Nursery primary-school-business-plan-in-nigeria-feasibility-study-pdf

Nowadays everywhere parents wants their children to be educated which means that they look forward to when their children will start schooling. Every parents loves nothing more than to see their children in school no matter how expense the school might be.



Every child’s education starts from nursery then primary, that’s how the educational system works, that’s why the foundation of a child schooling is very important. This means that a child Nursery and primary schooling is the most important because if the foundation of a child is faulty it will be difficult to correct in later education.