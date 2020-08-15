Apostila win linux revisada unidade II

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‘ APOSTILA CURSO DE FORMAÇÃO INICIAL E CONTINUADA EM OPERADOR DE COMPUTADOR MODALIDADE EDUCAÇÃO A DISTÂNCIA
‘ INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUCAÇÃO, CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO AMAPÁ - IFAP Reitora MARIALVA DO SOCORRO RAMALHO DE OLIVEIR...
‘ COMISSÃO DE ELABORAÇÃO DO PROJETO PEDAGÓGICO DE CURSO Portaria 40/2020-DIGERAL/STN/IFAP Cláudia Patrícia Nunes Alme...
‘ Curso: OPERADOR DE COMPUTADOR Turma: 1F Polo: PEDRA BRANCA DO AMAPARI Componente Curricular: SISTEMA OPERACIONAL WINDOW...
‘ Sumário Unidade II – WINDOWS 2. Microsoft Windows 2.1Principais Conceitos e Termos Relacionados ao MS Windows 2.2 H...
‘ UNIDADE II - WINDOWS 2. Microsoft Windows 2.1 Principais Conceitos e Termos Relacionados ao MS Windows Os Sistemas Oper...
‘ Figura 10: Tela inicial de instalação Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 A instalação do sistema operacional envolve alguns pas...
‘ Figura 11.: Tela de seleção do tipo de instalação Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 Como forma de destacar os principais recur...
‘ Figura 12: Opções de backup e restauração do sistema Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 O ponto de restauração é uma solução ...
‘ Figura 13 Criar ponto de restauração Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 Para dar início a criação do ponto de restauração, bast...
‘ Uma tela semelhante a exposta na Figura 1.10, irá abrir. Figura 14 Informações do sistema Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 ...
‘ A partir destes passos você terá acesso a uma janela semelhante à apresentada na Figura 14. Figura 14: Configuração do ...
‘ A aba “Ferramentas” permite acessar os principais aplicativos de gerencia- mento do sistema operacional, bastando local...
‘ Veja que várias informações são mostradas após a execução do comando, como o nome do host (neste exemplo, note-roberto)...
‘ Para renomear arquivos ou pastas utilizamos o comando ren. Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: • ren nome_atual nome_modificado P...
‘ Figura 16: Windows 1 Fonte: Microsoft A primeira versão do Windows que chegou ao público foi lançada 1985. O Windows ...
‘ 1. Windows 2 Figura 17: Windows 2 Fonte: Microsoft A principal vantagem da segunda versão do sistema em relação a prime...
‘ Este foi o primeiro Windows que exigiu um disco rígido ao invés de disquetes para ser instalado. Lançada em 1990, a...
‘ 3. Windows 98 Figura 20: Windows 98 Fonte: Microsoft O quinto Windows a chegar ao mercado possuia botões de navegação...
‘ Lançado em fevereiro de 2000, era baseado no sistema orientado para negócios da Microsoft, o Windos NT. Graças a sua ...
‘ 5. Windows XP Figura 23: Windows XP Fonte: Microsoft A versão mais duradoura do Windows e que conseguiu reunir Si...
‘ 6. Windows Vista Figura 24: Windows Vista Fonte: Microsoft O sucessor do Windows XP foi lançado em 2007 e trouxe cons...
‘ Lançado em 2009, o Windows 7 teve o claro objetivo de resolver os problemas do Windows Vista e muita gente afirma que...
‘ • Windows 10 Figura 27: Windows 10 Fonte: Microsoft A nova versão do Windows representa o retorno do foco da empresa ...
‘ REFERÊNCIAS OLIVEIRA, R. S.; CARISSIMI, A. Silva; TOSCANI, S. S. Sistemas operacionais. Porto Alegr: Editora Artm...
