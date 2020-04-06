Archivos, fuentes y obras para investigar a Martín Lutero

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ARCHIVOS, FUENTES Y OBRAS IMPORTANTES PARA INVESTIGAR A MARTIN LUTERO POR JOSIAS ESPINOZA CARDENAS
INTRODUCCION  La investigación de Martin Lutero y el protestantismo en Latinoamerica en muchos libros solo ha usado fuent...
1- Stadtarchiv, Wittenberg (Archivo de la ciudad de Wittemberg) https://www.wittenberg.de/feiern-und-tagen.html El archivo...
2- Luter halle, Wittemberg (Universidad Martin Lutero) https://www.uni-halle.de/?lang=en La Universidad Martin Luther de W...
3- Evangelisches predigerseminar wittenberg bibliothek (seminario evangélico de predicación biblioteca wittenberg) https:/...
4- Thüringische hauptstaatsarchiv Weimar (Archivo principal del estado de Turingia Weimar) http://www.archive-in-thueringe...
5- (El Archivo Estatal de Sajonia- Anhalt (LASA)) https://landesarchiv.sachsen-anhalt.de/startseite/ En esta pagina web po...
6- Stadtarchiv, Eisenach (Archivo de la ciudad de Eisenach) http://www.archive-in-thueringen.de/de/archiv/view/id/221 Hay ...
7- Stadtarchiv, Eisleben (Archivo de la ciudad de Eisleben) https://www.eisleben.eu/eisleben_website/CMSContent2014.nsf/co...
8-MARIENBIBLIOTHEK HALLE (SALA DE BIBLIOTECA MARIE) http://www.verein-im-netz.de/marienbibliothek-halle/ La Marienbiblioth...
FUENTES PRIMARIAS PARA ESTUDIAR A MARTIN LUTERO
1- WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar) La edición completa. TIENE CUATRO SECCIONES  1-WA, “Los escritos” de Lutero.  2-...
1- EL USO DE WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar) EN LYNDAL ROPER TIENE CUATRO SECCIONES  1-WB: D. Martin Luthers Werker:...
1- WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar)  Un especialista explica:  “En los complementos que ven la luz desde 1981, AWA s...
2- Hans Ulrich Delius (ed)Martin Luther. Studienausgabe  La serie de Studien- ausgabe consta de 6 tomos, se realizo en Be...
3- Otto Clemen. Martin Luther Werke in Auswahl. Según una información: “La llamada edición de Bonn, o edición de Clemensch...
4-W. Harle et al. Martin Luther. lateinisch-deutsche studienausgabe (edición de estudio latino-alemana) Esta es una edició...
5- Karin Bornkamm y Gerhard Ebeling. Martin Luther Ausgewählte Schriften  Sin duda, los esfuerzos literarios para revital...
6- Luther's Works (Obras de lutero) Actualmente estos esta en softward Logos Bible Software se ha asociado con Fortress Pr...
OBRAS DE CONSULTA IMPORTANTES
1- Albrecht Beutel (Edi). Luther handbuch (Manual de Lutero)  Esta obra brinda información confiable, concisa y profesion...
2- Martin Luther: Eine Einführung in sein Leben und sein Werk (Una introducción a su vida y obra.)  “El libro de Bernhard...
3- Kurt Aland & Otros. Hilfsbuch zum Lutherstudium (Libro de ayuda para estudios luteranos)  “El libro de ayuda para estu...
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia
4. Obras en español de importancia  En el marco de los 500 Años de la Reforma Protestante, la Federación Argentina de Igl...
4. Obras en español de importancia  Esta obra merece una mención especial porque Lyndal Roper, la Regius Professor de His...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Archivos, fuentes y obras para investigar a Martín Lutero

29 views

Published on

MARTIN LUTERO

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Archivos, fuentes y obras para investigar a Martín Lutero

