lutero y la peste

32 views

Published on

La historia de la peste en el contexto de Martin Lutero

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Martin lutero y la peste

  1. 1. MARTIN LUTERO Y LA PESTE Una lectura historiográfica de la reforma protestante y la peste. Por: JosíasEspinoza Cárdenas Introducción- Gran parte del mundo está paralizado a causa de la pandemia del Covid 19, nos enteramos por los especialistas que el virus es más fuerte que los anteriores virus, que es tan peligroso que es posible estar infectado por hasta dos semanas sin presentar síntomas, pero contagiando a otros, también que el virus sobrevive hasta 72 horas en superficies duras, lo cual facilita contagio. Aunque su letalidad no es como las pestes de la antiguedad, al parecer es mas porcentaje en adultos mayores y población inmunocomprometida. Esta crisis ha desnudado las dificultades de los sistemas de salud pública en nuestra sociedady ha creado honda preocupación porque algunos gobernantes han creado una respuesta política ideológica, en vez de buscar el bien común a la sociedad, prima sus ideas personales absurdas creando condiciones peores para enfrentar el Covid-19. Un especialista explica: “Marc Lipsitch, epidemiólogo de la Escuela de Salud Pública de Harvard dijo que entre 40% y 70% de la población mundial resultará infectada este año. Michael Osterholm, Profesor de Salud Pública de la Universidadde MinnesotayDirector del Centrode AnálisisyPolíticasPúblicasparaEnfermedades Infecciosas (CIDRAP) dice que habrá dos categorías de seres humanos: aquellos que ya estuvieron en cuarentena, y quienes lo estarán” (VER: https://www.letraslibres.com/mexico/politica/un- mundo-polarizado-y-paralizado). Tambiénel sigloXXIentiemposde Covid-19nosmuestraque el impactoeconómicoserátangrande que algunos piensanque serápeor que despuésde lasegundaguerra mundial peroahora ennivel global, se suman otros retos como el de la educación e-learning o estudiar a través de múltiples medios de internet, sin embargoha habido en medio de estosconfinamientos en distintos países como por la cuarentena,lo que no han logradolas grandesreunionesde la cumbre del climade la Onu, que en su última reunión del año 2019 los especialistas lo consideraron un fracaso (VER: https://elpais.com/sociedad/2019/12/14/actualidad/1576329529_845190.html) al detenerse las actividadeshumanasde casi lamitaddelmundo,hasidounrespirode saludecol+ogicaparanuestra casa grande,que agobiadade lacontaminaciónestamosdestruyéndolapocoapococuando nohay cuarentena. En mediode este contextolasconfesionesde fe jueganunpapel importanteenlasociedad,muchas iglesiasylíderesreligiososenvezde serparte de la soluciónde losretosque presentanel Covid-19 han creado ideas absurdas como un periodista explica: “Los encuentros religiosos ya han sido identificados como focos de contagio en dos países que tenían un número relativamente bajo de casos positivos. Hace una semana, Malasia anunció que al menos 190 personas habían contraído coronavirusal asistira un rezomasivoenuna mezquita.Era el mayor aumentode casos registrado enel país,y recordabaal episodioque disparóel númerode infectadosenCoreadelSurenfebrero, cuando una mujer conocida como Paciente 31 asistió a dos servicios de la Iglesia Shincheonji de Jesús—inclusodespuésde desarrollarfiebre—,yprovocóel contagiode másde mil personas”(Ver: https://elpais.com/sociedad/2020-03-21/hostias-en-la-mano-infectados-en-misa-y-el-diablo-las- religiones-frente-a-la-pandemia-en-america- latina.html?fbclid=IwAR1UTdM5f0YrHwcWclCGoznrQMagzIGlyqMEFy7lVXr2yah6C7f4Fvde7R8) y
