Boletin etapa 9

CIRCUITO NACIONAL RUTA 2019 16/03/2019 10:00 CLASIFICACION X EQUIPOS ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizado...
CIRCUITO NACIONAL RUTA 2019 16/03/2019 10:00 CLASIFICACION GENERAL INDIVIDUAL Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - M...
54 041 TELLEZ, BRAYAN HAB Sub23 + 2:44:02 55 056 DIAZ, ERNESTO MTZ Sub23 + 2:44:17 56 088 SEISDEDOS, FABIER MAY Elite + 3:...
CLASIFICACION GENERAL SUB23 Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO...
CLASIFICACION GENERAL SUB23 Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO...
  1. 1. CIRCUITO NACIONAL RUTA 2019 16/03/2019 10:00 CLASIFICACION INDIVIDUAL ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO Distancia: 29.20 Kms Promedio: 51.758 KM/H LUG DOR APELLIDO, NOMBRE EQUIPO C TIEMPO/DIFERENCIA ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 013 PORTUONDO, PEDRO SCU E 0:33:51:580 2 049 PEREZ, EMILIO PRI E 0:34:56:070 +0:01:05 3 037 MARCOS, LEANDRO HAB E 0:34:59:760 +0:01:08 4 047 DIAZ, ANDY CFG J 0:35:05:330 +0:01:14 5 019 CONSUEGRA, FRANK CARLOS HOL E 0:35:10:590 +0:01:19 6 073 ARIAS, YAN CARLOS LTU E 0:35:28:760 +0:01:37 7 038 VEGA, KEVIN HAB S 0:35:45:110 +0:01:54 8 044 SOSA, FRANK CFG S 0:35:57:280 +0:02:06 9 014 REVILLA, JAVIER SCU E 0:36:06:280 +0:02:15 10 021 PARRA, ALEJANDRO HOL S 0:36:07:480 +0:02:16 11 002 FREIRE, YOANDY SSP E 0:36:07:670 +0:02:16 12 008 BALMASEDA, YASMANI ART E 0:36:11:900 +0:02:20 13 007 NODARSE, FELIX ART E 0:36:17:380 +0:02:26 14 079 HERNANDEZ, GIAN CARLOS VCL J 0:36:22:030 +0:02:31 15 003 ALVAREZ, CARLOS SSP S 0:36:23:720 +0:02:32 16 005 VALIDO, MIGUEL SSP E 0:36:25:870 +0:02:34 17 015 COUSO, MARIO SCU E 0:36:27:780 +0:02:36 18 058 DE LEON, YARIEL MTZ E 0:36:33:600 +0:02:42 19 056 DIAZ, ERNESTO MTZ S 0:36:43:370 +0:02:52 20 029 VERA, HIDALGO GTM E 0:37:02:300 +0:03:11 21 067 RAMIREZ, LUIS GRA S 0:37:03:460 +0:03:12 22 020 PUPO, ANGEL LUIS HOL E 0:37:10:900 +0:03:19 23 089 QUESADA, LIOVIS MAY E 0:37:47:370 +0:03:56 24 016 FROMETA, ARGENIS SCU E 0:37:49:700 +0:03:58 25 001 SOLENZAL, JOEL SSP E 0:37:51:380 +0:04:00 26 025 DE LA CRUZ, HAMMEL GTM S 0:37:52:710 +0:04:01 27 011 MARIÑO, LEODAN ART J 0:37:58:580 +0:04:07 28 026 CASTILLO, FRANDEL GTM E 0:38:01:210 +0:04:10 29 018 