  1. 1. ARCHIVOS, FUENTES Y OBRAS IMPORTANTES PARA INVESTIGAR A MARTIN LUTERO POR JOSIAS ESPINOZA CARDENAS
  2. 2. INTRODUCCION  La investigación de Martin Lutero y el protestantismo en Latinoamerica en muchos libros solo ha usado fuentes secundarias, incluso lecturas subjetivas, otros con lecturas románticas de Martin Lutero que cuasi lo comparaban con el apóstol Pablo, otros hasta han distorsiones la historia de Lutero.  Actualmente -a mi criterio- el mejor libro en nuestro idioma le pertenece a Lyndal Roper quien ha pasado muchos años investigando a Lutero, usado las fuentes primarias en el alemán del siglo XVI y el Latín, uso archivos, fuentes primarias y obras importantes del siglo XVI sobre Martin Lutero para poder acceder a una lectura historiográfica y no diletante, por lo tanto, para tener una buena teología y una buena comprensión de los mundos de Lutero es necesario usar bibliografía especializada.
  3. 3. 1- Stadtarchiv, Wittenberg (Archivo de la ciudad de Wittemberg) https://www.wittenberg.de/feiern-und-tagen.html El archivo de la ciudad de Wittenberg es una de las fuentes principales para la investigación de martin lutero actualmente, un especialista explica: “Wittenberg ofrece una variedad de oportunidades de investigación relacionadas con la reforma para historiadores e historiadores de la iglesia: "La mayor parte de las fuentes locales es hasta ahora permaneció inexplorado y por lo tanto forma un extremadamente interesante y sorprendente Tesoro para los científicos" Hay cuatro instituciones con sus bibliotecas, archivos y colecciones: el Seminario de Predicadores Evangélicos, la Casa de Lutero, el archivo de la ciudad y el archivo de la iglesia de la ciudad” (VER: https://www.hof.uni-halle.de/wb-nach- der-uni/download/huettmann_2.pdf)
  4. 4. 2- Luter halle, Wittemberg (Universidad Martin Lutero) https://www.uni-halle.de/?lang=en La Universidad Martin Luther de Wittemberg tiene muchos documentos para la investigación de Martin Lutero.
  5. 5. 3- Evangelisches predigerseminar wittenberg bibliothek (seminario evangélico de predicación biblioteca wittenberg) https://predigerseminar.de/index.php?lang=de La biblioteca del seminario evangélico de predicación tiene muchas fuentes primarias sobre lutero y la reforma protestante.
  6. 6. 4- Thüringische hauptstaatsarchiv Weimar (Archivo principal del estado de Turingia Weimar) http://www.archive-in-thueringen.de/de/archiv/view/id/225 El archivo principal de Turingia es importante porque están las fuentes para investigar a Lutero y la reforma protestante respecto a “la responsabilidad de sus autoridades subordinadas y las del gobierno federal se limita localmente a las ciudades de Erfurt, Jena y Weimar” lugares importantes de la vida de Martin Lutero sobre todo Erfurt donde llego a estudiar y
  7. 7. 5- (El Archivo Estatal de Sajonia- Anhalt (LASA)) https://landesarchiv.sachsen-anhalt.de/startseite/ En esta pagina web podemos tener información de cuatro archivos pero dos son importantes para la vida de Martin Lutero y la historia del protestantismo. MAGDEBURGO Y WERNIGORE.
  8. 8. 6- Stadtarchiv, Eisenach (Archivo de la ciudad de Eisenach) http://www.archive-in-thueringen.de/de/archiv/view/id/221 Hay fuentes primarias sobre Lutero y la reforma protestante en este aruchivo de Eisenach.
  9. 9. 7- Stadtarchiv, Eisleben (Archivo de la ciudad de Eisleben) https://www.eisleben.eu/eisleben_website/CMSContent2014.nsf/content/homepage_rathaus_buer gernah_oberbuergermeisterin_fachbereich_1_zentrale_dienste__ordnung_und_sicherheit_archiv.htm l?Open Archivo de la ciudad de Eisleben es muy importante para la vida de Lutero y la reforma protestante.
  10. 10. 8-MARIENBIBLIOTHEK HALLE (SALA DE BIBLIOTECA MARIE) http://www.verein-im-netz.de/marienbibliothek-halle/ La Marienbibliothek es una biblioteca histórica de la iglesia protestante científica. Poco después de la introducción de la Reforma en Halle, fue fundada en 1552 por Sebastian Boetius, entonces pastor de la Iglesia de Nuestra Señora, y siguió siendo la única biblioteca pública en Halle durante casi 150 años hasta que se fundó la Universidad de Halle en 1694. La Marienbibliothek es considerada la más antigua y más grande, abierta continuamente a la biblioteca pública de la iglesia protestante en Alemania. Desde la finalización de su propio edificio de la biblioteca en 1610, ha sido administrado por un bibliotecario elegido por el colegio de la iglesia desde 1611. Hoy la biblioteca se encuentra en un edificio de biblioteca típico de finales del siglo XIX.