  2. 2. en el Perú pocas iglesias evangélicas querían cerrar sus cultos, inclusorealizaron sendas apologías con versículos bíblicos, también en las iglesia católicas y de otras confesiones de fe hasta que el gobierno obligo la cuarentena, al parecer otra vez muchos realizaron acciones de espaldas al contexto histórico,será que siempre las iglesias llegaran tarde a la situación de la sociedad y esto dio un nuevo escenario de pastores e iglesia evangélicas en transmisionesen vivo, pero la gran mayoría eran respuestas improvisadas y con mensajes que no dialogan con la realidad social tomando en cuenta que una red social es un ámbito público ya no solo privado. Karl Barth decía: “Sería buenoque el pastordeje la jergaevangélica,yconozcamásde artes,ciencia,historiayhasta la despreciada filosofía” ahora voy a exponer sobre la peste en la vida de Martin Lutero: 1- La peste y Martin Lutero Variosmomentosenlavidade MartinLuteroestuvieronrelacionadosalas pestesque enesetiempo eran plagas que diezmaban a las poblaciones, para comprender esasexperiencias tan difíciles que vivió Martin Lutero vamos a exponer los siguientes temas: 1.1-Las plagas en el Antiguo Testamento- En el AT muchas enfermedades de carácter contagioso eran considerados una plaga, algunos textos del AT los presenta como castigos de Dios por la desobediencia,estávinculadoalateologíade laretribución,quieredecirquesi obedecesaDios te recompensa con bendiciones y si desobedeces te castiga (Ex 9:15; Lv 26:25; Dt 28:21), una teologíamuy simplista,laexegesisdel ATha mostradoque cuandoleemoslostextosde AT no se apreciaunprincipiorígidode actuaciónhumanaque desemboqueenunareaccióndivina,en algunas narraciones del veterotestamentaria guerra, hambre y la peste muchas veces son castigos de Dios. Un especialistaexplica:“Cuandolaguerrase desatasobreunaregión,losenemigosseapoderan de las cosechas, destruyéndolas; los campesinos dejan de cultivar las tierras. Las ciudades asediadas no pueden conseguir suministros. El hambre, la mortandad y la insalubridad favorecenlaapariciónde lapeste” (1),estaideaestainclusoengranparte de muchoscristianos, se puede verificar en la historia de la iglesia y en la actualidad algunos cristianos evangélicos creen que el Covid 19 es por castigo de Dios. 1.2- Las plagasen la historia- Segúnunartículo: “La peste hasido endémicadurante milesde años y hace su aparición más antigua documentada en el Primer Libro de Samuel.Regularmente se sucedierongravesepidemias…amediadosdel sigloXIV...laenfermedadevidentementeafloró, se avivóde repente yse convirtióenunapandemiacolosalque provocóunacatástrofe humana terrorífica y sin precedentes que se extendiópor Asia Occidental, Oriente Medio, el mundo árabe,el norte de ÁfricaytodaEuropa,de Gibraltara Bergen,yde lasislasFaroeshastaMoscú. Es recordadacomo la Peste Negra.Hoyse calculaque en muchoslugaresfalleciódel sesentaal setentapor cientode la población.Nuncaanteriormentese había vividonadaparecido”(2),la peste haestadopresenteenEuropamuchossiglos,incluyendoenlahistoriadelprotestantismo del siglo XVI. Uno de los mejores libros sobre la historia de la peste negra es de Ole J. Benedictow(3) una reseñade sutrabajoexplica: “sintetizadatoshistóricosprocedentesde cadaunade lasregiones en que la Peste Negra sembró la destrucción de 1346 a 1353 y, junto con una investigación entomológica, demográfica, bacteriológica y epidemiológica, el primero que reconstruye un cuadro preciso de, exactamente, desde dónde, dónde, cuándo y cómo se extendió la Peste
  3. 3. Negra…esunaproezade erudicióninmensay absolutamenteincreíble,elfrutode muchosaños de trabajo paciente y una emocionante búsqueda de explicaciones de un fenómenocruel que desafíacasi toda descripción”(4).La Peste Negrafue un desastre de tal magnitudque no sólo sacudióloscimientoseconómicosysocialesdelviejomundomedieval,sinoquecambióelcurso de la historiahumana,creandouna culturade temory temblorante las enfermedades,plagas, pestes y siempre tenían en sus mentes estas historias. Una breve historia de las pestes lo realiza Cristina Rius i Gibert desde el siglo VI d.C. explica: “Entre el año541 yel 543, enépocadel EmperadorJustiniano,se viviólaconsideradalaprimera de las tres pandemias de peste. Se extendió desde Etiopía hasta Pelusium en Egipto extendiéndoseporel oestehastaAlejandríayporel este hasta Gaza,JerusalényAntioquía.Una vezalcanzó el mar y a través de las rutas comercialesmarítimasse extendióaambos ladosdel Mediterráneo afectando, en el año 541, a la ciudad de Constantinopla, y extendiéndose posteriormente portodaenEuropa”(5) desde esaépocahubovariasvecesqueel mundoestuvo frente al