  1. 1. ‘ APOSTILA CURSO DE FORMAÇÃO INICIAL E CONTINUADA EM OPERADOR DE COMPUTADOR MODALIDADE EDUCAÇÃO A DISTÂNCIA
  2. 2. ‘ INSTITUTO FEDERAL DE EDUCAÇÃO, CIÊNCIA E TECNOLOGIA DO AMAPÁ - IFAP Reitora MARIALVA DO SOCORRO RAMALHO DE OLIVEIRA DE ALMEIDA Pró-Reitora de Extensão ÉRIKA DA COSTA BEZERRA Pró-Reitor de Ensino ROMARO ANTONIO SILVA Pró-Reitor de Pesquisa, Pós-Graduação THEMÍSTOCLES RAPHAEL GOMES SOBRINHO Pró-Reitor de Gestão de Pessoas DIOGO BRANCO MOURA Pró-Reitora de Administração ANA PAULA ALMEIDA CHAVES Diretor-Geral do Campus Macapá MÁRCIO GETÚLIO PRADO DE CASTRO Diretor-Geral do Campus Santana MARLON DE OLIVEIRA NASCIMENTO Diretora-Geral do Campus Laranjal do Jari LUCILENE DE SOUSA MELO Diretor-Geral do Campus Porto Grande JOSÉ LEONILSON ABREU DA SILVA JÚNIOR Diretor do Campus Avançado Oiapoque ELIEL CLEBERSON DA SILVA NERY Coordenador do Centro de Referência EaD Pedra Branca do Amapari ORIAN VASCONCELOS CARVALHO
  3. 3. ‘ COMISSÃO DE ELABORAÇÃO DO PROJETO PEDAGÓGICO DE CURSO Portaria 40/2020-DIGERAL/STN/IFAP Cláudia Patrícia Nunes Almeida Eder de Oliveira Picanço João Morais da Costa José Carlos Corrêa de Carvalho Junior Leidiane Vaz dos Santos Romeu do Carmo Amorim da Silva Junior Suzamar Carreiro Valter Antônio Ferreira da Rocha Victor Hugo Laurindo
  4. 4. ‘ Curso: OPERADOR DE COMPUTADOR Turma: 1F Polo: PEDRA BRANCA DO AMAPARI Componente Curricular: SISTEMA OPERACIONAL WINDOWS E LINUX CH: 40H Módulo: I Docente: ANDERSSON MARCEL SOUZA NASCIMENTO
  5. 5. ‘ Sumário Unidade II – WINDOWS 2. Microsoft Windows 2.1Principais Conceitos e Termos Relacionados ao MS Windows 2.2 Histórico, edição e características SOs
  6. 6. ‘ UNIDADE II - WINDOWS 2. Microsoft Windows 2.1 Principais Conceitos e Termos Relacionados ao MS Windows Os Sistemas Operacionais da Microsoft são bastante conhecidos e utilizados em todo o mundo. Eles variam (quanto aos tipos) dependendo do dispositivo onde são utilizados (smartphones, computadores pessoais, servidores, entre outros) e possuem inúmeros recursos e características peculiares. Abordaremos, nessa aula, um estudo de caso, caracterizando de forma prática, os principais recursos presentes no sistema operacional Windows. Algo que sempre é aconselhado, antes de instalar um sistema operacional em um dispositivo (computador, notebook, servidor, etc.), é saber os requisitos mínimos de hardware necessários. Para isso, basta buscar esta informação no site oficial de cada fabricante. No caso do sistema operacional Windows 7, os requisitos mínimos necessários são: • Processador de 01 Gigahertz (GHz) ou superior de 32 ou 64 bits; • 16 Gigabyte (GB) de espaço em disco rígido disponível (para sistemas 32 bits) ou 20 GB (para sistemas 64 bits); • 01 GB de memória RAM (32 bits) ou 02 GB de memória RAM (64 bits); • Dispositivo gráfico DirectX 9 ou superior. A instalação do Windows 7 geralmente se dá através de um CD, DVD ou PEN DRIVE contendo os arquivos necessários para instalação do mesmo. O CD, DVD ou PEN DRIVE deve ser adquirido levando em consideração o sistema operacional ideal para cada usuário ou situação (se será utilizado em casa, ou para trabalho, tarefa específica, etc.).
  7. 7. ‘ Figura 10: Tela inicial de instalação Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 A instalação do sistema operacional envolve alguns passos fundamentais que são: a) Processo de boot (carregamento dos arquivos necessários para iniciar o processo de instalação do sistema operacional pela mídia indicada); b) Seleção do idioma; c) Escolher entre instalação ou restauração do sistema (esta segunda opção é indicada se o sistema operacional estiver apresentando problemas); d) Aceitar os termos de licença; e) Selecionar o formato de instalação (atualização para uma nova versão ou avançada para instalação personalizada); f) Particionar e definir parâmetros (quantidade e tamanho das partições); g) Aguardar o processo de instalação.
