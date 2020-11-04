Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Tipo Norma :Ley 20501 Fecha Publicaci�n :26-02-2011 Fecha Promulgac...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Ense�anza" por la siguiente: "el decreto con fuerza de ley N�2, de ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Estas asesor�as deber�n ser elegidas por el miembro de la comisi�n ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Corporaci�n Municipal con aprobaci�n del sostenedor podr� pedir la ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Corporaci�n Municipal sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile acordados en el convenio de desempe�o. Cuando �stos sean insuficien...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal ser�n convoca...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile s"Cada vez que un profesional de la educaci�n resulte evaluado con ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile en el ejercicio de la facultad contemplada en el inciso tercero let...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile de evaluarse al a�o siguiente. sQuienes se hayan negado a ser evalu...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sTendr�n derecho a percibir este bono aquellos profesionales de la ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sii. Sustit�yese el inciso noveno por el siguiente: s"En el caso de...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile total 74,91951 U.S.E., y el incremento a que se refiere el art�culo...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile municipios y corporaciones municipales para financiar el plan de re...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile todos los alumnos,", lo siguiente: "y contrataci�n de personal id�n...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile primer y segundo a�o de transici�n de la educaci�n parvularia y has...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile siguientes y 34 D y siguientes del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, ...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile quienes ingresen a la dotaci�n docente a trav�s de los nuevos mecan...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile recibir�n la asignaci�n aumentada en un 40%. Para estos efectos, se...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Hacienda, que fija el texto refundido, coordinado y sistematizado d...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sEn los casos en que, por presentarse la renuncia en el plazo poste...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sArt�culo decimoctavo.- Fac�ltase al Ministerio de Educaci�n para q...
www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sb) Un 35% en funci�n directa del total de alumnos matriculados en ...
  1. 1. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Tipo Norma :Ley 20501 Fecha Publicaci�n :26-02-2011 Fecha Promulgaci�n :08-02-2011 Organismo :MINISTERIO DE EDUCACI�N T�tulo :CALIDAD Y EQUIDAD DE LA EDUCACI�N Tipo Version :Unica De : 26-02-2011 Inicio Vigencia :26-02-2011 Id Norma :1022346 URL :http://www.leychile.cl/N?i=1022346&f=2011-02-26&p= LEY N�M. 20.501 CALIDAD Y EQUIDAD DE LA EDUCACI�N Teniendo presente que el H. Congreso Nacional ha dado su aprobaci�n al siguiente proyecto de ley, Proyecto de ley s"Art�culo 1�.- Introd�cense las siguientes modificaciones en el decreto con fuerza de ley N�1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, que fija el texto refundido, coordinado y sistematizado de la ley N� 19.070, que aprob� el Estatuto de los profesionales de la Educaci�n, y de las leyes que la complementan y modifican: s1. Sustit�yese en el art�culo 1� la frase "decreto con fuerza de ley N�5, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, de 1992" por la siguiente: "decreto con fuerza de ley N� 2, de 1998, del Ministerio de Educaci�n". s2. Elim�nase en el inciso primero del art�culo 7� la coma (,) que sigue a la expresi�n "para la funci�n" y agr�gase la siguiente frase "o del cumplimiento de los requisitos establecidos en el inciso final del art�culo 24,". s3. Reempl�zase la letra a) del inciso segundo del art�culo 7� bis, por la siguiente: s"a) En el �mbito administrativo: Organizar, supervisar y evaluar el trabajo de los docentes y del personal regido por la ley N� 19.464. En el ejercicio de estas facultades podr� proponer anualmente al sostenedor el t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral de hasta un 5% de los docentes del respectivo establecimiento, siempre que hubieren resultado mal evaluados seg�n lo establecido en el art�culo 70 de esta ley; proponer al sostenedor el personal a contrata y de reemplazo, tanto docente como regido por la ley N� 19.464; designar y remover a quienes ejerzan los cargos de Subdirector, Inspector General y Jefe T�cnico del establecimiento de acuerdo a lo establecido en el art�culo 34 C de esta ley; ser consultado en la selecci�n de los profesores cuando vayan a ser destinados a ese establecimiento; proponer al sostenedor los incrementos de las asignaciones contempladas en el inciso primero del art�culo 47 y las asignaciones especiales de acuerdo a lo establecido en el inciso segundo del mismo art�culo; y promover una adecuada convivencia en el establecimiento.". s4. Agr�gase el siguiente art�culo 8� bis, nuevo: s"Art�culo 8� bis.- Los profesionales de la educaci�n tienen derecho a trabajar en un ambiente tolerante y de respeto mutuo. Del mismo modo, tienen derecho a que se respete su integridad f�sica, psicol�gica y moral, no pudiendo ser objeto de tratos vejatorios, degradantes o maltratos psicol�gicos por parte de los dem�s integrantes de la comunidad educativa. sRevestir� especial gravedad todo tipo de violencia f�sica o psicol�gica cometida por cualquier medio, incluyendo los tecnol�gicos y cibern�ticos, en contra de los profesionales de la educaci�n. Al respecto los profesionales de la educaci�n tendr�n atribuciones para tomar medidas administrativas y disciplinarias para imponer el orden en la sala, pudiendo solicitar el retiro de alumnos; la citaci�n del apoderado, y solicitar modificaciones al reglamento interno escolar que establezca sanciones al estudiante para propender al orden en el establecimiento.". s5. Reempl�zase en el art�culo 10 la frase "la Ley Org�nica Constitucional de
  2. 2. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Ense�anza" por la siguiente: "el decreto con fuerza de ley N�2, de 2009, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, que fija el texto refundido, coordinado y sistematizado de la ley N� 20.370, con las normas no derogadas del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 2005, del Ministerio de Educaci�n". s6. Agr�gase en el art�culo 14 el siguiente inciso segundo, pasando el actual a ser tercero: s"Los docentes tendr�n derecho a ser consultados por el Director en la evaluaci�n del desempe�o de su funci�n y la de todo el equipo directivo, as� como en las propuestas que har� al sostenedor para mejorar el funcionamiento del establecimiento educacional.". s7. Interc�lanse en el art�culo 15 los siguientes incisos segundo y tercero, pasado el actual segundo a ser cuarto: s"Los Consejos de Profesores deber�n reunirse a lo menos una vez al mes, y sus reflexiones y propuestas quedar�n registradas en un acta numerada de sus sesiones. sLos Consejos de Profesores participar�n en la elaboraci�n de la cuenta p�blica del Director, y en la evaluaci�n de su gesti�n, de la del equipo directivo y de todo el establecimiento.". s8. Reempl�zase en el inciso final del art�culo 21 la frase "comunicadas al Departamento Provincial de Educaci�n correspondiente" por la siguiente: "determinadas por el sostenedor respectivo mediante resoluci�n fundada. �sta deber� publicarse en la p�gina web del municipio o estar siempre disponible a quien lo solicite". s9. Der�gase el art�culo 23. s10. Modif�case el art�culo 24 de la siguiente forma: sa) Reempl�zase en el inciso segundo la frase "la Secretar�a Regional Ministerial Educacional correspondiente" por la siguiente: "el director del establecimiento educacional con acuerdo del Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal". sb) Agr�gase el siguiente inciso final: s"Asimismo, podr�n incorporarse a la funci�n docente directiva quienes est�n en posesi�n de un t�tulo profesional o licenciatura de al menos 8 semestres y hayan ejercido funciones docentes al menos durante 3 a�os en un establecimiento educacional, sin que les sea exigible el requisito establecido en el n�mero 4 del inciso primero del presente art�culo.". s11. Elim�nase en el inciso final del art�culo 25 la siguiente oraci�n: "Las vacantes para ejercer la funci�n docente-directiva siempre ser�n provistas por concurso p�blico y el nombramiento o designaci�n tendr� una vigencia de cinco a�os.". s12. Elim�nase en el inciso segundo del art�culo 26 el adverbio "no". s13. Modif�case el art�culo 28 de la siguiente forma: sa) Sustit�yese en el inciso primero la expresi�n "dos veces" por la expresi�n "al menos una vez". sb) Elim�nase el inciso segundo. s14. Reempl�zase la letra a) del art�culo 30 por la siguiente: s"a) T�cnico pedag�gica, con excepci�n de la de los Jefes T�cnicos.". s15. Reempl�zase el inciso segundo del art�culo 31 por el siguiente: s"El secretario municipal de la respectiva comuna actuar� como ministro de fe.". s16. Reempl�zase el art�culo 31 bis por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 31 bis.- Establ�cese el siguiente mecanismo de selecci�n directiva para proveer las vacantes de los cargos de director de establecimientos educacionales: sExistir� una comisi�n calificadora integrada por el Jefe del Departamento de
  3. 3. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal, seg�n corresponda; un miembro del Consejo de Alta Direcci�n P�blica, creado en la ley N� 19.882, o un representante de este Consejo elegido de una lista de profesionales de reconocido prestigio en el �mbito educacional aprobada por el propio Consejo; y un docente perteneciente a la misma dotaci�n municipal que se desempe�e en otro establecimiento educacional elegido por sorteo. En este �ltimo caso, el docente deber� cumplir con alguno de los siguientes requisitos: Pertenecer a la red de Maestros de Maestros o estar acreditado como Profesor de Excelencia Pedag�gica, seg�n lo dispuesto en la ley N� 19.715, o haber sido evaluado como profesor de desempe�o destacado, de acuerdo a la evaluaci�n dispuesta en el art�culo 70 de esta ley. sPara efectos de conformar la comisi�n calificadora, en el caso que el municipio tenga un solo establecimiento educacional o que ning�n docente de la dotaci�n cumpla con los requisitos establecidos en el inciso anterior, el Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal lo elegir� por sorteo entre los pertenecientes a la dotaci�n respectiva. sEstar�n inhabilitados para formar parte de las comisiones calificadoras a que hace referencia el presente art�culo quienes tengan, con cualquiera de los postulantes, una relaci�n de parentesco hasta el segundo grado de consanguinidad y tercero por afinidad. sLos concursos a los cuales convocar�n las respectivas municipalidades ser�n administrados por su Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o por la Corporaci�n Municipal, seg�n corresponda. Dichos organismos pondr�n todos los antecedentes a disposici�n de la comisi�n calificadora. sUn reglamento establecer� las normas de constituci�n y funcionamiento de estas comisiones.". s17. Sustit�yese el art�culo 32 por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 32.- El Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal, seg�n corresponda, deber� definir el perfil profesional del director, el que podr� considerar los siguientes aspectos: Las competencias, aptitudes y certificaciones pertinentes que deber�n cumplir los candidatos. Estos perfiles deber�n ser aprobados por el sostenedor. Para estos efectos, el Ministerio de Educaci�n crear� un banco de perfiles profesionales de acuerdo a las necesidades de los distintos tipos de establecimientos educacionales que deber�n estar siempre disponibles en su p�gina web. El Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal, seg�n corresponda, convocar� a un concurso de selecci�n p�blico abierto, de amplia difusi�n, que se comunicar� a trav�s de la p�gina web de la respectiva municipalidad o en un diario de circulaci�n nacional. En estos anuncios se informar�, a lo menos, el perfil profesional, las competencias y aptitudes requeridas para desempe�ar el cargo, el nivel referencial de remuneraciones, el plazo para la postulaci�n y la forma en que deber�n acreditarse los requisitos. sEn la misma fecha de la publicaci�n mencionada en el inciso anterior, las convocatorias ser�n comunicadas al Ministerio de Educaci�n con el objeto que sean ingresadas en un registro p�blico que el Ministerio administrar� para apoyar la difusi�n de los concursos. sAsimismo, desde la fecha de publicaci�n del concurso, deber� estar disponible para todos los interesados la proposici�n de convenio de desempe�o a que hace referencia el art�culo 33.". s18. Agr�gase el articulo 32 bis: s"Art�culo 32 bis.- La selecci�n ser� un proceso t�cnico de evaluaci�n de los candidatos que incluir�, entre otros aspectos, la verificaci�n de los requisitos solicitados en el perfil definido en el art�culo anterior, entrevistas a los candidatos y la evaluaci�n de los factores de m�rito, de liderazgo y de las competencias espec�ficas, cuya ponderaci�n ser� determinada por cada sostenedor. sEl proceso de evaluaci�n deber� considerar el apoyo de asesor�as externas registradas en la Direcci�n Nacional del Servicio Civil, con la finalidad de preseleccionar los candidatos que ser�n entrevistados por la comisi�n calificadora.