colapso, hace un recorrido de La peste de Justiniano (541-543), La peste negra 1347- 1353 y La peste del sigloXIX,mostrándonosque en las sociedadesantiguashabía una psicosis colectiva y la élite era la primera en huir, la autora lo explica: “La enfermedad afectaba sin excepciónatodala población. Porunlado,lasautoridades,lasélitesgobernantesylasfamilias másprivilegiadashuíanrápidamentehaciapoblacionesno afectadas.Entre elefectode lahuida y la alta mortandad, los órganos de gobierno y de gestión de la crisis se veían mermados y sin efectivosparalatomade decisiones.Lamuerte yhuidade gobernantesyautoridadesafectaba no sólolatoma de decisionesinmediatasante lasepidemias,sinotambiénlasdecisiones amás largo plazocomo el control de entradasa losmunicipios, el control de entradasa lospuertosy lasfronteras,el control y prohibiciónde relacionescomercialesconsitiosafectadosoel control de suministrosalimentariosde laslocalidades”(6),así las pestescausabancrisis de salubridad, crisis política, económica, religiosa era una verdadera devastación cultural. 1.3-La peste en la vida de Martin Lutero Martin Lutero vivió en una sociedad que temía mucha las enfermedades, las plagas y las pestes, realizaremosunabreve historiade cómovivióMartinLuterofrentealaspestesenformadiacrónica, para realizar una descripción vamos a usar bibliografía confiable (7), porque varias publicaciones hanusadodocumentosparcialese incompletosdeLuterodescontextualizandolavidade Lutero (8). 1.3.1- Martin Lutero experimento la muerte de sus hermanos por la peste. Una de las mejores biógrafas de Lutero desde la perspectiva histórica es la de Lyndal Roper nos muestra que la vida de Lutero empezó en Mansfeld vinculado a la minería, por lo tanto tenemos que situaraMartin Luteroensuentornoconlaminería,lacual le vaacompañartodasuvida,Lutero nunca se desligo de su familia que procedía del trabajo de la minería, tanto así que muere en su ciudadnatal Eislebenalos62 años de edadporque suúltimoviaje fueenrazónde problemasensu familia con la actividad minera, aunque el exclamaba: “Soy hijo de un campesino” y dijo más “mi bisabuelo,mi abueloymi padre fueronauténticoscampesinos”(9),Luteroveniade unafamiliaque había ascendido económicamente por la minería. Un resume de su procedencia lo explica un especialista:“Martinfue el primeroo segundohijode Margarita Lindemann(murió30 de juniode 1531), perteneciente auna familiaburguesade Eisenach,y del TuringuesJuanLuder (murió29 de
  4. 4. mayo de 1530), de origen campesino. Nació el 10 de noviembre de 1483 en Eisleben(condado de Mansfield) yfue bautizadoal día siguienteconel nombre del santodel día. Durante su infancia,su padre logró establecerse profesionalmente en uno de los sectores en expansión de la época, la minería de cobre” (10). Hans Luder el padre de Martin Lutero y su familia entera vivió las consecuencias de la peste, una especialistaexplica:“HansLuderpudosoñarconfundarunadinastía,perodosde sushijosmurieron de peste el año 1506 o 1507 y una de las niñasen1520” (11), Luterovivióa la sombrade la peste, además perdió dos hermanos y una hermana, algo que lo recordaba con mucho dolor y miedo. 1.3.2- Martin Lutero y la peste de Eisenach Martin Luterose mudóa Mansfeldparaempezarsusestudiosentre1490 y 1497, tuvoque durante un año asistira Magdeburgo esprobable que estudióenlaescuelacatedraliciajuntoconsu amigo Juan Reineck, hijo de una familia burguesa de Mansfeld, posteriormente se volvió un maestro metalúrgico y mantuvo una amistad larga con Lutero. Lutero se fue a estudiar a Eisenach en 1498 estuvo en la escuela parroquial de San Jorge, una erudita de la historia explica: “La peste también se había cebado repetidas veces en la ciudad (Eisenach) durante el siglo XIV y hubo muchos pogromoscontra losjudíos, que acabaron siendoexpulsados”(12),así que,en su juventudLutero conocía del miedoa las pestesy tambiénhabíaun componente antisemitade esa culturadel siglo XVI,se creía que estaspesteseranpor culpade losjudíosque buscabanhacerse más poderososen la ciudad. 