  8. 8. ‘ Figura 11.: Tela de seleção do tipo de instalação Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 Como forma de destacar os principais recursos presentes no sistema operacional Windows 7, descreveremos agora as principais ferramentas que o mesmo dispõe e uma rápida descrição sobre as mesmas. Permite realizar uma cópia de segurança (backup) dos arquivos do sistema do computador, caso os mesmos sofram com a ação de vírus, exclusão acidental ou falhas de software ou hardware. A restauração do sistema permite restaurar (voltar) a um ponto anterior no tempo, sem que afete os arquivos pessoais (documentos, imagens, e-mails, entre outros). É importante salientar, que este recurso não recupera um arquivo pessoal que foi excluído ou danificado, somente arquivos do sistema operacional Windows. Para recuperar arquivos pessoais excluídos, existem diversos softwares que podem ser obtidos na internet que realizam tal procedimento (como é o caso do software Recuva). Para acessar as opções de backup e restauração do sistema devemos acessar o seguinte caminho: • Disco local do nosso computador (geralmente C:); • Clicar com o botão direito e ir até o menu “Propriedades”; • Clicar na opção “Ferramentas”; • Por fim, para iniciar as opções de Backup e Restauração, basta clicar no botão “Fazer backup agora”...
  9. 9. ‘ Figura 12: Opções de backup e restauração do sistema Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 O ponto de restauração é uma solução rápida que permite criar uma representação do sistema e guardá-lo para que seja possível voltar a uma configuração anterior. Os pontos de restauração são criados automaticamente e também quando o sistema detecta o início de uma alteração no computador, como ao instalar um programa, um driver de dispositivo, entre outros. Para criar um ponto de restauração do sistema, basta seguir os seguintes passos: Clicar no botão Iniciar (Windows). Digitar no campo “Pesquisar programas e arquivos”; Criar ponto de restauração. Você será direcionado diretamente a imagem presente na Figura 1.9:
  10. 10. ‘ Figura 13 Criar ponto de restauração Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 Para dar início a criação do ponto de restauração, basta clicar no botão “Criar” e preencher os dados que se pede. O recurso “informações do sistema” permite saber detalhes importantes do sistema operacional, como informações de software, hardware e componentes do computador. Para ter acesso a estas informações são necessários os seguintes passos: • Clicar no botão Iniciar; • Clicar na opção “Todos os programas” e em seguida em “Acessórios”, "Ferramenta do Sistema" e por fim "Informação do Sistema "
  11. 11. ‘ Uma tela semelhante a exposta na Figura 1.10, irá abrir. Figura 14 Informações do sistema Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7 Temos nas “Informações do sistema” quatro categorias principais, que são: Resumo do sistema – mostra informações gerais sobre o sistema ope- racional e o computador. • Recursos de hardware – mostra detalhes sobre o hardware existente no computador (DMA, E/S IRQs – indicado para usuários mais experientes). • Componentes – exibe informações sobre os componentes instalados no computador (placas de rede, dispositivos USB, CD-ROM, etc.). • Ambiente de software – mostra informações a nível de software, como por exemplo: drivers do sistema, serviços, relatórios de erros do Windows, entre outros. • A configuração do sistema, como o próprio nome sugere permite personalizar algumas configurações do sistema, como por exemplo, programas inicializados ao carregar o sistema operacional, tipo de inicialização do sistema, serviços ativos, entre outros. Para acessar este interessante utilitário, devemos seguir os seguintes passos: • Clicar no botão Iniciar. • Digitar no campo “Pesquisar programas e arquivos”: msconfig.
  12. 12. ‘ A partir destes passos você terá acesso a uma janela semelhante à apresentada na Figura 14. Figura 14: Configuração do sistema – msconfig Fonte: Microsoft Windows Seven Na aba “Geral” podemos definir que tipo de inicialização queremos para o sistema operacional Windows 7. As opções “Inicialização normal”, “Inicialização de diagnóstico” e “Inicialização seletiva” podem ser selecionadas. Na aba “Inicialização do Sistema” podemos definir algumas opções de inicialização, como por exemplo, a inicialização segura e o tempo limite da mesma. Na aba “Serviços”, temos acesso aos principais serviços do sistema, bem como seu status atual. A aba “Inicialização de Programas” permite selecionar os programas que serão carregados ao inicializar o sistema operacional. Dessa forma, podemos tornar o carregamento mais rápido sem a necessidade de carregar todos os programas na inicialização, mas somente aqueles realmente necessários.