  11. 11. FUENTES PRIMARIAS PARA ESTUDIAR A MARTIN LUTERO
  12. 12. 1- WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar) La edición completa. TIENE CUATRO SECCIONES  1-WA, “Los escritos” de Lutero.  2-WABr, “la correspondencia”  3-WATr las “charlas de sobremesa”  4-WADB la “Biblia alemana”  En 2009 se completo un “índice” en diez tomos. En total son 127 tomos.  Entre el 2000 y 2007 se publico una reimpresión de toda el WA y esta todo gratuitamente en internet: http://www.lutherdansk.dk/WA/D.%20M artin%20Luthers%20Werke,%20Weimare r%20Ausgabe%20-%20WA.htm
  13. 13. 1- EL USO DE WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar) EN LYNDAL ROPER TIENE CUATRO SECCIONES  1-WB: D. Martin Luthers Werker: Kritische Gesamtausgeabe, Briefe (cartas), 18 Volúmenes.  2-WDB: D. Martin Luthers Werker: Kritische Gesamtausgeabe, Deutsche Bible (Biblia alemana). 15 Volúmenes.  3-WS: D. Martin Luthers Werker: Kritische Gesamtausgeabe, Shriften (Obras), 72 volúmenes, Weimar, 1903.  4-WT: D. Martin Luthers Werker: Kritische Gesamtausgeabe, Tischrenden (Charlas de sobre mesa), 6 Volúmenes.  Entre el 2000 y 2007 se publico una reimpresión de toda el WA y esta todo gratuitamente en internet: http://www.lutherdansk.dk/WA/D.%20Martin%20Luther s%20Werke,%20Weimarer%20Ausgabe%20- %20WA.htm
  14. 14. 1- WEIMARER AUSGABE (edición de Weimar)  Un especialista explica:  “En los complementos que ven la luz desde 1981, AWA significa: Archiv zur Weimarer Ausgabe der Werker Martin Luthers (Archivo complementario a la edición de Weimar de las obras de Martin Lutero), Ver: (https://www.degruyter.com/view/serial/AML-B) se publican nuevas ediciones de las obras de Lutero ya públicadas en el WA, nuevas fuentes encontradas y monografías sobre temas específicos de algunas de sus obras” EN: KAUFMANN, Thomas. Martin Lutero. Vida, mundo, palabra. Trotta: Madrid; 2017. p. 119. EN: https://www.degruyter.com/view/serial /AML-B
  15. 15. 2- Hans Ulrich Delius (ed)Martin Luther. Studienausgabe  La serie de Studien- ausgabe consta de 6 tomos, se realizo en Berlin entre los años 1979-1999.  No es una edición completa pero es una edición parcial que cumplen con los requisitos científicos.
  16. 16. 3- Otto Clemen. Martin Luther Werke in Auswahl. Según una información: “La llamada edición de Bonn, o edición de Clemensche con la colaboración de Albert Lietzmann, apareció en la primera edición de 1912 a 1933. Los primeros cuatro volúmenes, publicados en 1912/13, ofrecen una selección de los escritos de Lutero, cada uno de los cuales se reproduce en su totalidad; Los volúmenes 5–8 contienen textos seleccionados de conferencias, cartas, sermones y discursos de mesa. Bernhard Lohse cree que la edición y sus comentarios son a veces superiores al WA” VER: (https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Otto_Clem en). Esta es un edición parcial pero muy importante.
  17. 17. 4-W. Harle et al. Martin Luther. lateinisch-deutsche studienausgabe (edición de estudio latino-alemana) Esta es una edición latino-alemana de los principales escritos de Martin Lutero. Una fuente explica: “El trabajo de tres volúmenes ofrece más de treinta textos básicos del reformador en una estructura temática: Volumen 1 - Hombre ante Dios, Volumen 2 - Creencia en Cristo y Justificación, Volumen 3 - Iglesia y ministerios. Los originales latinos de la edición van a las primeras impresiones y la edición de estudio de Martin Luther publicada por Evangelische Verlagsanstalt (https://www.eva-leipzig.de/)” EN: (http://www.theologische-buchhandlung.de/luther- latein-deutsch-studienausgabe-eva.htm). La estructura y el ímpetu para el proyecto general se remontan al sistematista de Heidelberg Wilfried Härle, quien encontró excelentes coeditores en los historiadores de la iglesia Johannes Schilling, Kiel y Günther Wartenberg, de Leipzig. Ver: (http://www.theologische- buchhandlung.de/pdf/978-3-374-02240-3.pdf)
  18. 18. 5- Karin Bornkamm y Gerhard Ebeling. Martin Luther Ausgewählte Schriften  Sin duda, los esfuerzos literarios para revitalizar a Martin Lutero y el legado de Reforma se destacan en seis volúmenes para la colección de escritos de Lutero de Karin Bornkamm y Gerhard Ebeling de la editorial Insel Verlag en 1983. La reducción estricta de los textos cuidadosamente modernizados y la omisión de comentarios extensos y la presentación de controversias de investigación han hecho de esta edición, además de extremadamente económica, durante los últimos treinta años un trabajo estándar en la enseñanza y la educación de adultos, así como en numerosas bibliotecas de ciudadanos interesados. La edición de bolsillo es de 1995.