1.3.3- Martin Lutero y la peste de Wittemberg Posteriormente Lutero estudió en Erfuth de 1501 a 1505, en 1505 recibió el grado de maestro en filosofía,locual nolollenode alegría,pormotivospersonaleshizovotosreligiososyenvezde seguir los estudios de derecho inicio su carrera de teología, dos años después fue ordenado como sacerdote enla ordende losagustinos,fue enviadoaWittembergcomoprofesorde filosofía.Tras dos años de estudios teológicos, en marzo del año 1509 recibió el grado de bachiller en sagrada escrituraenWittemberg,enaquel tiempoLuteroerahijoespiritual de StaupitzquiensegúnLutero le ayudomucho,Luterodecía: “A Stapupitzle debotodo”.Enmediode lacrisisde laiglesiacatólica y la práctica de la simoníao negociode la fe,el 31 de octubre de 1517 probablementeclavolas95 tesiscontra lasindulgenciasque el papaLeónX estabadivulgandoel dominicoJuanTetzel.El papa respondió dos años despuéscon la bula papal Exsurge Domine (Señor levántate) el 15 de junio de 1520 que amenazaba con la excomunión que en esa época significaba la pena de muerte, según dichabulaa Luterose le acusabade 41 proposiciones heréticasde distintosescritosde Lutero,se le dio 60 días para que se retracte, el príncipe elector sajón consiguió del jovenemperador Carlos V reciénelegido que pudieraserinterrogadoenladietade Worms,paraevitarel poderjurisdiccional del papaconlasupuestaideade hacerretractaraLutero.Luterorealizoel arriesgadoviajeaWorms a lavistade todoel mundo casi comounmártir yse enfrentóante lospoderessecularesyreligiosos católicosde su tiempoy luegode la dietafue escondidoenel castillode Wartburgodonde no solo enlos9 mesestradujoel NuevoTestamentoal alemánydemoliólosmurosreligiososdelmonacato como forma señaladade vida cristiana (13) exponiendoque todobautizadoesigual para el Señor. Consuscomentariosbíblicospusolasbasesde predicaciónde laiglesiaevangélicanaciente,regreso
  5. 5. a Wittemberg en marzo de 1522, contra la oposición de algunos, pero empezó a dirigir la construcción de la nueva iglesia evangélica. En adelante Lutero se vio envuelto en viajes y terribles disputas, su gran amigo Andreas Karlstadt realizo un papel importante en la vida de Lutero, el 22 de agosto de 1524 predicó en la iglesia de Jena,mostrado su posturaradical sobre la cena del Señor,Lutero creía que en la cena del Señorsi estaba la presencial real de Cristo,contra los anabautistasy los seguidores de Zwinglioy otros, en mediode lagestade lareformaprotestante Luterohabíaestadoenlaposadodel ososnegro,había pasado el terrible momento de la guerra de los campesinos, Lutero había decidido tomar como esposaaCatalinade Bora,unaex monja,secasaronenel año1525,tuvieronseishijos,suresidencia seráel antiguomonasteriode Wittemberg,convertidoenunaespeciede casagrande paraalumnos y amigos. Algo muy importante para comprender a Lutero es lo que en alemán se llama su experienciaconel AnfechtungensegúnlahistoriadoraLyndal Roperexplica:“que laAnfechtungen que podríamos traducir como tentaciones o ataques espirituales, similares a los experimentados por Cristoenel desierto.Constituíanunaenorme fuentede ansiedad,puescomodiríadespués:Era la persona más miserable de la tierra, pasaba el día y la noche aullando desesperado, sin poder reconducir la situación”. Cuando se dio cuenta de que su confesor no entendía en absoluto su tormento,supoque el ocurriríaalgofuerade lonormal y,ensuspropiaspalabras,“adoptolarigidez de un cadáver”. Somatizaba la ansiedad sudando copiosamente y, como diría después, “la senda, que los monjes creían equivocadamente que llevaba al cielo, era como un baño de sudor y de ansiedad”, en el que se había “bañado por completo”. Durante una procesión del día del Corpus celebrada en Eisleben de 1515, le invadió el terror durante la eucaristía, empezó a sudar profusamente y creyó que se moría” (14). Para comprender la peste de Wittemberg es necesario es necesario explicar nuestras fuentes,el documento más importante para esta investigación es un escrito de George Spalatin del 19 de agosto de 1527, titulado:“Advice inTime of Epidemicand Famine”(Asesoramientoentiemposde epidemia y hambruna) (15), también hay una traducción de Carl J. Schindler de un documentode 1527 “WhetherOne May