  13. 13. ‘ A aba “Ferramentas” permite acessar os principais aplicativos de gerencia- mento do sistema operacional, bastando localizá-lo na lista e clicar sobre o botão “Iniciar”. Muitas vezes necessitamos saber o endereço IP de nosso computador ou o endereço MAC de nossa placa de rede. Esta informação pode ser obtida rapidamente através do seguinte comando: ipconfig /all • O comando “ipconfig /all” mostra detalhes da conexão, conforme podemos visualizar na Figura 15. Figura 15: Comando ipconfig /all Fonte: Microsoft Windows 7
  14. 14. ‘ Veja que várias informações são mostradas após a execução do comando, como o nome do host (neste exemplo, note-roberto), o endereço físico (neste exemplo, B4-B6-76-77- 60-B4, também conhecido como endereço MAC) além do endereço IPv4, utilizado na rede local (neste exemplo, 192.168.1.6, também conhecido como endereço lógico). Os comandos básicos funcionais são utilizados para as tarefas do dia a dia dos usuários que utilizam o Prompt de Comando. A combinação destes comandos permite a criação de scripts ou arquivos executáveis que podem fazer rotinas complexas e/ou automatizadas, dentro do sistema operacional Windows 7. Conheça agora, alguns destes comandos e como podemos começar a utilizá-los. • Acessar o painel de controle – control • Configurações de teclado – control keyboard • Configurações do mouse – control mouse • Verificar versão do Windows – winver • Saber o nome do computador – hostname • Alterar a data do computador – date Alterar a hora do computador – time • Listar arquivos ou diretórios – dir/p • Limpar a tela – cls Para criar diretórios, por exemplo, podemos utilizar o comando mkdir ou md. Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: • mkdir nome_do_diretorio_a_ser_criado Para acessar diretórios ou mostrar caminho atual: chdir ou cd. Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: • chdir unidade/caminho_do_diretorio
  15. 15. ‘ Para renomear arquivos ou pastas utilizamos o comando ren. Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: • ren nome_atual nome_modificado Para copiar arquivos ou pastas, utilizamos o comando: copy. Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: • copy nome_do_arquivo unidade/caminho_do_diretorio Para remover arquivos ou diretórios utilizamos o comando del (cuidado ao utilizar este comando, ele pode eliminar diretórios essenciais para o funcionamento do sistema operacional). Sua sintaxe é a seguinte: del nome_do_arquivo (para apagar arquivos) del nome_do_diretorio (para apagar diretórios). 2.2 Histórico edição e características Windows é o sistema operacional mais amado e odiado de todo o mundo. Presente em quase 90% dos computadores do mundo, o sistema é uma conquista expressiva da Microsoft e mostra que a companhia domina a categoria com bastante folga. Engana-se, porém, quem acredita que o sistema sempre foi dominante como é hoje. Sua história mostra que ele teve seus altos e baixos e passou por um processo gradual de evolução, que aperfeiçoou suas funcionalidades e recursos. Vamos ver como isso aconteceu ao longo dos tempos: • Windows 1
  16. 16. ‘ Figura 16: Windows 1 Fonte: Microsoft A primeira versão do Windows que chegou ao público foi lançada 1985. O Windows 1 possuía uma interface gráfica em 16-bit e era iniciado através de linhas de comando do MS-DOS. Comparando-o com os sistemas atuais, o software vinha com pouquíssimas opções de ferramentas, que incluíam um gerenciador de arquivos, Paint, Windows Writer, Bloco de Notas, Calculadora, arquivo de cartões e um relógio para auxiliar em tarefas do cotidiano. Era possível alternar entre os programas disponíveis sem a necessidade de fechá-los. Além disso, o Windows 1 foi um dos grandes responsáveis pela popularização do mouse, pois trazia uma interface fortemente baseada no uso do acessório. Para que os usuários aprendessem a utilizar o periférico, o sistema contava com um jogo chamado Reversi.