BAILLY, ARSENIO SCU E 0:38:03:520 +0:04:12 30 036 GONZALEZ, MARLON CAV E 0:38:03:970 +0:04:12 31 043 AGUILA, STEFANO CFG S 0:38:05:840 +0:04:14 32 040 PINEDA, AMILCAR HAB S 0:38:06:200 +0:04:15 33 062 BASULTO, JUAN CMG E 0:38:11:980 +0:04:20 34 075 GONZALEZ, REINIER LTU S 0:38:30:980 +0:04:39 35 072 MARTINEZ, MARCOS GRA J 0:38:46:360 +0:04:55 36 083 SAMON, JOAQUIN VCL S 0:38:47:810 +0:04:56 37 010 FERNANDEZ, YOAN MIGUEL ART S 0:38:52:710 +0:05:01 38 039 MIRABAL, CARLOS HAB S 0:39:02:000 +0:05:11 39 050 PEREZ, PEDRO PABLO PRI S 0:39:03:540 +0:05:12 40 031 PEÑA, LESVY CAV E 0:39:07:000 +0:05:16 41 004 CABRERA, JUAN MIGUEL SSP S 0:39:15:480 +0:05:24 42 074 CABRERA, DANIEL LTU S 0:39:33:430 +0:05:42 43 041 TELLEZ, BRAYAN HAB S 0:39:35:590 +0:05:44 44 046 DELGADO, RICARDO CFG J 0:39:39:780 +0:05:48 45 022 SANTANA, LIVAN HOL S 0:39:43:190 +0:05:52 46 066 TORRES, YOANDRI CMG E 0:39:43:360 +0:05:52 47 076 LOPEZ, PABLO LTU E 0:40:14:100 +0:06:23 48 035 FERNANDEZ, YANSEL CAV S 0:40:15:480 +0:06:24 49 087 ALI, YENARDI MAY E 0:40:18:770 +0:06:27 50 085 DIAZ, ALEJANDRO MAY J 0:40:24:190 +0:06:33 51 064 GARCIA, ORLANDO JOSE CMG E 0:40:24:560 +0:06:33 52 069 VELOZ, RENIER GRA E 0:40:28:080 +0:06:37
  2. 2. 53 006 MOLINA, DAVID SSP J 0:40:28:380 +0:06:37 54 084 SALCEIRO, MAINIEL VCL E 0:40:29:890 +0:06:38 55 090 NEYRA, YOHANS MAY S 0:40:44:500 +0:06:53 56 068 LOPEZ, RAFAEL GRA E 0:40:53:030 +0:07:02 57 028 MENGANA, MAIKEL GTM S 0:41:00:540 +0:07:09 58 059 LOPEZ, RONALD MTZ J 0:41:04:760 +0:07:13 59 033 CASTILLO, ALFREDO CAV E 0:41:12:960 +0:07:21 60 051 RODRIGUEZ, YOAN LUIS PRI E 0:41:14:260 +0:07:23 61 088 SEISDEDOS, FABIER MAY E 0:42:11:260 +0:08:20 62 017 ORTIZ, LUIS MIGUEL SCU S 0:42:12:950 +0:08:21 63 063 MORFFA, RUDY CMG E 0:42:27:420 +0:08:36 64 080 ALTUNAGA, DAIRON VCL J 0:42:49:100 +0:08:58 65 086 DIAZ, YADIEL MAY J 0:43:36:810 +0:09:45 66 045 FIDALGO, ERNESTO CFG S 0:45:14:500 +0:11:23 Corredores que tomaron la salida: 66 Corredores que arribaron a meta: 66