Flee froma DeadlyPlague”(Si uno puede huirde una plaga mortal) (16) donde contiene fuentes primarias, algunas cartas de Lutero se han traducido en español en una página web “Documentos reformadores”, los que corresponden al año 1527 se refiere a la peste de Wittemberg (17) y un ensayo de Spencer J. Weinreich (18) que estudia a seis teólogos cuyos escritosdanlineamientosde cómoactuar enmediode laspestesque circularonenlaInglaterradel sigloXVI,incluidolascartasde Martin Lutero,de 1527, Andreas Osianderde 1533, Jhon Hooperde 1553, Thomas White de 1577, Teodoro Beza de 1579 y Henry Holland de 1593. Así aquel día fatal del 2 de agosto de 1527 llegolapeste a la ciudadde Wittembergenmediode la reformaprotestante lideradaporMartinLutero,losamigoscercanosde Lutero,JustoJonasyFelipe Melanchton con sus familias se marcharon de la ciudad para huir de la peste y resguardar sus familias.A pesarque el elector(19) había ordenadoque el resto de la Universidadde Wittemberg se retiraraala ciudadde Jena,peroLuteroque padecíade unafuerte depresión,comosusbiógrafos especializados llaman Anfechtungen (tentaciones o ataques espirituales) a sus ataques, decidió quedarse a cuidar a losenfermos,lahistoriadoraLyndal Roperexplica:“El monasterio se convirtió enuna especie de hospital.Al principio,Lutero restóimportanciaal asunto,insistiendoque lapeste no era tan terrible comolagente lo decía.La primerapersonaenmorir fue la esposade TiloDhen, uno de los miembrosdel consejo.Luterolasostuvoagonizante ensusbrazos. Despuéslamujerde
  6. 6. Georg Rorer, secretario de Lutero, dio a luz en medio de terribles dolores y el niño nació muerto. Agotada por el parto y “envenenada por la peste”, como dijo Lutero, ella también murió (20). Pasaron los meses siguió cobrándose víctimas. Solo se habían quedado Bugenhagen y él, escribió Lutero a Hausmann, pero en realidad, también había permanecido en la ciudad dos capellanes, Johannes Mantel y Georg Rorer, así como la esposa de Lutero. La decisión del reformador de quedarse en Wittemberg fue osada y revela cierto desprecio por su propia seguridad y la de su familia.Puedeque fueranrestosde suanhelode martiriooquizáunejemplomásde suinagotable coraje,que le permitíano equivocarnuncaloque considerabasuresponsabilidadpastoral haciasu rebaño” (21). Cuandole escribe a Felipe Melanchtonel 27 octubre de 1527 estabamuy preocupadopor la salud de Melanchtonyse pesabade lahuidade Karlstadtqueal inicióeraunfervorososeguidorde Lutero y posteriormente llegoasersu opositor,describe que lapeste estabadesapareciendo:“Cristonos hace caso y por su misericordia va mitigando la peste. Procuraremos hacer lo que adviertes si tu Visitación se envía a la imprenta” (22). Cuandoescribe a su gran amigo JustoJonas quienfue para muchosde susbiógrafosel más fiel era profesor en Wittemberg, le ayudo a Lutero con la traducción de la Biblia, estuvo en la dieta de Worms,enmuchos viajesyhastaensu últimoviaje aEislebenestuvoconLutero,enunacarta muy sentida le dice: “El sábado estuve a punto de morir cuando la mujer del capellán Jorge, abortó y, despuésde perderlaprole,murióellamismade dos muertes:primerodeldolordelalumbramiento y después por la intoxicación galopante de la peste. No tuvo en cuenta Cristonuestraslágrimas ni nuestras oraciones por su conservación. Nos consiguió de todas formas que fuese a Él con una muerte envidiable,esdecir,llenade confianzayde ánimo”(23), estomuestrael acompañamiento de Lutero con algunas víctimas de la peste y la idea de la muerte que tenían en el siglo XVI,según las creencias si morías sufriendo te ibas al infierno Lyndal Roper explica: “Los luteranos habían explotado a conciencia las desgraciadas muertes de sus enemigos en el pasado. La muerte de Zwinglio en el campo de batalla de Keppel había causado sensación y, según Lutero, era una expresióndel juiciode Dios,nosolosobre Zwinglio,sinosobre el movimientosacramentarioensu conjunto. En 1536, le tocó el turno a su viejo enemigo Erasmo, que había muerto en Basilea sin la presencia de un sacerdote y sin confesar. Lutero creía que había ido derecho al infierno y añadió con amargura