  4. 4. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Estas asesor�as deber�n ser elegidas por el miembro de la comisi�n calificadora del Consejo de Alta Direcci�n P�blica, creado en la ley N� 19.882, o su representante y podr�n ser financiadas de acuerdo a lo establecido en el art�culo 3� de la Ley de Calidad y Equidad de la Educaci�n. sCon posterioridad, la comisi�n calificadora deber� entrevistar a cada uno de los candidatos preseleccionados, proceso para el cual podr� contar con apoyo externo. Luego de ello, la comisi�n calificadora deber� presentar un informe con la n�mina de los postulantes seleccionados. Dicha n�mina contar� con un m�nimo de tres y un m�ximo de cinco candidatos, los que ser�n presentados al sostenedor quien podr� nombrar a cualquiera de ellos o declarar, previa resoluci�n fundada, desierto el proceso de selecci�n, caso en el cual se realizar� un nuevo concurso. sEn aquellas comunas que tengan menos de diez mil habitantes el n�mero de integrantes de la n�mina podr� contener dos candidatos si no hubiera m�s postulantes que cumplan con los requisitos. sEl nombramiento del director del establecimiento educacional tendr� una duraci�n de cinco a�os, sin perjuicio de lo se�alado en el art�culo 34 de la presente ley. sSi el director designado renunciare dentro de los dos meses siguientes a su nombramiento, el sostenedor podr� designar a otro de los integrantes de la n�mina presentada por la comisi�n calificadora para dicho cargo, sin necesidad de llamar a un nuevo concurso. sUn reglamento determinar� los requisitos y las tareas que deber� cumplir la asesor�a externa en el proceso de preselecci�n, considerando la matr�cula, la ruralidad y otras caracter�sticas del establecimiento educacional respectivo.". s19. Sustit�yese el art�culo 33 por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 33.- Dentro del plazo m�ximo de treinta d�as contado desde su nombramiento definitivo, los directores de establecimiento educacionales suscribir�n con el respectivo sostenedor o con el representante legal de la respectiva Corporaci�n Municipal un convenio de desempe�o. sEste convenio ser� p�blico y en �l se incluir�n las metas anuales estrat�gicas de desempe�o del cargo durante el per�odo y los objetivos de resultados a alcanzar por el director anualmente, con los correspondientes indicadores, medios de verificaci�n y supuestos b�sicos en que se basa el cumplimiento de los mismos as� como las consecuencias de su cumpl�miento e incumplimiento. sAsimismo, el convenio de desempe�o deber� regular la forma de ejercer las atribuciones que la letra a) del art�culo 7� bis de esta ley entrega a los directores. sLos convenios tendr�n una duraci�n de 5 a�os contados desde el nombramiento del director del establecimiento educacional, al t�rmino de los cuales se deber� efectuar un nuevo concurso, en el que podr� postular el director en ejercicio. Estos concursos deber�n realizarse con la anticipaci�n necesaria para que el cargo no quede vacante. sEn caso de que sea necesario reemplazar al director del establecimiento, ya sea por su ausencia o por encontrarse vacante el cargo, dicho reemplazo no podr� prolongarse m�s all� de seis meses desde que dej� de ejercer sus funciones, al cabo de los cuales obligatoriamente deber� llamarse a concurso.". s20. Reempl�zase el art�culo 34 por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 34.- El Director del establecimiento educacional deber� informar al sostenedor, al Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal y a la comunidad escolar, en diciembre de cada a�o, el grado de cumplimiento de las metas y los objetivos establecidos en los convenios de desempe�o. Asimismo, le informar� de las alteraciones que se produzcan en los supuestos acordados, proponiendo los cambios y ajustes pertinentes a los objetivos iniciales. De mutuo acuerdo entre las partes podr� modificarse dicho convenio. sCorresponder� al Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal, seg�n corresponda, determinar el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos acordados. sEl Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal o de la
  5. 5. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Corporaci�n Municipal con aprobaci�n del sostenedor podr� pedir la renuncia anticipada del director cuando el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos acordados en el convenio de desempe�o sean insuficientes de acuerdo a los m�nimos que establezca. En este caso se deber� realizar un nuevo concurso sin perjuicio de lo establecido en el inciso cuarto del art�culo 33.". s21. Agr�ganse los siguientes art�culos: s"Art�culo 34 A.- Los profesionales que hayan pertenecido a la respectiva dotaci�n antes de asumir al cargo de director de establecimiento educacional, y el cese de funciones se produzca por petici�n de renuncia, antes de concluir el plazo de nombramiento, y no concurra una causal derivada de su responsabilidad administrativa, civil o penal, podr�n continuar desempe��ndose en la dotaci�n docente en caso de que exista disponibilidad, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� de esta ley, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n Municipal, sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 51 de esta ley. En el caso de que no exista disponibilidad en la respectiva dotaci�n o cuando por resoluci�n del sostenedor se determine que deban dejar de pertenecer a la dotaci�n municipal, tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas en el �ltimo mes por cada a�o de servicio en la respectiva municipalidad o corporaci�n, o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de once descontada la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 51 de esta ley. sCuando la causal de t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral referida en el inciso anterior se aplique a profesionales que no pertenec�an a la respectiva dotaci�n docente tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de seis y un m�nimo de uno, descontada la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 51 de esta ley. sArt�culo 34 B.- En los casos en que el director del establecimiento educacional haya pertenecido a la respectiva dotaci�n docente al asumir dicho cargo, y termine el per�odo de su nombramiento sin que vuelva a postular al concurso o en caso de que lo pierda, podr� continuar desempe��ndose en la respectiva dotaci�n docente en caso de que exista disponibilidad, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� de esta ley en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n Municipal, sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 51 de esta ley. En el caso de que no exista disponibilidad en la respectiva dotaci�n o cuando por resoluci�n del sostenedor se determine que deba dejar de pertenecer a la dotaci�n municipal, tendr� derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas en el �ltimo mes por cada a�o de servicio en la respectiva municipalidad o corporaci�n, o fracci�n superior a seis meses con un m�ximo de once. sCuando la causal de t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral referida en el inciso anterior se aplique a profesionales que no pertenec�an a la respectiva dotaci�n docente, tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de seis y un m�nimo de uno. sArt�culo 34 C.- Los profesionales de la educaci�n que cumplan funciones de Subdirector, Inspector General y Jefe T�cnico ser�n de exclusiva confianza del director del establecimiento educacional. Atendidas las necesidades de cada establecimiento educacional, el director podr� optar por no asignar todos los cargos a que hace referencia este inciso. En todo caso, quienes se desempe�en en estas funciones deber�n cumplir con los requisitos establecidos en el art�culo 24 de esta ley. sEl director podr� nombrar en los cargos mencionados en el inciso anterior a profesionales que pertenezcan a la dotaci�n docente de la comuna respectiva. Trat�ndose de profesionales externos a la dotaci�n docente de la comuna, el director del establecimiento educacional requerir� de la aprobaci�n del sostenedor para efectuar sus nombramientos. sCuando cesen en sus funciones los profesionales que hayan pertenecido a la respectiva dotaci�n docente al asumir los cargos a que se refiere este art�culo, y no concurra una causal derivada de su responsabilidad administrativa, civil o penal, el sostenedor podr� optar entre que contin�en desempe��ndose en ella en caso de que exista disponibilidad, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� de esta ley en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o
  6. 6. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Corporaci�n Municipal sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 51 de esta ley; o a poner t�rmino a su relaci�n laboral con una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de once descontada la asignaci�n que establece el art�culo 51 de esta ley. sEn los casos en que los profesionales no hayan pertenecido a la respectiva dotaci�n, s�lo tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses con un m�ximo de seis y un m�nimo de uno. sArt�culo 34 D.- Los Jefes de los Departamentos de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal, sea cual fuere su denominaci�n, ser�n nombrados mediante un concurso p�blico. sDichos funcionarios ser�n nombrados por el sostenedor entre cualquiera de quienes integren la n�mina propuesta por el Sistema de Alta Direcci�n P�blica mediante un procedimiento an�logo al establecido para el nombramiento de Altos Directivos P�blicos de segundo nivel jer�rquico. La administraci�n de este proceso corresponder� y ser� de cargo del Consejo de Alta Direcci�n P�blica. sPara estos efectos se constituir� una comisi�n calificadora que estar� integrada por el sostenedor o su representante; un miembro del Consejo de Alta Direcci�n P�blica, creado en la ley N� 19.882, o un representante de este Consejo elegido de una lista de profesionales aprobada por el propio Consejo; y un director de establecimiento educacional municipal de la respectiva comuna que haya sido electo por el sistema establecido en esta ley, el cual ser� elegido por sorteo. En caso de no existir directores que cumplan con estas caracter�sticas, el sorteo se realizar� entre los directores de todos los establecimientos municipales de la comuna. sArt�culo 34 E.- El sostenedor deber� definir el perfil profesional, el que deber� considerar las competencias y aptitudes que deber�n cumplir los candidatos y los desaf�os del cargo. sA estos concursos podr�n postular aquellos profesionales que est�n en posesi�n de un t�tulo profesional o licenciatura de al menos ocho semestres. En los casos en que la persona nombrada como Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal no sea profesional de la educaci�n, dicho Departamento deber� contar con la asesor�a de un docente encargado del �rea t�cnico-pedag�gica. sDesde la fecha de publicaci�n del concurso, deber� estar disponible para todos los interesados la proposici�n de convenio de desempe�o. sSi el Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal renunciare dentro de los dos meses siguientes a su nombramiento, el sostenedor podr� designar a otro de los integrantes de la terna presentada por la comisi�n calificadora para dicho cargo, sin necesidad de llamar a un nuevo concurso. sArt�culo 34 F.- Dentro del plazo m�ximo de treinta d�as contado desde su nombramiento definitivo, los Jefes del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal suscribir�n el convenio de desempe�o con el respectivo sostenedor. sEste convenio ser� p�blico y en �l se incluir�n las metas anuales estrat�gicas de desempe�o del cargo durante el per�odo y los objetivos de resultados a alcanzar anualmente, con los correspondientes indicadores, medios de verificaci�n y supuestos b�sicos en que se basa el cumplimiento de los mismos as� como las consecuencias de su cumplimiento e incumplimiento. De mutuo acuerdo entre las partes podr� modificarse dicho convenio. sEl Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal deber� informar al sostenedor y al concejo municipal anualmente el grado de cumplimiento de las metas y los objetivos. Asimismo, le informar� de las alteraciones que se produzcan en los supuestos acordados, proponiendo los cambios y ajustes pertinentes a los objetivos iniciales. sLos nombramientos tendr�n una duraci�n de 5 a�os, al t�rmino de los cuales se deber� efectuar un nuevo concurso, en el que podr� postular el titular en ejercicio. Estos concursos deber�n realizarse con la anticipaci�n necesaria para que el cargo no quede vacante. sEl sostenedor determinar� anualmente el grado de cumplimiento de los objetivos