  17. 17. ‘ 1. Windows 2 Figura 17: Windows 2 Fonte: Microsoft A principal vantagem da segunda versão do sistema em relação a primeira era a possibilidade de sobrepor várias janelas e minimizar e maximizá-las. Um outro recurso introduzido pelo sistema que está presente até os dias de hoje é o Painel de Controle, que reúne todas as informações referentes à configurações do sistema e facilita a alteração de qualquer preferência. Esta também foi a primeira edição a contar com o famoso processador de texto Word e o software de planilhas eletrônicas Excel. • Windows 3/3.1 Figura 18: Windows 3.1 Fonte: Microsoft
  18. 18. ‘ Este foi o primeiro Windows que exigiu um disco rígido ao invés de disquetes para ser instalado. Lançada em 1990, a terceira versão do sistema registrou a marca de 10 milhões de cópias vendidas em apenas dois anos e foi a primeira a ser considerada uma ameaça ao até então dominante Macintosh da Apple. O sistema tinha interface com suporte a 256 cores, era multitarefa e possuía design mais atraente e colorido, além de possibilitar a execução de programas MS-DOS de maneira prática e direta. No ano de 1992, foi lançada a atualização do sistema batizada de Windows 3.1. Juntos, os dois sistemas tornaram o Windows o sistema operacional mais usado do mundo. 2. Windows 95 Figura 19: Windows 95 Fonte: Microsoft Como o nome sugere, esta versão do Windows foi lançada em 1995 e trouxe consigo uma das principais marcas do sistema: o Menu Iniciar. Quem também estreou no sistema foi o Internet Explorer, criado pela Microsoft para competir os saudosos e populares Netscape Navigator e NCSA Mosaic. O Windows 95 apresentava ambiente 32-bits, barra de ferramentas, suporte a múltiplas tarefas e o revolucionário sistema "Plug and Play", no qual o reconhecimento e instalação de periféricos são realizados automaticamente.
  19. 19. ‘ 3. Windows 98 Figura 20: Windows 98 Fonte: Microsoft O quinto Windows a chegar ao mercado possuia botões de navegação que permitiam avançar ou voltar no Windows Explorer. Além disso, foi ele o principal responsável pela popularização das conexões USB, que dali em diante começou a se tornar padrão no mercado. Em termos de software, contava com o Internet Explorer 4, Outlook Express, Windows Address Book, Microsoft Chat e o Netshow Player, que foi substituído pelo Windows Media Player em 1999. • Windows 2000 Figura 21: Windows 2000 Fonte: Microsoft
  20. 20. ‘ Lançado em fevereiro de 2000, era baseado no sistema orientado para negócios da Microsoft, o Windos NT. Graças a sua estabilidade, acabou se tornando a base para a criação do Windows XP. Com poucas novidades em termos de software e recursos em relação ao Windows 98, foi o primeiro a oferecer suporte à hibernação. 4. Windows ME Figura 22: Windows ME Fonte: Microsoft O Windows Millennium Edition foi lançado poucos meses após a chegada do Windows 2000 como uma espécie de comemoração à virada do milênio. Especialistas dizem até hoje que ele foi feito nas coxas e por isso se tornou a pior versão do sistema que se tem notícia. Problemas de instabilidade, incompatibilidade de hardware e bugs marcaram o sistema e o precedem até os dias de hoje. Fora os problemas, são dignos de nota os fatos de que foi esta a última versão baseada no MS-DOS e a responsável por introduzir ferramentas de execução de rotinas automatizadas, como a recuperação do sistema. Veio com o Internet Explorer 5.5, Windows Media Player 7 e o editor de vídeos Windows Movie Maker.
  21. 21. ‘ 5. Windows XP Figura 23: Windows XP Fonte: Microsoft A versão mais duradoura do Windows e que conseguiu reunir Sistemas Operacionais empresariais e pessoais em um só produto foi lançada em 2001. Da mesma forma que o Windows 2000, o XP também era baseado no Windows NT, mas trazia uma interface toda repaginada, o conhecido botão verde do Menu Iniciar e o famoso plano de fundo das colinas. Foi a primeira versão do Windows a contar com gravação de CD embutida, auto play de discos e outras mídias e ferramentas automatizadas de atualização e recuperação. Além tudo isso, vinha com o recurso ClearType, que possibilitava uma leitura mais confortável em telas LCD. O Windows XP foi a mais popular de todas as versões do sistema operacional, mas isso não trouxe apenas vantagens. Graças ao grande número de usuários, o sistema foi (e ainda é) o mais visado pelos hackers, que estão sempre em busca de falhas de segurança para atacar os incautos.