que, aunque decía que había pedido a Cristo que tuviera misericordia de su alma, probablemente fueraunainvención.Luteroesperabatenera su lado a un ministrode la palabraa la hora de su muerte” (24), Lutero en medio de la peste tenía gran preocupación como morías, si sufrías y no había quien te confiese ibas directo al Infierno. En una carta a su amigo Jonas el 30 de diciembre de 1527 le explica que la peste ya había casi terminadoen Wittemberg:“Hastame atreveríaasugerirte que regresasescuantoantes anosotros. Nuestrapeste,porel favorde Cristo,ha amainado,el pueblose vuelve acasar y comienzaaactuar como si estuviese segurode habervencidoa lapeste.Tubarrio,desde detrásde lacasade lamujer de Ignacioyde Juan,el maridode Dorotea,permanece casi totalmenteincólumehastalaparroquia y el foro. Que Dios te ilumine para que obres conforme a lo que a Él le agrada y a ti te conviene, amén”.(25).Lutero sobrevivióalapeste ymuchosinterpretaroncomounagranvalentíade Martin Lutero, pero sabemos que estaba en tiempo muy difícil por sus depresiones (Anfechtungen) y sin embargosalióvictorioso,hastase escribieronescritossobre lapesteyLuteroposteriormentecomo un ejemplo de coraje del auriga de Israel.
  7. 7. A MODO DE CONCLUSION- Actualmente lasociedadylasiglesiasde todaslasconfesionesde fenos enfrentamos a una pandemia mundial, que ha paralizado a más de la mitad del mundo, en el contexto de Lutero eran mucho más difíciles las plagas y pestes, pero Lutero muestra distanciamiento social por sus discípulos como Justo Jonas y Felipe Melanchton, también enseña con su práctica que los que quedaron en Wittemberg se enfrentaron a la peste, ayudaron a los enfermos,usaronunsistemade salubridadpúblicaporel biencomún de la sociedady asistierona las familiasque perdíana sus seresqueridoshastase preocuparoncomo enfrentarlamuerte para ir al cielo. Espero que este estudio nos aliente a seguir adelante en estos tiempos difíciles, pero tenemosal mismoCristodeLuteroconnosotrosque nosllenade fe yesperanzaparasaliradelante, seamos parte de las soluciones que necesita esta sociedad. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA (1) “Pestilencia” EN: ROPERO BARBOZA, Alfonso. (Edi). (2012) Gran Diccionario Enciclopédico de la Biblia. Viladecavalls: Clie; p. 1967. (2) TRUMBLE, Angus. “Mezcla de sangres” EN: Revista de libros, abril, 2020. Accedido en: https://www.revistadelibros.com/articulos/la-peste-negra-un-estudio-de-ole-j- benedictow. (3) BENEDICTOW,Ole J. (2011). La Peste Negra,1346-1353. La historiacompleta.Akal:Madrid. (4) Op. Cit. TRUMBLE, Angus. (5) RIUS I GILBERT, Cristina.“Lapeste alolargode la historia”RevistaEnf Emerg(Nro18, 2019, Marzo). Accedido en: http://www.enfermedadesemergentes.com/articulos/a726/4_REVISION_ENF-EMERG003- 2019_cristina-rius.pdf. (6) Idem. (7) Para acceder a las fuentes primarias y bibliografía especializada de Martin Lutero y el protestantismoanalizarESPINOZACARDENAS,Josías“Archivosfuentesyobrasimportantes para investigar a Lutero” ACCEDER EN: https://es.slideshare.net/josiasespinoza/archivos- fuentes-y-obras-para-investigar-a-martn-lutero (8) Variaspublicacioneshantratadoel temade Luteroy La peste envariaspáginaswebscomo la publicación digital de Bite: “El coronavirus, la peste bubónica y el reformador Martín Lutero” VER: (https://biteproject.com/lutero-y-el-coronavirus/) y una publicación en Youtube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EudEsNeTSYc). (9) GARCIA-VILLOSLADA, Ricardo. (1976). Martin Lutero. Tomo I. El fraile hambriento de Dios. Madrid: BAC; p. 40. (10) KAUFMANN, Thomas. (2017). Martin Lutero: vida, mundo, palabra. Madrid: Trotta. p. 29. (11) ROPER, Lyndal.Martín Lutero. Renegadoyprofeta. Madrid: Taurus. p. 38. Hay una página web que contiene todo el libro en español, VER: (http://www.librosmaravillosos.com/Martin_Lutero/index.html) (12) Ibid. p. 49. (13) De votis monasticis, WA 8, 573-669. (14) Op. Cit. ROPER, Lyndal. P. 71-72. (15) SPALATIN,George.“Advice inTime of Epidemic and Famine” 19 de Agosto 1527. pp. 228- 257. EN: THEODORE G. TAPPERT (Edi). (2006). Luther. Letters of Spiritual Counsel (Lutero.