  7. 7. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile acordados en el convenio de desempe�o. Cuando �stos sean insuficientes de acuerdo a los m�nimos establecidos podr� pedir la renuncia anticipada del Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal. En estos casos se deber� realizar un nuevo concurso. sEn caso de que sea necesario reemplazar al Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal, ya sea por su ausencia o por encontrarse vacante el cargo, dicho reemplazo no podr� prolongarse m�s all� de seis meses desde que dej� de ejercer sus funciones, al cabo de los cuales obligatoriamente deber� llamarse a concurso. sArt�culo 34 G.- Los Jefes del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal gozar�n de una asignaci�n de administraci�n de educaci�n municipal. sEsta asignaci�n se aplicar� sobre la remuneraci�n b�sica m�nima nacional para docentes de ense�anza media y alcanzar� los siguientes porcentajes m�nimos de acuerdo a la matr�cula municipal total de la comuna. En caso de que �sta sea de 399 o menos alumnos, ser� de un 25%; en caso de que sea de entre 400 y 799 alumnos, la asignaci�n ser� de un 75%; en caso de que sea de 800 a 1.199 alumnos, dicha asignaci�n ser� de un 150%; y si tuviese una matr�cula total de 1.200 o m�s alumnos, ser� de un 200%. sLa asignaci�n establecida en el inciso anterior se calcular� anualmente considerando el promedio de la asistencia media del a�o anterior que reciba subvenci�n escolar. sArt�culo 34 H.- Los profesionales que hayan pertenecido a la respetiva dotaci�n antes de asumir el cargo de Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal, y el cese de sus funciones se produzca por petici�n de renuncia, antes de concluir el plazo de nombramiento y no concurra una causal derivada de su responsabilidad administrativa, civil o penal podr� continuar desempe��ndose en la dotaci�n docente en caso de que exista disponibilidad, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� de esta ley, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n Municipal, sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 34 G de esta ley. En el caso de que no exista disponibilidad en la respectiva dotaci�n o cuando por resoluci�n del sostenedor se determine que deba dejar de pertenecer a la dotaci�n municipal, tendr� derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas en el �ltimo mes por cada a�o de servicio en la respectiva municipalidad o corporaci�n, o fracci�n superior a seis meses con un m�ximo de once descontada la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 34 G de esta ley. sCuando la causal de t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral referida en el inciso anterior se aplique a profesionales que no pertenec�an a la respectiva dotaci�n docente tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de seis y un m�nimo de uno, descontada la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 34 G. sArt�culo 34 I.- En los casos en que el Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal haya pertenecido a la respectiva dotaci�n docente al asumir dicho cargo, y termine el per�odo de su nombramiento sin que vuelva a postular al concurso o en caso de que lo pierda, podr� continuar desempe��ndose en la respectiva dotaci�n docente si existe disponibilidad, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� de esta ley en establecimientos educacionales de la misma municipalidad o corporaci�n municipal, sin derecho a la asignaci�n establecida en el art�culo 34 G de esta ley. En el evento de que no exista disponibilidad en la respectiva dotaci�n o cuando por resoluci�n del sostenedor se determine que deba dejar de pertenecer a la dotaci�n municipal, tendr� derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas en el �ltimo mes por cada a�o de servicio en la respectiva municipalidad o corporaci�n, o fracci�n superior a seis meses con un m�ximo de once. sCuando la causal de t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral referida en el inciso anterior se aplique a profesionales que no pertenec�an a la respectiva dotaci�n docente tendr�n derecho a una indemnizaci�n equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas el �ltimo mes, por a�o de servicio o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de seis y un m�nimo de uno. sArt�culo 34 J.- En aquellas comunas que tengan menos de 1.200 alumnos matriculados en establecimientos educacionales municipales, los concursos para Jefe del
  8. 8. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal ser�n convocados y administrados por las municipalidades. �sta pondr� todos los antecedentes a disposici�n de la comisi�n calificadora. sLa selecci�n del Jefe del Departamento de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal deber� someterse al procedimiento establecido para la selecci�n de directores de establecimientos educacionales, contemplado en los art�culos 31 bis y siguientes de esta ley, con excepci�n de la integraci�n de la composici�n de la comisi�n calificadora. En estos casos dicha comisi�n deber� estar compuesta por el sostenedor o su representante; un miembro del Consejo de Alta Direcci�n P�blica, creado en la ley N� 19.882, o un representante de este Consejo elegido de una lista de profesionales aprobada por �ste; y un director de establecimiento educacional municipal de la respectiva comuna que haya sido designado por el sistema establecido en esta ley, el cual ser� elegido por sorteo. En caso de no existir directores que cumplan con estas caracter�sticas, el sorteo se realizar� entre los directores de todos los establecimientos municipales de la comuna. sEn las situaciones a que se refiere este art�culo, el n�mero de integrantes de la n�mina podr� contener dos candidatos si no hubiera m�s postulantes que cumplan con los requisitos.". s22. Elim�nase en el inciso segundo del art�culo 46 la frase: s"El reglamento y sus modificaciones ser�n comunicados a la Direcci�n Provincial de Educaci�n.". s23. Elim�nase el punto final (.) del inciso segundo del art�culo 47 y agr�gase la siguiente frase "y a la evaluaci�n que realicen seg�n lo establecido en el art�culo 70 bis.". s24. Modif�case el art�culo 51 de la siguiente forma: sa) En el inciso primero reempl�zase la frase "hasta los siguientes porcentajes m�ximos" por la siguiente frase: "los siguientes porcentajes m�nimos". sb) En el inciso segundo agr�gase a continuaci�n de la palabra "cuenta" la expresi�n ", entre otras,". sc) Agr�ganse los siguientes incisos tercero, cuarto, quinto y sexto: s"Trat�ndose de establecimientos educacionales con una matr�cula total de entre 400 y 799 alumnos, la asignaci�n para su director ser� de un 37,5%. Si el establecimiento tuviese una matr�cula total de 800 a 1.199 alumnos, dicha asignaci�n ser� de un 75%, y si tuviese una matr�cula total de 1.200 o m�s alumnos, ser� de 100%. Con todo, en el caso de establecimientos educacionales con una matr�cula total de hasta 150 alumnos la asignaci�n de responsabilidad directiva y de responsabilidad t�cnico pedag�gica no podr� exceder los porcentajes establecidos en el inciso primero. Trat�ndose de establecimientos educacionales con una matr�cula superior a 150 alumnos e inferior a 400, la asignaci�n del director no podr� exceder de 37,5%. sLa asignaci�n establecida en el inciso anterior se calcular� anualmente considerando el promedio de la asistencia media del a�o anterior que reciba subvenci�n escolar. sLos establecimientos educacionales de alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios recibir�n las siguientes asignaciones adicionales: En los establecimientos educacionales con una matr�cula total de entre 400 y 799 alumnos, la asignaci�n para su director ser� de un 37,5%. Si el establecimiento tuviese una matr�cula total de 800 a 1.199 alumnos, dicha asignaci�n ser� de un 75%, y si tuviese una matr�cula total de 1.200 o m�s alumnos, ser� de 100%. Para estos efectos, se entender� por establecimiento educacional de alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios, aquellos que tengan, al menos, un 60% de concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios de acuerdo a la ley N� 20.248, hayan o no suscrito el convenio de igualdad de oportunidades y excelencia educativa a que se refiere dicha ley. sEn ning�n caso los profesionales que desempe�en cargos directivos y t�cnico-pedag�gicos de un establecimiento educacional podr�n percibir asignaciones mayores a las del director del mismo establecimiento.". s25. Modif�case el art�culo 70 de la siguiente forma: sa) Reempl�zase el inciso s�ptimo, por el siguiente:
