Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Examen (unidad II) LA LECTURA DOCENTE: EVELYN PABLO CURSO: Metodología del trabajo universitario INTEGRANTES: JOSÉ TICONA ...
¿ QUÉ ES LA LECTURA ?  La lectura es el proceso de la recuperación y comprensión de algún tipo de información o ideas alm...
La importancia de la lectura  Es el camino hacia el conocimiento y la libertad.  Fomenta la participación activa de la m...
Beneficios de la lectura Felicidad y diversión Compartir Nos emocionan Imaginación y creatividad Despierta la sensibilidad...
Favorece los buenos valores Amplia la cultura Ayuda a madurar Enriquece el vocabulario Mejora la expresión oral Fija la or...
Factores de la lectura Condición psicológica y cultural del lector Influye la motivación , el conocimiento previo que teng...
La iluminación : correcta iluminación del ambiente, porque sino conducirá a la fatiga mental. Comodidad corporal: El lecto...
Dominio: El lector debe esmerarse en captar el mensaje. Los descansos: levantarse de rato en rato, para evitar el enfriami...
Tipos de lectura  Lectura científica Es un tipo lectura avanzado, como la transcendencia del texto y el conocimiento de l...
 Lectura Silenciosa Es cuando uno lee para si solo sin hacer sonido.  Lectura Oral Es transmitir en voz alta una lectura...
 Lectura Reflexiva Es descubrir la inconsistencia del lector y corregirlo .  Lectura Rápida Es leer más rápido de lo hab...
 Lectura Mecánica Es la lectura que se encarga de obtener una visión general de un texto.  Lectura Intensiva Es la que s...
Características de la lectura:  Interactiva Necesita de los sentidos y de los conocimientos previos del tema y del manejo...
CLASES DE LA LECTURA Teniendo en cuenta la modulación De acuerdo a su finalidad u objetivo Lectura Recreativa Lectura de I...
Mecánica de la Lectura EL PROCESO POR MEDIO DEL CUAL LEEMOS CONSTA DE 4 PASOS:  La visualización: Cuando leemos realizamo...
MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS DE LECTURA MÉTODOAPRENDER Actitud de estudio Preliminar examen Realizar preguntas Empezar lectura activ...
MÉTODO EFGHI Examen preliminar Formularse preguntas Ganar información mediante la lectura Hablar para describir o exponer ...
EL MÉTODO CRILPRARI Concentración Revisión Interrogación Lectura Producción Repaso Auto evaluación Refuerzo Integración
MÉTODO ENRIMA Enfoque Repetir ImaginaciónMnemotecnia Actitud positiva
MÉTODO EPL2R Explorar Preguntar Leer Recitar Repasar
Los lectores son mas creativos Son buenos escuchando Son mejores aprendiendo idiomas Ayuda a escribir mejor Incrementa tu ...
DESVENTAJAS DE LA LECTURA Requiere mucho tiempo y dinero Resulta aburrido para muchas personas Fomenta el aislamiento soci...
Referencias bibliográficas  Chartier, R., & Paire, A. (2002). Prácticas de la lectura. Plural editores.  Suit, C. (1992)...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Examen (unidad ii)

40 views

Published on

Tema: La lectura
Trabajo grupal

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Examen (unidad ii)