  19. 19. 6- Luther's Works (Obras de lutero) Actualmente estos esta en softward Logos Bible Software se ha asociado con Fortress Press y Concordia Publishing House para ofrecer el conjunto completo de 55 volúmenes de Luther's Works para descargar. Esta colección masiva contiene la exposición y el comentario de Lutero sobre las Escrituras, así como sus sermones, escritos teológicos y otros materiales. El volumen final del conjunto contiene un índice de citas, nombres propios y temas. Este proyecto de décadas de duración contiene el conjunto académico estándar de Luther's Works , una colección esencial para pastores, teólogos e historiadores de la tradición luterana. VER: (https://www.logos.com/product/15485/luthers- works)
  20. 20. OBRAS DE CONSULTA IMPORTANTES
  21. 21. 1- Albrecht Beutel (Edi). Luther handbuch (Manual de Lutero)  Esta obra brinda información confiable, concisa y profesional sobre la vida, obra e influencia de Martin Lutero. En los 60 artículos individuales, escritos por 25 reconocidos investigadores de Lutero, todos los aspectos fundamentales se presentan en detalle y de manera comprensible. El libro será de interés para expertos, amantes de la teología y la historia.
  22. 22. 2- Martin Luther: Eine Einführung in sein Leben und sein Werk (Una introducción a su vida y obra.)  “El libro de Bernhard Lohse, publicado por primera vez en 1981, ha demostrado ser una introducción que familiariza a los estudiantes y otros lectores interesados en la historia teológica con la investigación de Lutero y al mismo tiempo muestra formas de lidiar independientemente con su vida y su trabajo” EN: https://www.booklooker.de/B%C3%BC cher/Bernhard-Lohse+Martin-Luther- Eine-Einf%C3%BChrung-in-sein- Leben-und-sein- Werk/id/A00HPl2W01ZZk
  23. 23. 3- Kurt Aland & Otros. Hilfsbuch zum Lutherstudium (Libro de ayuda para estudios luteranos)  “El libro de ayuda para estudiar a Lutero ha sido el trabajo estándar de la investigación de Lutero durante décadas, con la ayuda de la cual se puede acceder a la inmanejable abundancia de escritos luteranos. Además de las ediciones anteriores, esta cuarta edición tiene en cuenta las últimas ediciones de los escritos de Lutero. El libro de ayuda sigue siendo una herramienta indispensable para cualquiera que busque acceso al trabajo del reformador” Ver: (https://www.lutherverlag.de/Wissensch aft/Aland-Hilfsbuch-zum- Lutherstudium::456.html) Kurt Aland; Ernst Otto Reichert; Gerhard Jordan. Witten, Luther-Verlag, 1970.
  24. 24. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  25. 25. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  26. 26. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  27. 27. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  28. 28. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  29. 29. 4. Obras en español de importancia
  30. 30. 4. Obras en español de importancia  En el marco de los 500 Años de la Reforma Protestante, la Federación Argentina de Iglesias Evangélicas (FAIE) lanzó la reimpresión de las Obras completas de Matón Lutero. La iniciativa surgió estando agotados los ejemplares de su edición en español. En este momento, el proceso se encuentra en la etapa de impresión y los libros estarán disponibles a partir de enero de 2018. Llevará el sello de Editorial La Aurora, que tiene los derechos de autor y en este caso trabajó en conjunto con Editorial CUPSA de México. Desde FAIE anunciaron que hasta el 30 de diciembre se ofrece un precio especial por compra adelantada de toda la colección. EN: (https://www.ielco.org/noticias/reimprimen-obras- de-lutero/)
  31. 31. 4. Obras en español de importancia  Esta obra merece una mención especial porque Lyndal Roper, la Regius Professor de Historia Moderna en la Universidad de Oxford, presenta –a mi criterio- el mejor libro sobre Lutero en español. No desde la perspectiva de la historia de la iglesia, ni la teología sino desde la historiografía laica, trabaja las fuentes primarias de modo pulcro, se mete bajo la piel del reformador con las mejores fuentes primarias de Lutero y los biógrafos y teólogos del siglo XVI, y los documentos históricos de su tiempo. ROPER, Lyndal. Martin Lutero. Renegado y profeta. Madrid: Taurus; 2017. pp. 621.

×