  9. 9. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile s"Cada vez que un profesional de la educaci�n resulte evaluado con desempe�o insatisfactorio, deber� ser sometido al a�o siguiente a una nueva evaluaci�n, pudiendo el sostenedor exigirle que deje la responsabilidad de curso para trabajar durante el a�o en su plan de superaci�n profesional, debiendo el empleador asumir el gasto que representa el reemplazo del docente en aula. Si el desempe�o en el nivel insatisfactorio se mantuviera en la segunda evaluaci�n consecutiva, el profesional de la educaci�n dejar� de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente. Los profesionales de la educaci�n que resulten evaluados con desempe�o b�sico deber�n evaluarse al a�o subsiguiente, pudiendo el sostenedor exigirle que deje la responsabilidad de curso para trabajar durante el a�o en su plan de superaci�n profesional, debiendo el empleador asumir el gasto que representa el reemplazo del docente en aula. En caso de que resulten calificados con desempe�o b�sico en tres evaluaciones consecutivas o en forma alternada con desempe�o b�sico o insatisfactorio durante tres evaluaciones consecutivas, dejar� de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente.". sb) Agr�gase el siguiente inciso octavo, pasando el octavo a ser noveno y as� sucesivamente: s"Para los efectos de lo dispuesto en el inciso segundo letra a) del art�culo 7� bis de esta ley, se entender� por mal evaluado a quienes resulten evaluados con desempe�o insatisfactorio o b�sico.". s26. Sustit�yese el art�culo 70 bis por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 70 bis.- Sin perjuicio de la evaluaci�n docente establecida en el art�culo 70, los sostenedores podr�n crear y administrar sistemas de evaluaci�n que complementen a los mecanismos establecidos en esta ley para los docentes que se desempe�en en funciones de docencia de aula. sAsimismo, podr�n evaluarse mediante estos sistemas quienes no ejerzan funciones de docencia de aula y quienes se desempe�en en funciones en los Departamentos de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal. sLos mecanismos, instrumentos y la forma de ponderar los resultados de la evaluaci�n deber�n ser transparentes. Estos contemplar�n la medici�n de factores tales como habilidades personales, conductas de trabajo, conocimientos disciplinarios y nivel de aprendizaje de los alumnos, debiendo garantizar la objetividad en las calificaciones. Estas evaluaciones podr�n ser llevadas a cabo directamente o a trav�s de terceros.". s27. Modif�case el art�culo 72 de la siguiente forma: sa) En el inciso primero: si. Reempl�zase la letra b) por la siguiente: s"b) Por falta de probidad, conducta inmoral, establecidas fehacientemente en un sumario, de acuerdo al procedimiento establecido en los art�culos 127 al 143 de la ley N� 18.883, en lo que fuere pertinente, consider�ndose las adecuaciones reglamentarias que correspondan. sEn el caso que se trate de una investigaci�n o sumario administrativo que afecte a un profesional de la educaci�n, la designaci�n del fiscal recaer� en un profesional de la respectiva Municipalidad o Departamento de Educaci�n Municipal o de la Corporaci�n Municipal, designado por el sostenedor.". sii. Agr�gase en la letra c) el siguiente p�rrafo segundo: s"Se entender� por no concurrencia en forma reiterada la inasistencia del trabajador a sus labores sin causa justificada durante dos d�as seguidos, dos lunes en el mes o un total de tres d�as durante igual per�odo de tiempo.". siii. Agr�gase el siguiente p�rrafo segundo a la letra h): s"Se entender� por salud incompatible, haber hecho uso de licencia m�dica en un lapso continuo o discontinuo superior a seis meses en los �ltimos dos a�os, exceptuando las licencias por accidentes del trabajo, enfermedades profesionales o por maternidad.". siv. Agr�gase la siguiente letra l): s"l) Por disposici�n del sostenedor, a proposici�n del director del establecimiento
  10. 10. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile en el ejercicio de la facultad contemplada en el inciso tercero letra a) del art�culo 7� bis de esta ley, trat�ndose de los docentes mal evaluados en virtud de lo dispuesto en el art�culo 70 de esta ley. Para estos efectos, los establecimientos que contaren con menos de 20 docentes podr�n poner t�rmino anualmente a la relaci�n laboral de un docente.". sb) Reempl�zase en el inciso segundo la letra "i)" por la letra "j)" y sustit�yese la conjunci�n "e" que la antecede por "y". sc) Sustit�yese el inciso final por el siguiente: s"Trat�ndose de los casos establecidos en las letras b) y c) precedentes, se aplicar� lo establecido en el art�culo 134 de la ley N� 18.883.". s28. Modif�case el art�culo 73 de la siguiente forma: sa) Sustit�yese, en el inciso primero, la letra "i)" por la letra "j)". sb) Reempl�zase el inciso segundo por el siguiente: s"Para determinar al profesional de la educaci�n que, desempe�ando horas de una misma asignatura o de igual nivel y especialidad de ense�anza, al que en virtud de lo establecido en el inciso anterior deba pon�rsele t�rmino a su relaci�n laboral, se deber� proceder, en primer lugar, con quienes tengan sesenta o m�s a�os si son mujeres o sesenta y cinco o m�s a�os si son hombres, y no se encuentren calificados como destacados o competentes; en segundo lugar, con los profesionales que se encuentren en edad de jubilar, independiente de su calificaci�n. Se proseguir� con los profesionales que, no encontr�ndose en edad de jubilar, sean calificados como insatisfactorios o b�sicos; en seguida, con quienes tengan salud incompatible para el desempe�o de la funci�n, en los t�rminos se�alados en la letra h) del art�culo 72; finalmente, se ofrecer� la renuncia voluntaria a quienes se desempe�an en la misma asignatura, nivel o especialidad de ense�anza en que se requiere disminuir horas, si lo anterior no fuere suficiente. Lo anterior ser� independiente de la calidad de titulares o contratados de los docentes.". sc) Supr�mense los incisos tercero y cuarto. s29. Agr�gase el siguiente art�culo 73 bis: s"Art�culo 73 bis.- Los docentes que dejen de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente como consecuencia de la causal establecida en la letra g) del art�culo 72 de la presente ley, tendr�n derecho a una bonificaci�n de cargo del Ministerio de Educaci�n. Los docentes que dejen de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente como consecuencia de la causal establecida en la letra l) del art�culo 72 de la presente ley, tendr�n derecho a una bonificaci�n de cargo del empleador. En ambos casos, esta bonificaci�n se calcular� de la siguiente forma: sa) Si el promedio mensual de las 12 �ltimas remuneraciones anteriores al mes en que el profesional de la educaci�n dej� de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal es inferior a 14,32 unidades tributarias mensuales, el bono ser� de 79,58 unidades tributarias mensuales. sb) Si el promedio de remuneraciones se�alado en la letra anterior es igual o superior a 14,32 unidades tributarias mensuales e inferior a 19,10 unidades tributarias mensuales, el bono ser� de 120,97 unidades tributarias mensuales. sc) Si el promedio de remuneraciones se�alado en la letra a) es igual o superior a 19,10 unidades tributarias mensuales e inferior a 23,87 unidades tributarias mensuales, el bono ser� de 135,29 unidades tributarias mensuales. sd) Si el promedio de remuneraciones antes se�alado es igual o superior a 23,87 unidades tributarias mensuales el bono ser� de 143,25 unidades tributarias mensuales. sSin perjuicio de lo anterior, si el profesional hubiese pactado con su empleador una indemnizaci�n a todo evento conforme al C�digo del Trabajo, tendr� derecho a la indemnizaci�n pactada si �sta fuese mayor. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que deban ser evaluados de conformidad al art�culo 70 de esta ley, y se negaren a ello sin causa justificada, se presumir�n evaluados en el nivel de desempe�o insatisfactorio, no tendr�n derecho a los planes de superaci�n profesional, mantendr�n su responsabilidad de curso y la obligaci�n
  11. 11. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile de evaluarse al a�o siguiente. sQuienes se hayan negado a ser evaluados de acuerdo al mecanismo establecido en el art�culo 70 de la presente ley no tendr�n derecho a bonificaci�n o indemnizaci�n alguna.s sEste bono se pagar� por una sola vez a los profesionales de la educaci�n se�alados en este art�culo, en el mes subsiguiente a aquel en que dejen de pertenecer a la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal, no ser� imponible ni tributable, ser� incompatible con cualquier otro beneficio homologable que se origine en una causal de similar otorgamiento.". s30. Reempl�zase el inciso primero del art�culo 74 por el siguiente: s"Dentro de los 5 a�os siguientes a la percepci�n de las indemnizaciones a que se refieren los art�culos 73 y 73 bis, el profesional de la educaci�n que la hubiere recibido, sea en forma parcial o total, no podr� ser incorporado a la dotaci�n docente de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n.". 31. Introd�cense las siguientes modificaciones en el art�culo 75: sa) Reempl�zase en el inciso primero la frase "refiere el art�culo 73" por "refieren los art�culos 73 y 73 bis". sb) Sustit�yese el inciso segundo por el siguiente: s"Si el profesional de la educaci�n estima que la Municipalidad o Corporaci�n, seg�n corresponda, no observ� en su caso las condiciones y requisitos que se�alan las causales de t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral establecidas en la presente ley, incurriendo por tanto en una ilegalidad, podr� reclamar por tal motivo ante el tribunal de trabajo competente, dentro de un plazo de 60 d�as contado desde la notificaci�n del cese que le afecta y solicitar la reincorporaci�n en sus funciones. En caso de acogerse el reclamo, el juez ordenar� la reincorporaci�n del reclamante.". s32. Elimin�nse del art�culo 77 sus incisos segundo y tercero. sArt�culo 2�.- Reempl�zase el art�culo 15 de la ley N� 19.715 por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 15.- La Asignaci�n de Excelencia Pedag�gica se pagar� a los docentes de aula, conforme a tramos a los que acceder�n de acuerdo al resultado que hayan obtenido en la evaluaci�n que da origen a esta asignaci�n y el grado de concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios del establecimiento en que se desempe�e. Para estos efectos, se entender� por establecimiento educacional de alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios, aquellos que tengan, al menos, un 60% de concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios de acuerdo a la ley N� 20.248, hayan o no suscrito el convenio de igualdad de oportunidades y excelencia educativa a que se refiere dicha ley. sEsta asignaci�n tendr� el car�cter de imponible y tributable y tendr� una duraci�n de 4 a�os contados desde el mes de marzo del a�o de la postulaci�n, salvo que, con anterioridad al t�rmino de los 4 a�os, el profesional obtenga una nueva acreditaci�n en el mismo u otro tramo, caso en el cual comenzar� a regir un nuevo per�odo de 4 a�os.". sArt�culo 3�.- Cr�ase un fondo para el financiamiento de las asesor�as externas para efectos de implementar el mecanismo de selecci�n directiva establecidas en el art�culo 31 bis del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n. sUn reglamento determinar� los requisitos para acceder a estos recursos y su forma de distribuci�n. sEl Fondo a que se refiere este art�culo tendr� una duraci�n de 5 a�os contados desde la entrada en vigencia de esta ley. sArt�culo 4�.- Cr�ase por una sola vez una asignaci�n denominada "bono especial para docentes jubilados", en adelante el bono, con el objeto de reconocer a aquellos docentes que se encuentren jubilados a diciembre de 2010.