  1. 1. Examen (unidad II) LA LECTURA DOCENTE: EVELYN PABLO CURSO: Metodología del trabajo universitario INTEGRANTES: JOSÉ TICONA RAMOS ANGELICA CLAUDIA CHOQUE HUARACHA
  2. 2. ¿ QUÉ ES LA LECTURA ?  La lectura es el proceso de la recuperación y comprensión de algún tipo de información o ideas almacenadas en un soporte y que usualmente son transmitidas mediante algún tipo de código, usualmente un lenguaje.
  3. 3. La importancia de la lectura  Es el camino hacia el conocimiento y la libertad.  Fomenta la participación activa de la mente .  Desarrolla la imaginación y creatividad.  Enriquece el vocabulario.  Habrá mejor expresión oral y escrita.  Ayuda a comprender mejor el mundo.  Ayuda a el desarrollo afectivo, espiritual y moral.  Facilita las relaciones interpersonales.
  4. 4. Beneficios de la lectura Felicidad y diversión Compartir Nos emocionan Imaginación y creatividad Despierta la sensibilidad Nos hace críticos y mas libres
  5. 5. Favorece los buenos valores Amplia la cultura Ayuda a madurar Enriquece el vocabulario Mejora la expresión oral Fija la ortografía Facilita el estudio
  6. 6. Factores de la lectura Condición psicológica y cultural del lector Influye la motivación , el conocimiento previo que tenga el lector del tema, también influye la formación cultural. Condicionantes técnicas y personales de la lectura La acción visual: El lector fija la lectura, abarca la visión central y la visión periférica , ejercitara así el dominio del campo visual y periférico para facilitar la lectura veloz.
  7. 7. La iluminación : correcta iluminación del ambiente, porque sino conducirá a la fatiga mental. Comodidad corporal: El lector debe estar sentado con el cuerpo recto, la espalda pegada al espaldar, los antebrazos apoyados en la mesa y los pies descansando sobre el suelo. Papel: Los textos deben estar impresos en papel blanco correctamente.
  8. 8. Dominio: El lector debe esmerarse en captar el mensaje. Los descansos: levantarse de rato en rato, para evitar el enfriamiento de las extremidades Ángulo correcto de la lectura: El libro debe estar en ángulo recto (90°) en relación a los ojos.
  9. 9. Tipos de lectura  Lectura científica Es un tipo lectura avanzado, como la transcendencia del texto y el conocimiento de la veracidad.  Lectura receptiva Es la capacidad de colocar la mayor cantidad de ideas y juntarlas para tener una conclusión.  Lectura Involuntaria Es cuando leemos en la calle de una manera involuntaria.
  10. 10.  Lectura Silenciosa Es cuando uno lee para si solo sin hacer sonido.  Lectura Oral Es transmitir en voz alta una lectura.  Lectura Literal Es la capacidad de reconocer la información de un texto.
  11. 11.  Lectura Reflexiva Es descubrir la inconsistencia del lector y corregirlo .  Lectura Rápida Es leer más rápido de lo habitual y comprender aún así el texto.  Lectura Informativa Es aquella que se realiza al leer un periódico o revistas.
  12. 12.  Lectura Mecánica Es la lectura que se encarga de obtener una visión general de un texto.  Lectura Intensiva Es la que se encarga de obtener una mayor información de un texto.  Lectura Integral Es la que implica la comprensión y el análisis de un texto.  Lectura Selectiva Es cuando buscamos información de un texto.
  13. 13. Características de la lectura:  Interactiva Necesita de los sentidos y de los conocimientos previos del tema y del manejo del lenguaje para que el lector interprete la información.  Estratégica El lector revisa constantemente su proceso interpretando regularmente lo leído, tomando en cuenta el propósitos de su lectura.
  14. 14. CLASES DE LA LECTURA Teniendo en cuenta la modulación De acuerdo a su finalidad u objetivo Lectura Recreativa Lectura de Información Lectura Formativa o especializada Lectura fonológica Lectura silenciosa
  15. 15. Mecánica de la Lectura EL PROCESO POR MEDIO DEL CUAL LEEMOS CONSTA DE 4 PASOS:  La visualización: Cuando leemos realizamos un proceso discontinuo, y cada palabra absorbe la fijación ocular 200 o 250 milisegundos.  La fonación: Puede ser consiente o inconsciente, es decir, que la información pasa de la vista a ser hablada.  La audición: Es cuando la información pasa de ser hablada al oído.  La cerebración: La información va llegando atreves de los elementos del oído al cerebro.
  16. 16. MÉTODOS Y TÉCNICAS DE LECTURA MÉTODOAPRENDER Actitud de estudio Preliminar examen Realizar preguntas Empezar lectura activa Nuevas ideas Describir o exponer Evaluación Refuerzo
  17. 17. MÉTODO EFGHI Examen preliminar Formularse preguntas Ganar información mediante la lectura Hablar para describir o exponer los temas leídos Investigar los conocimientos que se han adquirido
  18. 18. EL MÉTODO CRILPRARI Concentración Revisión Interrogación Lectura Producción Repaso Auto evaluación Refuerzo Integración
  19. 19. MÉTODO ENRIMA Enfoque Repetir ImaginaciónMnemotecnia Actitud positiva
  20. 20. MÉTODO EPL2R Explorar Preguntar Leer Recitar Repasar
  21. 21. Los lectores son mas creativos Son buenos escuchando Son mejores aprendiendo idiomas Ayuda a escribir mejor Incrementa tu vocabulario Te hace más culto Reduce el estrés Ayuda a prevenir enfermedades como el Alzheimer
  22. 22. DESVENTAJAS DE LA LECTURA Requiere mucho tiempo y dinero Resulta aburrido para muchas personas Fomenta el aislamiento social Fomenta el sedentarismo Ser obligado a leer fomenta el odio Cansa la vista
  23. 23. Referencias bibliográficas  Chartier, R., & Paire, A. (2002). Prácticas de la lectura. Plural editores.  Suit, C. (1992). Comprensión de lectura. México: Trillas.  Manguel, A., & Muñoz, J. L. L. (1998). Una historia de la lectura (Vol. 5991). Alianza Editorial.  Handel, S. L. L. (2012). La importancia de la lectura en una sociedad tecnologizada. Contribuciones a las Ciencias Sociales, (2012-05).
  24. 24. GRACIAS

×