  3. 3. CIRCUITO NACIONAL RUTA 2019 16/03/2019 10:00 CLASIFICACION X EQUIPOS ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO Distancia: 29.20 Kms Promedio: 51.758 KM/H LUG EQUIPO TIEMPO LG PRIMERO LG SEGUNDO LG TERCERO ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 SANTIAGO DE CUBA 001:46:24 1 PORTUONDO, PEDRO 9 REVILLA, JAVIER 17 COUSO, MARIO 2 HOLGUIN + 0:02:03 5 CONSUEGRA, FRANK CARLOS 10 PARRA, ALEJANDRO 22 PUPO, ANGEL LUIS 3 HABANA + 0:02:26 3 MARCOS, LEANDRO 7 VEGA, KEVIN 32 PINEDA, AMILCAR 4 SANCTI SPIRITUS + 0:02:31 11 FREIRE, YOANDY 15 ALVAREZ, CARLOS 16 VALIDO, MIGUEL 5 CIENFUEGOS + 0:02:43 4 DIAZ, ANDY 8 SOSA, FRANK 31 AGUILA, STEFANO 6 ARTEMISA + 0:04:02 12 BALMASEDA, YASMANI 13 NODARSE, FELIX 27 MARIÑO, LEODAN 7 GUANTANAMO + 0:06:31 20 VERA, HIDALGO 26 DE LA CRUZ, HAMMEL 28 CASTILLO, FRANDEL 8 LAS TUNAS + 0:07:07 6 ARIAS, YAN CARLOS 34 GONZALEZ, REINIER 42 CABRERA, DANIEL 9 MATANZAS + 0:07:56 18 DE LEON, YARIEL 19 DIAZ, ERNESTO 58 LOPEZ, RONALD 10 PINAR DEL RIO + 0:08:49 2 PEREZ, EMILIO 39 PEREZ, PEDRO PABLO 60 RODRIGUEZ, YOAN LUIS 11 VILLA CLARA + 0:09:14 14 HERNANDEZ, GIAN CARLOS 36 SAMON, JOAQUIN 54 SALCEIRO, MAINIEL 12 GRANMA + 0:09:53 21 RAMIREZ, LUIS 35 MARTINEZ, MARCOS 52 VELOZ, RENIER 13 CIEGO DE AVILA + 0:11:01 30 GONZALEZ, MARLON 40 PEÑA, LESVY 48 FERNANDEZ, YANSEL 14 CAMAGÜEY + 0:11:54 33 BASULTO, JUAN 46 TORRES, YOANDRI 51 GARCIA, ORLANDO JOSE 15 MAYABEQUE + 0:12:05 23 QUESADA, LIOVIS 49 ALI, YENARDI 50 DIAZ, ALEJANDRO
  4. 4. CIRCUITO NACIONAL RUTA 2019 16/03/2019 10:00 CLASIFICACION GENERAL INDIVIDUAL Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO LUG DOR CODIGO-UCI APELLIDO, NOMBRE EQUIPO CATEG. TIEMPO/DIF. ──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 044 SOSA, FRANK CFG Sub23 28:08:07 2 073 ARIAS, YAN CARLOS LTU Elite + 0:03:59 3 049 PEREZ, EMILIO PRI Elite + 0:04:15 4 003 ALVAREZ, CARLOS SSP Sub23 + 0:04:24 5 002 FREIRE, YOANDY SSP Elite + 0:06:42 6 029 VERA, HIDALGO GTM Elite + 0:07:07 7 038 VEGA, KEVIN HAB Sub23 + 0:07:15 8 008 BALMASEDA, YASMANI ART Elite + 0:09:03 9 067 RAMIREZ, LUIS GRA Sub23 + 0:09:52 10 001 SOLENZAL, JOEL SSP Elite + 0:10:00 11 058 DE LEON, YARIEL MTZ Elite + 0:11:35 12 039 MIRABAL, CARLOS HAB Sub23 + 0:13:12 13 019 CONSUEGRA, FRANK CARLOS HOL Elite + 0:14:25 14 013 PORTUONDO, PEDRO SCU Elite + 0:15:25 15 021 PARRA, ALEJANDRO HOL Sub23 + 0:16:08 16 014 REVILLA, JAVIER SCU Elite + 0:18:07 17 007 NODARSE, FELIX ART Elite + 0:18:50 18 016 FROMETA, ARGENIS SCU Elite + 0:19:04 19 004 CABRERA, JUAN MIGUEL SSP