Different ways to resolve QuickBooks Payroll Error PS077.ppt

Jun. 21, 2022
Numerous small & medium-sized organisations have experienced increased growth and efficiency after utilising QuickBooks for their bookkeeping. The software can execute complex accounting tasks quickly and accurately. It is a reliable software to trust with your business data and other financial tasks.

  1. 1. Different ways to resolve QuickBooks Payroll Error PS077 Numerous small & medium-sized organisations have experienced increased growth and efficiency after utilising QuickBooks for their bookkeeping. The software can execute complex accounting tasks quickly and accurately. It is a reliable software to trust with your business data and other financial tasks. Despite these capabilities, the software is still defenseless against random issues. QuickBooks Payroll Error PS077 infects the software while updating payroll. If you also encountered this error and the payroll update process failed in your QuickBooks, continue reading the blog for the causes of its development and the necessary actions to fix it. Dial 1-855-948-3646 to contact a QB expert for assistance with troubleshooting.
  2. 2. QuickBooks Payroll Error PS077 • This error develops in the payroll service provided by QuickBooks. This issue makes it impossible for you to update the payroll because QuickBooks cannot establish sustainable connections to the internet or update files. Damaged program files can also straight away lead to these errors, and you’ll receive error codes before the software begins to crash or turns unresponsive. • Reasons • The Payroll subscription has ended, or QuickBooks does not currently validate the renewal. • There were some issues in the network while downloading the update file that might have damaged the file. • QuickBooks connection to the internet or update file is interrupted by windows defender firewall.
  3. 3. Solution 1- Configure the User Account Control(UAC) settings • Incorrect UAC settings can prevent QuickBooks from accessing certain files, causing this error. Follow the steps below to make changes to your account settings- • Press Windows+R on your keyboard to open the Run window. • Type Control Panel and click Ok. • Select User Accounts options in the control panel. • Click on Change user account control settings. • On the next window, Move the slider to Never Notify and click Ok. This will turn off the user account settings. • Reopen your QuickBooks. • If the error persists while downloading payroll, try the next solution.
  4. 4. Solution 2- Configure the firewall settings to bypass the firewall settings • The firewall can block some QB files or processes, assuming them as threats. Follow the steps below to configure your firewall so that QB files aren’t blocked in the future- • Open the search panel from your taskbar and type ‘Firewall’. • Click on the Windows Defender Firewall in the search results. • On the left menu, select the option Allow an app or feature through the windows defender firewall. • Add QuickBooks to the list of allowed programs by firewall. • Make sure the firewall blocks none of the QuickBooks files or processes. • Reopen your QuickBooks. • Your issues with the payroll update will be fixed after using these methods.
  5. 5. Closure • We are near the end of this blog which focused on QuickBooks Payroll Error PS077. The triggers for this error and some effective solutions were also mentioned. We hope the blog helped you in removing the error from your QuickBooks. • You can contact the QB support team at 1-855- 948-3646 to solve any more doubts.