  12. 12. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sTendr�n derecho a percibir este bono aquellos profesionales de la educaci�n que registren 300 o m�s meses de cotizaciones continuas o discontinuas en uno o m�s de los sistemas de pensiones en Chile y que hayan trabajado por un m�nimo de 10 a�os en establecimientos educacionales fiscales o en establecimientos municipales administrados directamente o a trav�s de corporaciones municipales y que la suma de sus pensiones y beneficios previsionales sean inferiores o iguales a $250.000 mensuales brutos. Para estos efectos se considerar�n todo tipo de pensiones y beneficios previsionales, cualquiera sea su naturaleza y origen. Se calcular�n en base al valor promedio que la suma de ellos hayan tenido en los �ltimos 6 meses. sEn los casos en que la suma de las pensiones y beneficios previsionales sean inferiores o iguales a $150.000 mensuales brutos ser�n beneficiarios de un bono �nico de $2.000.000. sEn los casos en que la suma de las pensiones y beneficios previsionales sean superiores a $150.000 y menores o iguales a $ 200.000 mensuales brutos, ser�n beneficiarios de un bono �nico de $1.500.000. Trat�ndose de pensiones y beneficios previsionales cuyas sumas sean superiores a $200.000 y menores o iguales a $250.000, ser�n beneficiarios de un bono �nico de $1.000.000. sEl bono precedente no ser� imponible ni constituir� renta para ning�n efecto legal. No ser�n beneficiarios de este bono quienes hayan obtenido beneficios superiores a los $2.000.000 por la aplicaci�n de cualquiera de las siguientes disposiciones: Con lo establecido en los art�culos segundo y tercero transitorio de la ley N� 20.158; con lo establecido en el art�culo sexto transitorio de la ley N� 19.933; con lo establecido en el art�culo tercero transitorio de la ley N� 19.715; con lo establecido en la ley 19.504, y con lo establecido en los art�culos 8� y 9� transitorios de la ley N� 19.410. sEl mecanismo de acreditaci�n de los requisitos establecidos para el otorgamiento de este bono, su forma de implementaci�n y de pago ser� fijado a trav�s de un reglamento del Ministerio de Educaci�n suscrito por el Ministerio de Hacienda. sNo existir�n beneficiarios de este bono en caso de fallecimiento del profesional de la educaci�n que podr�a haber sido causante del beneficio, siendo �ste intransmisible. sArt�culo 5�.- Introd�cense las siguientes modificaciones en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 2, de 1998, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, sobre Subvenci�n del Estado a Establecimientos Educacionales: s1. Modif�case el art�culo 9�, en el siguiente sentido: si. Sustit�yese el inciso primero por el siguiente: s"Art�culo 9�.- El valor unitario mensual de la subvenci�n por alumno para cada nivel y modalidad de la ense�anza, expresado en unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.), corresponder� al siguiente:
  13. 13. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile
  14. 14. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sii. Sustit�yese el inciso noveno por el siguiente: s"En el caso de los establecimientos educacionales que operen bajo el r�gimen de jornada escolar completa diurna, el valor unitario mensual por alumno, para los niveles y modalidades de ense�anza que se indican, expresado en unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.), ser� el siguiente: siii) Reempl�zase el inciso und�cimo por el siguiente: s"Los establecimientos educacionales que atiendan alumnos de educaci�n especial de 3� a 8� a�os, o su equivalente, beneficiarios de la subvenci�n especial diferencial, correspondientes a las discapacidades que el reglamento autorice para operar bajo el r�gimen de jornada escolar completa diurna, tendr�n derecho a percibir, en caso de funcionar bajo el referido r�gimen, una subvenci�n mensual cuyo valor unitario por alumno, expresado en unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.), ser� de 7,39674 m�s el factor del art�culo 7� de la ley N� 19.933 que corresponde a 0,74991 U.S.E., en total 8,14665 U.S.E. En el caso de los alumnos de educaci�n especial beneficiarios de la subvenci�n de Necesidades Educativas Especiales de Car�cter Transitorio, integrados en un establecimiento de ense�anza regular que funcione en r�gimen de jornada escolar completa, el valor unitario de la subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.) por alumno ser� de 6,33267 m�s el factor del art�culo 7� de la ley N� 19.933, que corresponde a 0,74991 U.S.E, en total 7,08258 U.S.E.". s2) Modif�case el art�culo 12, en el siguiente sentido: sa) Sustit�yese el inciso cuarto por el siguiente: s"No obstante, aquellos establecimientos rurales que al 30 de junio de 2004 est�n ubicados en zonas lim�trofes o de aislamiento geogr�fico extremo y tengan una matr�cula igual o inferior a 17 alumnos percibir�n una subvenci�n m�nima de 55,32110 unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.), m�s el factor del art�culo 7� de la ley N� 19.933, que corresponde a 5,18320 U.S.E., en total 60,50430 U.S.E., y el incremento a que se refiere el art�culo 11. Los establecimientos a que se refiere este inciso ser�n determinados por decreto del Ministerio de Educaci�n.". sb) Reempl�zase el inciso quinto por el siguiente: s"Los establecimientos educacionales rurales a que se refiere el inciso anterior, que se incorporen al r�gimen de jornada escolar completa diurna percibir�n una subvenci�n m�nima de 68,49479 unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.), m�s el factor del art�culo 7� de la ley N� 19.933, que corresponde a 6,42472 U.S.E., en
  15. 15. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile total 74,91951 U.S.E., y el incremento a que se refiere el art�culo 11.". s3) Sustit�yese el art�culo und�cimo transitorio por el siguiente: s"Art�culo und�cimo transitorio.- El valor unitario mensual por alumno a que se refiere el art�culo 9� de esta ley, para la educaci�n de adultos de aquellos cursos que a�n no apliquen el nuevo marco curricular establecido en el decreto supremo N� 239, de 2004, de Educaci�n, ser� el siguiente, expresado en unidades de subvenci�n educacional (U.S.E.): sArt�culo 6�.- Modif�case el art�culo 8� de la ley N� 19.979, como sigue: sa)En el inciso segundo, agr�gase la siguiente letra f): s"f) Enfoque y metas de gesti�n del Director del establecimiento, en el momento de su nominaci�n, y los informes anuales de evaluaci�n de su desempe�o.". sb) En la letra d) del inciso tercero, agr�gase la siguiente frase final:"La evaluaci�n del equipo directivo y las propuestas que har� el Director al sostenedor deben ser dialogados en esta instancia.". sArt�culo 7�.- Der�gase el art�culo 36 de la ley N� 20.079. sArt�culo 8�.- Modif�case el art�culo 11 de la ley N� 20.159 de la siguiente forma: sa) Reempl�zase en el inciso primero la frase "originados por el ajuste de su dotaci�n docente de acuerdo a los art�culos 22 y siguientes del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1996, del Ministerio de Educaci�n" por la siguiente "contemplados en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n y en el plan de retiro y las indemnizaciones contempladas en la Ley de Calidad y Equidad de la Educaci�n, as� como los originados por el t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral del personal no docente.". sb) Sustit�yese, en el inciso tercero, la frase "percibida en el mes anterior al anticipo" por "percibida en el mes de febrero del a�o en que se otorga el anticipo" y agr�gase luego de la frase "no podr�n exceder,", la siguiente: "por aplicaci�n de �sta u otras leyes,". sArt�culo 9�.- El Ministerio de Educaci�n distribuir� $30.000 millones entre los
  16. 16. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile municipios y corporaciones municipales para financiar el plan de retiro dispuesto en el art�culo noveno transitorio y siguientes y los dem�s gastos necesarios para poner t�rmino a la relaci�n laboral de quienes se beneficien de dicho plan. Dichos recursos se entregar�n de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla: sPara efectos de la distribuci�n de los recursos, el Ministerio de Educaci�n, mediante resoluci�n exenta suscrita por la Direcci�n de Presupuestos, establecer� el monto al que anualmente acceder� cada municipalidad. Para la determinaci�n de dichos montos se considerar�: s- Un 20% por partes iguales entre las municipalidades. s- Un 50% en funci�n directa del total de alumnos matriculados en los establecimientos educacionales administrados por cada municipalidad en el a�o escolar 2010. s- Un 30% seg�n el �ndice de vulnerabilidad escolar de los establecimientos educacionales municipales de cada comuna, determinado por la Junta Nacional de Auxilio Escolar y Becas. sEn el caso que los recursos otorgados en virtud del inciso primero no sean suficientes para financiar el plan de retiro dispuesto en el art�culo noveno transitorio y siguientes y los dem�s gastos necesarios para poner t�rmino a la relaci�n laboral de los beneficiarios de dicho plan, podr� utilizarse el mecanismo establecido en el art�culo 11 de la ley N� 20.159. sArt�culo 10.- Luego de financiado el plan de retiro del art�culo noveno transitorio y siguientes, los recursos mencionados en el inciso primero del art�culo anterior que quedar�n disponibles deber�n ser destinados al pago de los gastos indemnizatorios contemplados en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, y dem�s indemnizaciones contempladas en la presente ley. sEn caso de que hubiesen recursos disponibles luego de pagadas las obligaciones que establece este art�culo, dichos recursos deber�n ser utilizados en otros usos asociados a la gesti�n educacional. sArt�culo 11.- La utilizaci�n de los recursos obtenidos en virtud de esta ley a fines diferentes de los indicados expresamente en el art�culo 10, por parte de la municipalidad o corporaci�n correspondiente, ser� sancionada de conformidad a la escala de penas establecida en el art�culo 233 del C�digo Penal. Sin perjuicio de lo anterior, los alcaldes de aquellas municipalidades que incurran en una aplicaci�n indebida de los fondos percibidos de conformidad a esta ley, incurrir�n en la causal de notable abandono de sus deberes conforme a lo establecido en la ley N� 18.695, Org�nica Constitucional de Municipalidades, cuyo texto refundido, coordinado y sistematizado fue fijado en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 2006, del Ministerio del Interior. sArt�culo 12.- Modif�case la ley N� 20.248 de la siguiente manera: sa) Sustit�yese en el art�culo 1� la frase "educaci�n parvularia y educaci�n general b�sica." por la siguiente: "educaci�n parvularia, educaci�n general b�sica y ense�anza media.". sb) En el n�mero 3 del art�culo 8�, agr�gase a continuaci�n de la expresi�n"