Sub23 + 0:19:53 20 036 GONZALEZ, MARLON CAV Elite + 0:22:35 21 025 DE LA CRUZ, HAMMEL GTM Sub23 + 0:23:42 22 015 COUSO, MARIO SCU Elite + 0:23:50 23 037 MARCOS, LEANDRO HAB Elite + 0:23:57 24 010 FERNANDEZ, YOAN MIGUEL ART Sub23 + 0:24:43 25 043 AGUILA, STEFANO CFG Sub23 + 0:27:37 26 026 CASTILLO, FRANDEL GTM Elite + 0:28:08 27 006 MOLINA, DAVID SSP Juvenil + 0:28:43 28 020 PUPO, ANGEL LUIS HOL Elite + 0:31:03 29 040 PINEDA, AMILCAR HAB Sub23 + 0:31:22 30 005 VALIDO, MIGUEL SSP Elite + 0:31:32 31 069 VELOZ, RENIER GRA Elite + 0:31:39 32 046 DELGADO, RICARDO CFG Juvenil + 0:34:28 33 028 MENGANA, MAIKEL GTM Sub23 + 0:37:00 34 089 QUESADA, LIOVIS MAY Elite + 0:42:30 35 011 MARIÑO, LEODAN ART Juvenil + 0:43:41 36 047 DIAZ, ANDY CFG Juvenil + 0:51:29 37 083 SAMON, JOAQUIN VCL Sub23 + 1:01:49 38 079 HERNANDEZ, GIAN CARLOS VCL Juvenil + 1:06:20 39 062 BASULTO, JUAN CMG Elite + 1:08:49 40 059 LOPEZ, RONALD MTZ Juvenil + 1:12:48 41 018 BAILLY, ARSENIO SCU Elite + 1:17:51 42 066 TORRES, YOANDRI CMG Elite + 1:22:39 43 072 MARTINEZ, MARCOS GRA Juvenil + 1:23:50 44 017 ORTIZ, LUIS MIGUEL SCU Sub23 + 1:30:54 45 075 GONZALEZ, REINIER LTU Sub23 + 1:37:09 46 050 PEREZ, PEDRO PABLO PRI Sub23 + 1:43:12 47 063 MORFFA, RUDY CMG Elite + 1:51:46 48 045 FIDALGO, ERNESTO CFG Sub23 + 2:15:16 49 085 DIAZ, ALEJANDRO MAY Juvenil + 2:15:20 50 031 PEÑA, LESVY CAV Elite + 2:16:32 51 035 FERNANDEZ, YANSEL CAV Sub23 + 2:36:38 52 074 CABRERA, DANIEL LTU Sub23 + 2:37:54 53 068 LOPEZ, RAFAEL GRA Elite + 2:39:46
  5. 5. 54 041 TELLEZ, BRAYAN HAB Sub23 + 2:44:02 55 056 DIAZ, ERNESTO MTZ Sub23 + 2:44:17 56 088 SEISDEDOS, FABIER MAY Elite + 3:12:06 57 090 NEYRA, YOHANS MAY Sub23 + 3:14:32 58 087 ALI, YENARDI MAY Elite + 3:20:08 59 064 GARCIA, ORLANDO JOSE CMG Elite + 3:33:01 60 076 LOPEZ, PABLO LTU Elite + 3:41:43 61 033 CASTILLO, ALFREDO CAV Elite + 3:45:33 62 084 SALCEIRO, MAINIEL VCL Elite + 3:57:54 63 080 ALTUNAGA, DAIRON VCL Juvenil + 3:59:32 64 051 RODRIGUEZ, YOAN LUIS PRI Elite + 4:02:23 65 022 SANTANA, LIVAN HOL Sub23 + 4:12:53 66 086 DIAZ, YADIEL MAY Juvenil + 5:32:02 CLASIFICACION GENERAL X EQUIPOS Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO LUG EQUIPO TIEMPO ────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 SANCTI SPIRITUS 