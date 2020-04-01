06 la letra m material de aprendizaje

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. M m m � www.materialdeaprendizaje.com M m
  2. 2. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 1. Responde Mar�a lav� toda su ropa para ir de vacaciones al campo. Primero, tendi� su camiseta de color morado y despu�s su toalla de manos tambi�n de color morado. Cuando la ropa sec�, Mar�a guard� todo en su maleta de viaje. �Como se llama la ni�a? �Qu� hizo antes de salir de vacaciones? �Con que letra comienzan las palabras resaltadas en el texto anterior? 2. Observa y encierra todas las letras m que encuentres M M A m m i M m O n MkM eu L M I M M mMm
  3. 3. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 3. Observa las im�genes y menciona sus nombres. Luego, lee la s�laba inicial de cada im�gen. 4. Escucha la adivinanza, encierra las letras m que encuentres y pinta el dibujo. manzana mel�n micr�fono moto mu�eca Est� en la mano una vez pero ninguna en los pies en el mono la encontramos pero un piojito no es
  4. 4. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura M m 5. Repasa las l�neas puntedas de la M may�scula y la m min�scula. 6. Repasa las l�neas punteadas de la M may�scula y la m m�n�scula. Completa los renglones. M M M M M M M M M m m m m m m m m m
  5. 5. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura m a e i o u ma me mi mo mu ma me mi mo mu 7. Relaciona cada dibujo con su s�laba inicial. 8. Repasa y escribe las s�labas ma, me, mi, mo, mu. mono miel muela mesa mano
  6. 6. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 9. Encierra las letras m que encuentres 10. Completa con la s�laba que falta. ___no ___�eca ___el ___nzana ___rtillo ___l�n paloma lima muela manocama c�mara
  7. 7. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 11. Haz un dibujo que comience con las siguientes s�labas. me mu mo mi ma
  8. 8. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 12. Junta las s�labas y forma palabras. 13. �Conoces estas im�genes? Escr�be sus nombres. E ma Mi m� ma m� Mim� mam�
  9. 9. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 14. Lee las siguientes palabra, �nelas y pinta del mismo color las que tengan el mismo significado. 15. Lee y copia. me mam� ama memam� amami Mi mam� me ama mi
  10. 10. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 16. Lee y copia7 mima m�o amo Emi Mem� mam�
  11. 11. Nombre: Fecha: � www.materialdeaprendizaje.comLecto-escritura 17. Lee y escribe. 18. Recorta y pega las letras que forman el dibujo. Amo a mi mam� a a m m