  17. 17. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile todos los alumnos,", lo siguiente: "y contrataci�n de personal id�neo para el logro de las acciones mencionadas en este n�mero,". sc) Elim�nase en el art�culo 11, inciso primero, la siguiente frase: "de 4� y 8� b�sico, seg�n corresponda,". sd) Reempl�zase en el art�culo 14 el cuadro de Valor de Subvenci�n en U.S.E. por el siguiente: se) Modif�case el art�culo 16 de la siguiente forma: si. Sustit�yese la tabla incluida en el inciso segundo por la siguiente: sii. Sustit�yese en el inciso cuarto la frase "educaci�n parvularia y de educaci�n general b�sica" por la siguiente: "educaci�n parvularia, educaci�n general b�sica y ense�anza media". siii. Sustit�yese en el inciso quinto la locuci�n "y de educaci�n general b�sica" por la siguiente: ", educaci�n general b�sica y ense�anza media". sf) Sustit�yese en el art�culo 18, inciso primero, las frases: "aplicados al 4� y 8� a�o de educaci�n general b�sica, seg�n corresponda, durante el per�odo a que se refiere el art�culo 21 del decreto con fuerza de ley N�1, de 2006, del Ministerio de Educaci�n." por la siguiente: "a que se refiere el art�culo 37 de la Ley General de Educaci�n.". sg) Reempl�zase el inciso cuarto del art�culo 20 por el siguiente: s"Este aporte adicional ser� de 0,7 U.S.E. por los alumnos que cursen desde el
  18. 18. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile primer y segundo a�o de transici�n de la educaci�n parvularia y hasta el 4� a�o de la educaci�n general b�sica; de 0,465 U.S.E. en el caso de los alumnos que cursen 5� y 6� a�o de la educaci�n general b�sica; de 0,235 U.S.E. por los alumnos que cursen 7� y 8� a�o de la educaci�n general b�sica; y de 0,235 U.S.E. por los alumnos que cursen desde el 1� hasta 4� a�o de ense�anza media.". sh) Agr�gase el siguiente art�culo duod�cimo transitorio: s"Art�culo duod�cimo.- Los niveles de 1� a�o de ense�anza media a 4� a�o de ense�anza media se incorporar�n gradualmente a la percepci�n de la subvenci�n escolar preferencial, de la subvenci�n por concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios y de los aportes adicionales establecidos en esta ley, a raz�n de un nivel por a�o, comenzando el a�o escolar 2014 con 1� a�o de ense�anza media.". sArt�culo 13.- Reempl�zase la tabla de la letra h) del art�culo 46 de la ley N� 20.370, General de Educaci�n, por la siguiente: sArt�culo 14.- Agr�gase en la ley N� 19.933 el siguiente art�culo 17 bis: s"Art�culo 17 bis.- Los profesionales de la educaci�n que reciban la Asignaci�n Variable por Desempe�o Individual establecida en el art�culo precedente, mientras se desempe�en en establecimientos con una alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios recibir�n dicha asignaci�n aumentada en un 30%. Para estos efectos se entender� por establecimiento educacional de alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios aquellos que tengan, al menos, un 60% de concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios de acuerdo a la ley N� 20.248, hayan o no suscrito el convenio de igualdad de oportunidades y excelencia educativa a que se refiere dicha ley. sEn los casos de los establecimientos que atiendan alumnos que cursen entre primero y cuarto a�o de educaci�n media y, por tanto, no hayan sido identificados como prioritarios de acuerdo a lo establecido en el art�culo 2� de la ley N� 20.248, el c�lculo de la concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios a que se refiere el inciso anterior se har� en la forma que determine un reglamento dictado por el Ministerio de Educaci�n, suscrito por el Ministerio de Hacienda.". sArt�culo 15.- Agr�gase el siguiente art�culo 4� bis, en la ley N� 19.464: s"Art�culo 4� bis.- Los asistentes de la educaci�n tienen derecho a trabajar en un ambiente tolerante y de respeto mutuo. Del mismo modo, tienen derecho a que se respete su integridad f�sica, psicol�gica y moral, no pudiendo ser objeto de tratos vejatorios, degradantes o maltratos psicol�gicos por parte de los dem�s integrantes de la comunidad educativa; a participar de las instancias colegiadas de �sta, y a proponer las iniciativas que estimaren �tiles para el progreso del establecimiento en los t�rminos previstos por la normativa interna. sRevestir� especial gravedad todo tipo de violencia f�sica o psicol�gica cometida por cualquier medio, incluyendo los tecnol�gicos y cibern�ticos, en contra de los asistentes de la educaci�n.". ART�CULOS TRANSITORIOS sArt�culo primero.- Los sostenedores podr�n optar por convocar a nuevos concursos a trav�s de los sistemas de selecci�n establecidos en los art�culos 31 bis y
  19. 19. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile siguientes y 34 D y siguientes del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, aun cuando los Jefes de los Departamentos de Administraci�n de la Educaci�n Municipal y los directores de establecimientos educacionales no hayan completado sus per�odos de nombramiento. �stos se mantendr�n en sus cargos hasta el nombramiento de los nuevos profesionales, de acuerdo a los sistemas de selecci�n mencionados. sCon posterioridad a los nombramientos referidos en el inciso anterior los Jefes de los Departamentos de Administraci�n de la Educaci�n Municipal y los directores de establecimientos educacionales permanecer�n en la dotaci�n docente por el mismo n�mero de horas que serv�an, manteniendo las asignaciones que les correspond�an hasta el cumplimiento del per�odo para el cual hab�an sido nombrados, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� del mencionado decreto con fuerza de ley, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n. sCuando los Jefes de los Departamentos de Administraci�n de Educaci�n Municipal y los directores de establecimientos educacionales cumplan el per�odo para el cual hab�an sido contratados el sostenedor podr� optar entre que contin�en en la dotaci�n docente desempe��ndose en las mismas funciones mencionadas en el inciso anterior por el mismo n�mero de horas que serv�an sin necesidad de concursar, sin derecho a percibir las asignaciones de los art�culos 34 G y 51 del mencionado decreto con fuerza de ley; o ponerle t�rmino a su relaci�n laboral en cuyo caso tendr�n derecho a las indemnizaciones, establecidas en el art�culo 73 de citado decreto con fuerza de ley. sArt�culo segundo.- Una vez finalizado el per�odo de nombramiento de aquellos Jefes de los Departamentos de Administraci�n de la Educaci�n Municipal y directores de establecimientos educacionales que al publicarse esta ley se encontraren ejerciendo sus cargos y cuyos sostenedores no hubiesen adelantado sus concursos de acuerdo a lo prescrito en el art�culo primero transitorio de esta ley, el sostenedor podr� optar entre que contin�en desempe��ndose, en el caso de existir disponibilidad en la dotaci�n docente, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n, por el mismo n�mero de horas que serv�an sin necesidad de concursar, o ponerles t�rmino a sus relaciones laborales en cuyo caso tendr�n derecho a las indemnizaciones, establecidas en el art�culo 73 del mencionado decreto. sArt�culo tercero.- Los Subdirectores, Inspectores Generales y Jefes T�cnicos de establecimientos educacionales que estuvieren en ejercicio al publicarse esta ley podr�n mantenerse en sus cargos, cuando as� lo decida el director. sCuando el director cambie a alguno de dichos funcionarios de los mencionados cargos, estos permanecer�n en la dotaci�n docente de la respectiva municipalidad por el mismo n�mero de horas que serv�an, manteniendo las asignaciones que les correspond�an hasta el cumplimiento del per�odo para el cual hab�an sido nombrados, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� del mencionado decreto con fuerza de ley, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n. sAl t�rmino del per�odo de su nombramiento, el sostenedor podr� optar entre que contin�e desempe��ndose, en el caso de existir disponibilidad en la dotaci�n docente, en alguna de las funciones a que se refiere el art�culo 5� del citado decreto con fuerza de ley, en establecimientos educacionales de la misma Municipalidad o Corporaci�n, por el mismo n�mero de horas que serv�an sin necesidad de concursar; o ponerle t�rmino a sus relaciones laborales en cuyo caso tendr�n derecho a la indemnizaci�n establecidas en el art�culo 73 del mencionado decreto. sEn el caso que el Jefe T�cnico del establecimiento educacional no haya sido nombrado por un plazo fijo, se considerar� que faltan tres a�os para el fin de su nombramiento contados desde la fecha de publicaci�n de esta ley. sArt�culo Cuarto.- Las modificaciones establecidas en el art�culo 1� de esta ley regir�n a contar del d�a 1 del tercer mes desde su publicaci�n. sCon todo, lo dispuesto en los art�culos 7� bis a), 34 C, 34 G y 51 del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, s�lo ser� aplicable a
  20. 20. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile quienes ingresen a la dotaci�n docente a trav�s de los nuevos mecanismos de selecci�n que contempla esta ley o en virtud de su nombramiento como personal de exclusiva confianza de los directores de establecimientos educacionales. sMientras no entre a regir el reglamento a que se refiere el art�culo 31 bis del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, que establece las normas de constituci�n y funcionamiento de las comisiones calificadoras para la selecci�n de directores, se mantendr�n los mecanismos de selecci�n vigentes a la fecha de publicaci�n de esta ley. Lo establecido en el mencionado cuerpo legal no ser� aplicable a los concursos de selecci�n de directores que se hayan iniciado y que se encuentren en tr�mite con anterioridad a la vigencia del mencionado reglamento. sQuienes a la fecha de publicaci�n de esta ley perciban asignaciones de responsabilidad directiva y t�cnico-pedag�gica las mantendr�n de acuerdo a la legislaci�n vigente a dicha fecha y por el plazo que les faltare para completar su per�odo de nombramiento. sArt�culo quinto.- Sin perjuicio de lo establecido en el art�culo cuarto transitorio, los directores de establecimientos educacionales que hayan obtenido dentro de los �ltimos dos a�os la subvenci�n por desempe�o de excelencia, establecida en el art�culo 15 de la ley N� 19.410, tendr�n las facultades establecidas en los art�culos 7� bis a) y 34 C del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, a contar de la fecha de publicaci�n de esta ley. sArt�culo sexto.- El pago de las indemnizaciones establecidas en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, se entender� postergado hasta el cese definitivo de los servicios en la respectiva dotaci�n docente municipal, en los casos en que concurra alguna causa que otorgue derecho a percibirlo. sArt�culo s�ptimo.- Sin perjuicio de lo establecido en el art�culo 15 de la ley N� 19.715, los profesionales de la educaci�n que a la fecha de su publicaci�n est�n acreditados como profesores de excelencia pedag�gica, seg�n lo dispuesto en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 2002, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, mantendr�n la asignaci�n de acuerdo a la normativa vigente al momento de su obtenci�n. sLos profesionales mencionados en el inciso anterior podr�n postular a la asignaci�n contemplada en el art�culo 15 de la ley referida debiendo ajustarse a la normativa vigente. sArt�culo octavo.- Fac�ltase al Presidente de la Rep�blica para dictar, en el plazo de un a�o contado desde la publicaci�n de la presente ley, un decreto con fuerza de ley expedido por intermedio del Ministerio de Educaci�n, el que tambi�n deber� ser suscrito por el Ministro de Hacienda, que contenga las normas necesarias para reestructurar el funcionamiento, el monto de los beneficios y el n�mero de beneficiarios de la Asignaci�n de Excelencia Pedag�gica, a que se refiere el art�culo 15 de la ley N� 19.715. sDicho decreto con fuerza de ley deber� considerar para los pagos de la asignaci�n de excelencia pedag�gica los resultados que hayan obtenido en el examen de acuerdo a lo establecido en la siguiente tabla: sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que reciban esta asignaci�n y mientras se desempe�en en establecimientos con una alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios
  21. 21. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile recibir�n la asignaci�n aumentada en un 40%. Para estos efectos, se entender� por establecimiento educacional de alta concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios, aquellos que tengan, al menos, un 60% de concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios de acuerdo a la ley N� 20.248, hayan o no suscrito el convenio de igualdad de oportunidades y excelencia educativa a que se refiere dicha ley. sSin perjuicio de lo establecido en el inciso anterior s�lo tendr�n derecho a las asignaciones mencionadas quienes superen el puntaje m�nimo que para cada tramo determine el Ministerio de Educaci�n. sLo dispuesto en este art�culo ser� aplicable a partir del a�o 2012. sArt�culo noveno.- Establ�cese una bonificaci�n por retiro voluntario para los profesionales de la educaci�n que durante el a�o escolar 2011 pertenezcan a la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal, ya sea administrada directamente por las municipalidades o a trav�s de corporaciones municipales, sea en calidad de titulares o contratados, y que al 31 de diciembre de 2012 tengan sesenta o m�s a�os de edad si son mujeres, o sesenta y cinco o m�s a�os de edad si son hombres, y renuncien a la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal a que pertenecen, respecto del total de horas que sirven. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que deseen acogerse al beneficio anterior deber�n formalizar su renuncia voluntaria con car�cter irrevocable ante el sostenedor respectivo, acompa�ada del certificado de nacimiento correspondiente, hasta el 1 de diciembre del 2012, sin perjuicio de lo dispuesto en los incisos cuarto y sexto de este art�culo. sEsta bonificaci�n tendr� un monto de hasta $ 20.000.000 (veinte millones de pesos), y ser� proporcional a las horas de contrato y los a�os de servicio en la respectiva dotaci�n docente o fracci�n superior a seis meses con un m�ximo de once a�os. El monto m�ximo de la bonificaci�n corresponder� al profesional de la educaci�n que renuncie voluntariamente durante el per�odo comprendido entre la entrada en vigencia de esta ley y el 31 de julio de 2012, que tenga once a�os o m�s de servicio en la respectiva dotaci�n docente y un contrato por 44 horas. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que, cumpliendo con los requisitos se�alados en el inciso primero, formalicen su renuncia dentro del plazo a que se refiere el inciso anterior, tendr�n derecho al ciento por ciento de la bonificaci�n, que se calcular� proporcionalmente a las horas de contrato que sirvan y la antig�edad en la respectiva dotaci�n, considerando un m�ximo de once a�os. sLa bonificaci�n precedentemente se�alada no ser� imponible ni constituir� renta para ning�n efecto legal y ser� incompatible con toda indemnizaci�n o bonificaci�n que, por concepto de t�rmino de la relaci�n o de los a�os de servicio que pudiere corresponder al profesional de la educaci�n, cualquiera fuera su origen y a cuyo pago concurra el empleador, especialmente a las que se refieren el art�culo 73 y 2� transitorio del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, y con las que se hubieren obtenido por aplicaci�n de lo dispuesto en los art�culos 7� y 9� transitorios de la ley N� 19.410, o en la ley N� 19.504, o en el art�culo 3� transitorio de la ley N� 19.715, o 6� transitorio de la ley N� 19.933, y en los art�culos segundo y tercero transitorios de la ley N� 20.158. Con todo, si el trabajador hubiere pactado con su empleador una indemnizaci�n a todo evento, conforme al C�digo del Trabajo, cuyo monto fuere mayor, podr� optar por esta �ltima. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que, cumpliendo con los requisitos se�alados en el inciso primero, formalicen su renuncia entre el 1 de agosto de 2012 y el 1 de diciembre del mismo a�o, tendr�n derecho a la bonificaci�n se�alada en el inciso tercero precedente rebajada en un veinte por ciento, la que se calcular� en forma proporcional a las horas de contrato que sirvan y la antig�edad en la respectiva dotaci�n, considerando un m�ximo de once a�os. sPara el c�lculo de la bonificaci�n de cada profesional de la educaci�n, se considerar� el n�mero de horas de contrato vigentes en la respectiva comuna al 1 de diciembre de 2010. sLa bonificaci�n precedentemente se�alada no ser� imponible ni constituir� renta para ning�n efecto legal y ser� incompatible en los mismos t�rminos se�alados en el inciso quinto de este art�culo. sEsta bonificaci�n ser� incompatible para quienes tengan la calidad de funcionarios p�blicos afectos al decreto con fuerza de ley N� 29, de 2004, del Ministerio de
  22. 22. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile Hacienda, que fija el texto refundido, coordinado y sistematizado del Estatuto Administrativo. sEl t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral s�lo se producir� cuando el empleador ponga la totalidad de la bonificaci�n que corresponda a disposici�n del profesional de la educaci�n que haya renunciado al total de las horas que sirve en la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal a que pertenece. Las horas que queden vacantes por la renuncia voluntaria del docente se ajustar�n de acuerdo a los art�culos 22 y siguientes del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que cesen en sus empleos por aplicaci�n de lo dispuesto en este art�culo, no podr�n incorporarse a una dotaci�n docente administrada directamente por las municipalidades o las corporaciones municipales durante los cinco a�os siguientes al t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral, a menos que previamente devuelvan la totalidad de la bonificaci�n percibida, expresada en unidades de fomento, m�s el inter�s corriente para operaciones reajustables. sArt�culo d�cimo.- Fac�ltase a los sostenedores de establecimientos educacionales del sector municipal, administrados directamente por las municipalidades o a trav�s de corporaciones municipales, para que desde el 2 de diciembre de 2012 y hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2013, puedan declarar vacante la totalidad de las horas de contrato servidas por cada profesional de la educaci�n que, cumpliendo los requisitos establecidos en el art�culo anterior, no presentaron su renuncia voluntaria a la dotaci�n docente en los plazos y en la forma se�alada en el art�culo anterior. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n cuyas horas se declaren vacantes tendr�n derecho a la bonificaci�n se�alada en el inciso tercero del art�culo precedente rebajada en un treinta por ciento, la que se calcular� en forma proporcional a las horas de contrato que sirvan, con un m�ximo de 44, y la antig�edad en la respectiva dotaci�n, con un m�ximo de once a�os. Para el c�lculo de la bonificaci�n de cada profesional de la educaci�n, se considerar� el n�mero de horas de contrato vigentes en la respectiva comuna al 1 de diciembre de 2010. sEl t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral, s�lo se producir� cuando el empleador ponga la totalidad de la bonificaci�n que corresponda a disposici�n del profesional de la educaci�n al que se le haya declarado vacante el total de las horas en la dotaci�n docente del sector municipal a que pertenece. Las horas que queden vacantes por la renuncia voluntaria del docente se ajustar�n de acuerdo a los art�culos 22 y siguientes del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n. sEsta bonificaci�n precedentemente se�alada no ser� imponible ni constituir� renta para ning�n efecto legal y ser� incompatible en los mismos t�rminos que se�ala en el art�culo noveno transitorio. sLos profesionales de la educaci�n que cesen en sus empleos por aplicaci�n de lo dispuesto en este art�culo, no podr�n incorporarse a una dotaci�n docente municipal durante los cinco a�os siguientes al t�rmino de la relaci�n laboral, a menos que previamente devuelvan la totalidad de la bonificaci�n percibida, expresada en unidades de fomento, m�s el inter�s corriente para operaciones reajustables. sArt�culo und�cimo.- Los profesionales de la educaci�n a quienes se les aplique lo establecido en los art�culos noveno y d�cimo transitorios precedentes, y que se encuentren en la situaci�n descrita en el art�culo 41 bis del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, mantendr�n su derecho a la pr�rroga de la relaci�n laboral y al pago de sus remuneraciones por el per�odo que en esta �ltima disposici�n se se�ala. sArt�culo duod�cimo.- El pago de las bonificaciones a que se refieren los art�culos noveno y d�cimo transitorios de la presente ley, ser� de cargo de los sostenedores del sector municipal hasta un monto equivalente al total de las remuneraciones devengadas en el �ltimo mes que correspondan al n�mero de horas renunciadas o declaradas en vacancia, por cada a�o de servicio en la respectiva Municipalidad o Corporaci�n, o fracci�n superior a seis meses, con un m�ximo de once. sPara los efectos del pago de la diferencia entre lo que corresponde pagar al sostenedor municipal de acuerdo al inciso anterior y los montos de la bonificaci�n por retiro se�alados en los art�culos noveno y d�cimo transitorios de esta ley, el Fisco otorgar� a los sostenedores del sector municipal un aporte extraordinario equivalente a dicha diferencia.