  22. 22. ‘ 6. Windows Vista Figura 24: Windows Vista Fonte: Microsoft O sucessor do Windows XP foi lançado em 2007 e trouxe consigo uma grande modificação em termos de design, com a introdução de janelas transparentes e curvas mais sutis. Apesar de bonito, o Vista não foi bem aceito pelo público por dois motivos principais. O primeiro é a tecnologia "User Account Control", que solicitava permissões para aplicativos em excesso e irritou os usuários. Para completar, os requisitos de funcionamento exigidos pelo sistema nunca condisseram com a realidade e ele nunca rodou de maneira satisfatória, não importando a configuração do computador. • Windows 7 Figura 25: Windows 7 Fonte: Microsoft
  23. 23. ‘ Lançado em 2009, o Windows 7 teve o claro objetivo de resolver os problemas do Windows Vista e muita gente afirma que o 7 é aquilo que o Vista deveria ter sido. A Microsoft conseguiu implantar melhorias importantes no sistema, que conferiram velocidade e estabilidade sem precedentes. Algumas alterações visuais também foram feitas e os pedidos de autorização foram equilibrados de maneira a não frustrar os usuários. Além das melhorias, o sistema trouxe o reconhecimento de escrita e o redimensionamento automático de janelas • Windows 8/8.1 Figura 26: Windows 8 Fonte: Microsoft Lançado em 2012, o Windows 8 representou a mudança mais drástica realizada pela Microsoft em seu sistema operacional em termos de interface. Ele foi todo otimizado para a tecnologia touch e o botão do Menu Iniciar sumiu. A nova organização em blocos coloridos, botões grandes e widgets que mostravam informações atualizadas em tempo real foi uma tentativa da Microsoft criar um sistema operacional único, que funcionasse tanto em desktops quanto em dispositivos móveis. A ideia, no entanto, não foi bem aceita. Um ano depois, em 2013, a companhia liberou o Windows 8.1, que devolveu o botão Iniciar - mas não o menu - e possibilitava a inicialização direta na área de trabalho, tornando a utilização um pouco mais prática em computadores de mesa.
  24. 24. ‘ • Windows 10 Figura 27: Windows 10 Fonte: Microsoft A nova versão do Windows representa o retorno do foco da empresa aos desktops, mesmo sem dispensar totalmente a utilização do sistema em dispositivos móveis. O Windows 10 trará de volta o Menu Iniciar e será possível alternar entre um modo tradicional de trabalho - para usuários de PCs tradicionais - e outro para tablets e computadores híbridos compatíveis com telas sensíveis ao toque. É importante lembrar que o objetivo do Windows 10 é unificar a plataforma em todos os tipos de dispositivos, apesar do enfoque especial nos desktops. Existem aplicativos para a nova versão do sistema operacional que são multi-dispositivo e que já podem ser baixados na Windows Store. Com a baixíssima aceitação do Windows 8 - muitos usuários ainda permanecem utilizando o Windows 7 e até o XP -, a Microsoft percebeu que é necessário manter seu público cativo de usuários de PCs tradicionais e isso só pode ser feito se as tentativas de unificação de sistema forem pensadas também para esses dispositivos e para manter a praticidade na utilização do teclado e do mouse. O novo Windows promete conquistar - e reconquistar - os usuários de todas as plataformas, compensando a rejeição da última versão e se tornando para o 8 o que o 7 foi para o Vista. Agora é esperar para ver se isso se concretizará ou não.
  25. 25. ‘ REFERÊNCIAS OLIVEIRA, R. S.; CARISSIMI, A. Silva; TOSCANI, S. S. Sistemas operacionais. Porto Alegr: Editora Artmed, 4.ed., 2010. SILBERSCHATZ, A. Fundamentos de Sistemas Operacionais – 8o Ed. 2010. TANENBAUM, Andrew S. Sistemas operacionais modernos – 4o Ed. Editora Pearson, 2016. MACHADO, Francis Berenger; MAIA, Luiz Paulo. Arquitetura de sistemas operacionais. Rio de Janeiro: LTC, 2002. MORIMOTO, Carlos Eduardo. Servidores Linux, Guia Prático. Sul Editores, 2008. RATHBONE. A. Windows 10 Para Leigos.