084:43:49 2 HABANA + 0:13:28 3 SANTIAGO DE CUBA + 0:19:52 4 GUANTANAMO + 0:22:46 5 ARTEMISA + 0:22:47 6 CIENFUEGOS + 0:34:46 7 HOLGUIN + 0:42:30 8 GRANMA + 1:45:59 9 MATANZAS + 3:19:18 10 PINAR DEL RIO + 3:34:06 11 LAS TUNAS + 3:38:08 12 CAMAGÜEY + 3:45:26 13 CIEGO DE AVILA + 3:51:28 14 MAYABEQUE + 4:15:09 15 VILLA CLARA + 5:01:09 CLASIFICACION GENERAL JUVENIL Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO LUGAR DOR APELLIDO, NOMBRE EQUIPO TIEMPO/DIF. ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 006 MOLINA, DAVID SSP 28:36:50 2 046 DELGADO, RICARDO CFG + 0:05:45 3 011 MARIÑO, LEODAN ART + 0:14:58 4 047 DIAZ, ANDY CFG + 0:22:46 5 079 HERNANDEZ, GIAN CARLOS VCL + 0:37:37 6 059 LOPEZ, RONALD MTZ + 0:44:05 7 072 MARTINEZ, MARCOS GRA + 0:55:07 8 085 DIAZ, ALEJANDRO MAY + 1:46:37 9 080 ALTUNAGA, DAIRON VCL + 3:30:49 10 086 DIAZ, YADIEL MAY + 5:03:19
  6. 6. CLASIFICACION GENERAL SUB23 Hasta la ETAPA # 9 (1): DARSENA VARADERO - MATANZAS Organizador: FEDERACION CUBANA DE CICLISMO LUGAR DOR APELLIDO, NOMBRE EQUIPO TIEMPO/DIF. ────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────── 1 044 SOSA, FRANK CFG 28:08:07 2 003 ALVAREZ, CARLOS SSP + 0:04:24 3 038 VEGA, KEVIN HAB + 0:07:15 4 067 RAMIREZ, LUIS GRA + 0:09:52 5 039 MIRABAL, CARLOS HAB + 0:13:12 6 021 PARRA, ALEJANDRO HOL + 0:16:08 7 004 CABRERA, JUAN MIGUEL SSP + 0:19:53 8 025 DE LA CRUZ, HAMMEL GTM + 0:23:42 9 010 FERNANDEZ, YOAN MIGUEL ART + 0:24:43 10 043 AGUILA, STEFANO CFG + 0:27:37 11 040 PINEDA, AMILCAR HAB + 0:31:22 12 028 MENGANA, MAIKEL GTM + 0:37:00 13 083 SAMON, JOAQUIN VCL + 1:01:49 14 017 ORTIZ, LUIS MIGUEL SCU + 1:30:54 15 075 GONZALEZ, REINIER LTU + 1:37:09 16 050 PEREZ, PEDRO PABLO PRI + 1:43:12 17 045 FIDALGO, ERNESTO CFG + 2:15:16 18 035 FERNANDEZ, YANSEL CAV + 2:36:38 19 074 CABRERA, DANIEL LTU + 2:37:54 20 041 TELLEZ, BRAYAN HAB + 2:44:02 21 056 DIAZ, ERNESTO MTZ + 2:44:17 22 090 NEYRA, YOHANS MAY + 3:14:32 23 022 SANTANA, LIVAN HOL + 4:12:53 ORDEN DE VEHICULOS PARA LA ETAPA SIGUIENTE ORDEN EQUIPO ─────────────────────────────────────── 1 CIENFUEGOS 2 LAS TUNAS 3 PINAR DEL RIO 4 SANCTI SPIRITUS 5 GUANTANAMO 6 HABANA 7 ARTEMISA 8 GRANMA 9 MATANZAS 10 HOLGUIN 11 SANTIAGO DE CUBA 12 CIEGO DE AVILA 13 MAYABEQUE 14 VILLA CLARA 15 CAMAGÜEY