  23. 23. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sEn los casos en que, por presentarse la renuncia en el plazo posterior al 31 de julio de 2012 o bien por haber sido declarada la vacancia de la totalidad de las horas, y en consecuencia el valor de la bonificaci�n correspondiente al docente se reduzca en 20% o 30% de acuerdo a lo establecido en el inciso cuarto del art�culo noveno transitorio y en el inciso segundo del art�culo d�cimo transitorio, respectivamente; el pago con cargo al sostenedor municipal se reducir� en las mismas proporciones. sPor resoluci�n del Ministerio de Educaci�n se fijar� el aporte fiscal extraordinario y anticipos de subvenci�n de todo tipo a que se refiere esta ley. sArt�culo decimotercero.- El mayor gasto fiscal que irrogue la presente ley durante el a�o 2011, se financiar� con cargo al presupuesto del Ministerio de Educaci�n. No obstante lo anterior, el Ministerio de Hacienda con cargo a la partida presupuestaria del Tesoro P�blico podr� suplementar dicho presupuesto en la parte del gasto que no se pudiere financiar con esos recursos. sArt�culo decimocuarto.- Lo dispuesto en el art�culo 5� de la presente ley entrar� en vigencia a partir del mes de marzo del a�o 2012. sArt�culo decimoquinto.- En los casos de los establecimientos que atiendan alumnos que cursen entre primero y cuarto a�o de educaci�n media y, por tanto no hayan sido identificados como prioritarios de acuerdo a lo establecido en el art�culo 2� de la ley N� 20.248, el c�lculo de la concentraci�n de alumnos prioritarios referido en los art�culos 2� permanente y octavo transitorio de la presente ley, y el art�culo 51 del decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n, se har� en la forma que determine un reglamento dictado por el Ministerio de Educaci�n, visado por el Ministerio de Hacienda. sArt�culo decimosexto.- Lo dispuesto en el art�culo 16 de la ley N� 20.248, entrar� en vigencia el primer d�a del mes siguiente de publicada esta ley. sArt�culo decimos�ptimo.- El Ministerio de Educaci�n distribuir� $30.000 millones entre los municipios y corporaciones municipales que, habiendo utilizado la totalidad de los fondos mencionados en el art�culo 9�, y posteriormente, aquellos autorizados en virtud de lo dispuesto en el art�culo 11 de la ley N�20.159, no alcancen a financiar el plan de retiro establecido en el art�culo noveno transitorio y siguientes de la presente ley. sPara acceder a los fondos establecidos en el inciso anterior, el municipio y las corporaciones municipales que los requieran deber�n acreditar ante el Subsecretario de Educaci�n que han seguido la forma de financiamiento dispuesta en el inciso precedente y que requieren recursos adicionales para el financiamiento del mencionado plan de retiro, debiendo justificar el monto de recursos requeridos. sEl subsecretario de educaci�n, mediante resoluci�n exenta, determinar� la forma en que se distribuir�n dichos recursos, la que deber� ser en proporci�n a los recursos faltantes en los municipios para financiar el plan de retiro establecido en los art�culos noveno transitorio y siguientes de la presente ley. sLuego de financiado el plan de retiro, los recursos mencionados en el inciso primero que quedaren disponibles deber�n ser destinados al pago de los gastos indemnizatorios contemplados en el decreto con fuerza de ley N� 1, de 1997, del Ministerio de Educaci�n y dem�s indemnizaciones contempladas en la presente ley. sEn caso que hubiese recursos disponibles, luego de pagadas las obligaciones que establece este art�culo, dichos recursos deber�n ser utilizados en otros usos asociados a la gesti�n educacional. Para efectos de la distribuci�n de estos recursos, el Ministerio de Educaci�n, mediante resoluci�n exenta suscrita por la Direcci�n de Presupuestos, establecer� el monto al que anualmente acceder� cada municipalidad. Para la determinaci�n de dichos montos se considerar�: s- Un 20% por partes iguales entre las municipalidades. s- Un 50% en funci�n directa del total de alumnos matriculados en los establecimientos educacionales administrados por cada municipalidad en el a�o escolar 2010. s- Un 30% seg�n el �ndice de vulnerabilidad escolar de los establecimientos educacionales municipales de cada comuna, determinado por la Junta Nacional de Auxilio Escolar y Becas.
  24. 24. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sArt�culo decimoctavo.- Fac�ltase al Ministerio de Educaci�n para que, hasta el 31 de diciembre de 2011, suscriba convenios con las municipalidades para aumentar, en forma excepcional, los anticipos a que se refiere el art�culo 11 de la ley N� 20.159 y determine el monto m�ximo y las condiciones en que ser�n traspasados los recursos a que se refiere el art�culo anterior. sPara acceder a estos recursos los municipios que administren directamente o a trav�s de corporaciones sus establecimientos educacionales, deber�n acreditar que los recursos recibidos en funci�n del art�culo 9�, sumados a los recursos que puedan solicitar a trav�s de lo establecido en el art�culo 11 de la ley N� 20.159, y a aquellos contemplados en el art�culo decimos�ptimo transitorio de la presente ley, resultan insuficientes para solventar los gastos originados por la aplicaci�n del plan de retiro a que se refieren el art�culo noveno transitorio y siguientes de la presente ley. sTrat�ndose de los anticipos a que se refiere el inciso primero, el reintegro de los recursos anticipados deber� efectuarse a partir del mes siguiente al de su percepci�n, en cuotas iguales, mensuales y sucesivas, que se descontar�n de la subvenci�n de escolaridad a que se refiere este art�culo. El n�mero de dichas cuotas no podr� exceder de 144. sEl monto total m�ximo de los anticipos a que se refiere este art�culo, para todas las municipalidades del pa�s, no podr� superar los $178.000 millones, en el per�odo de ejecuci�n del plan de retiro. sPor resoluci�n exenta dictada por el Ministerio de Educaci�n y de acuerdo a lo establecido en el respectivo convenio, se fijar� el monto del anticipo de recursos de las subvenciones otorgado a una municipalidad, la identificaci�n de los receptores de la bonificaci�n y los montos a percibir por tal concepto por cada uno de ellos, as� como otras condiciones necesarias. Copia de dicha resoluci�n deber� ser remitida a la Direcci�n de Presupuestos del Ministerio de Hacienda. sMediante decreto del Ministerio de Educaci�n, suscrito por el Ministro de Hacienda, se establecer� la forma, plazos y l�mites bajo los que operar� la facultad establecida en este art�culo. sLas municipalidades y corporaciones municipales que deseen recibir este anticipo de subvenci�n deber�n demostrar la viabilidad financiera del plan de retiro que pretendan financiar con estos recursos, comprometi�ndose a disminuir sus gastos mensuales en el trimestre posterior a la recepci�n del anticipo de subvenci�n. Asimismo, se obligan a no incrementar el gasto total en remuneraciones del mes de diciembre de 2010, durante los 60 meses siguientes a la recepci�n del anticipo de subvenci�n, con la sola excepci�n de futuros incrementos de remuneraciones que est�n asociados a incrementos en la matr�cula, o a incrementos en las subvenciones, donde los mayores ingresos excedan al incremento en remuneraciones. sArt�culo decimonoveno.- Cr�ase, de manera transitoria y a partir de 2011, un fondo por un total de $45.000 millones, que deber�n ser utilizados para fines educacionales y ser�n distribuidos a municipios y corporaciones municipales de acuerdo a la siguiente tabla: sPara el a�o 2011, los recursos se repartir�n mediante resoluci�n exenta del Ministerio de Educaci�n suscrita por la Direcci�n de Presupuestos, donde se establecer� el monto de estos recursos que le corresponder� a cada municipalidad. Para la determinaci�n de dichos montos, se considerar�: sa) Un 20% por partes iguales entre las municipalidades.
  25. 25. www.bcn.cl - Biblioteca del Congreso Nacional de Chile sb) Un 35% en funci�n directa del total de alumnos matriculados en los establecimientos educacionales administrados por cada municipalidad en el a�o escolar 2010. sc) Un 35% seg�n el �ndice de vulnerabilidad escolar de los establecimientos educacionales municipales de cada comuna, determinado por la Junta Nacional de Auxilio Escolar y Becas. sd) Un 10% seg�n el n�mero total de establecimientos educacionales administrados por el municipio o la corporaci�n. sPara el a�o 2012, el 70% de los recursos se repartir�n de acuerdo a la f�rmula de c�lculo mencionada en el inciso anterior. El 30% restante, en base a los resultados que alcancen los establecimientos educacionales administrados por el municipio o corporaci�n municipal en el Sistema Nacional de Evaluaci�n de Desempe�o establecido en la ley N� 19.410, seg�n se establezca en el reglamento. sPara el a�o 2013, el 60% de los recursos se repartir�n de acuerdo a la f�rmula de c�lculo mencionada en el inciso segundo. El 40% restante, en base a los resultados que alcancen los establecimientos educacionales administrados por el municipio o corporaci�n municipal en el Sistema Nacional de Evaluaci�n de Desempe�o establecido en la ley N� 19.410, seg�n se establezca en el reglamento. sArt�culo vig�simo.- Antes del 30 de septiembre del 2011, el Presidente de la Rep�blica enviar� al Congreso Nacional uno o m�s proyectos de ley por medio de los cuales se aborde la institucionalidad de la educaci�n municipal. Asimismo, antes del 1 de marzo de 2012, el Presidente de la Rep�blica enviar� uno o m�s proyectos de ley que modernicen la carrera docente.". Habi�ndose cumplido con lo establecido en el N� 1� del Art�culo 93 de la Constituci�n Pol�tica de la Rep�blica y por cuanto he tenido a bien aprobarlo y sancionarlo; por tanto prom�lguese y ll�vese a efecto como Ley de la Rep�blica. Santiago, 8 de febrero de 2011.- SEBASTI�N PI�ERA ECHENIQUE, Presidente de la Rep�blica.- Fernando Rojas Ochagav�a, Ministro de Educaci�n (S).- Rodrigo �lvarez Zenteno, Ministro de Hacienda (S).- Claudio Alvarado Andrade, Ministro Secretario General de la Presidencia (S). Lo que transcribo a usted para su conocimiento.- Saludo atentamente a usted, Javier Ojeda Laso, Subsecretario de Educaci�n (S). Tribunal Constitucional Proyecto de ley sobre la calidad y equidad de la Educaci�n (Bolet�n N�7329-04) La Secretaria del Tribunal Constitucional, quien suscribe, certifica que la C�mara de Diputados envi� el proyecto de ley enunciado en el rubro, aprobado por el Congreso Nacional, a fin de que este Tribunal, ejerciera el control de constitucionalidad respecto del art�culo 1 del proyecto y por sentencia de 27 de enero de 2011 en los autos Rol N� 1.911-11-CPR: Se declara: Que la letra b) del n�mero 31 del art�culo 1� del proyecto de ley sometido a control preventivo de esta Magistratura, es constitucional. Santiago, 27 de enero de 2011.- Marta de la Fuente Olgu�n, Secretaria.