  8. 8. Cartas de consejo espiritual). THE LIBRARY OF CHRISTIAN CLASSICS. Louisville, Kentucky: Westminster John Knox Press. Una version digital se encuentra EN: (https://nazlimoloudi.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/the-library-of-christian-classics-1955- luther-letters-of-spiritual-counsel.pdf) (16) Carl J. Schindler (traductor) 1527. “WhetherOne May Flee from a DeadlyPlague”(Si uno puede huir de una plaga mortal) EN: (https://unite- production.s3.amazonaws.com/tenants/stlukenunica/attachments/230619/Luther_on_th e_Plague.pdf) (17) EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. (http://semla.org/portal/wp- content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf) (18) WEINREICH, Spencer. “Roy Porter Student Prize Essay How (Not) to Survive a Plague: The Theology of Fleeing Disease in Sixteenth-century England” (Ensayo del Premio de Estudiantes Roy Porter. Cómo (no) sobrevivir a una plaga: la teología de huyendo de la enfermedaden la Inglaterra del siglo XVI). Revista Social History of Medicine; 2018. EN: (https://academic.oup.com/shm/advance- article/doi/10.1093/shm/hky102/5212595?searchresult=1) se puede bajar en pdf gratuitamente. (19) Elector en tiempos de Lutero: “A principios del siglo XVI, el Sacro Imperio Romano era un mosaicocomplejoque abarcabatodaEuropa central.Se compone de territoriossoberanos muy diferentes por su tamaño, su idioma, su economía y su naturaleza política: reinos (Baviera), ducados (Sajonia), principados (Anhalt), ciudades libres (Hamburgo), pequeños señores (Mansfeld) o mismos estados eclesiásticos liderados por un abad (Fulda) o un obispo (Salzburgo). Enviado al emperador por un vínculo de soberanía, cada uno de estos estados, no obstante, lleva a cabo su política interna como lo considera conveniente… El emperador es elegido por siete príncipes electores: cuatro laicos (los votantes de Sajonia, Brandeburgo,el Palatinadoyel Reyde Bohemia) y treseclesiásticos(losarzobisposde Trier, Colonia y Maguncia). Se le considera el jefe temporal del cristianismo,el sucesor de los emperadores romanos y Carlomagno, el que tiene preeminencia sobre todos los demás soberanos” EN: DAUSSY, d’Hugues. “Lutero, un monje contra los papas.7 claves para entender”. Revista Codex (2017-Nro5) (Original en Francés). EN: (https://www.herodote.net/7_cles_pour_comprendre-synthese-2308-207.php) y (https://revue-codex.fr/feuilleter-codex-05/) (20) Las fuentes que Lydal Roper usa para esta explicación histórica son: WB 4, 1130, 19 de Agostode 1527; WB 4, 1165, 4 de Noviembre de1527, 276:6; WB 4, 1130, 1131, 1165. Para enterarse de las fuentes he publicado un power point. Nro 13. EN: (https://es.slideshare.net/josiasespinoza/archivos-fuentes-y-obras-para-investigar-a- martn-lutero). (21) Op. Cit.ROPER, Lyndal. p. 331-332. (22) EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 27 de octubre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf (23) EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 4 de noviembre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf (24) Op. Cit.ROPER, Lyndal. p. 415-416.
  9. 9. (25) EN: Cartas de Lutero. Documentos Reformadores. 30 de diciembre. http://semla.org/portal/wp-content/uploads/2011/05/Cartas-Martin-Lutero.pdf

×