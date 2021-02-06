Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 CABA, EXHAUSTA DE MAL GOBIERNO Presentación Se aborda un análisis del estado de gestión de la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Pa...
2 La NOTA, de casos sorprendentes, remite a hallazgos que superan lo imaginable. La progresión de la deuda Se ha dado a co...
3 Recaudan mal Dice el informe de auditoria: 4.17.06 – “Gestión de deuda de Grandes Contribuyentes de ABL, Patentes e Ingr...
4 Los que se mueven por la ciudad por su trabajo, docentes atendiendo horas de clases en diferentes escuelas, enfermeras a...
5 Gastan peor, Porque las compras sin licitación son una costumbre generalizada, porque no hay equipos de conducción en la...
6 Entre los informes que hemos detallado, como con observaciones sorprendentes, algunos de ellos, enseñan una gestión inse...
7 Programa 2.16.04: Educación artística. (también negativa de la DEA a responder a otros organismos de control) Programa 2...
8 Programa 2.17.04: Adultos 2000 (educación a distancia). H. Casos de compras sin reflejo presupuestario: Programa 2.17.10...
9 Programa 2.17.11. Educación inicial. P. de doble obra y de dos haciendo la misma obra. Programa 2.18.02. Infraestructura...
10 embargo las listas de espera se engrosaron en 4.924 casos pasando de 5.629 a 10.553. Asimismo se verifican importantes ...
11 Programa 3.15.06: Tuberculosis. Auditoría de gestión. Programa 3.16.07: Gestión Hospital Marie Curie Programa 3.17.07: ...
12 Programa 3.15.03 Recursos humanos. G. Falta o déficit de equipamiento informático. Programa 3.15.02: Acumar (Hospitales...
13 Programa 3.16.04: Servicio de hemoterapia de los Hospitales Generales de Agudos M. Casos de programas sin presupuesto. ...
14 El informe 3.15.03 dice: “…El porcentaje de cargos vacantes de médicos en los hospitales es elevado, correspondiendo lo...
15 Las auditoría se focalizan en sacar fotos de diferentes organismos, áreas, programas y elude (o demora cuatro años) en ...
16 El misterio del diseño del poder judicial de la ciudad. Hubo especulación política en la creación de los servicios de j...
17 La “familia judicial” es muy unida y solidaria. En las evaluaciones, los jefes anotan excelente y muy bien a sus subord...
18 EL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO DE LA CIUDAD Presupuesto 2021 $ 14.119 millones Asesoría General Tutelar (AGT) $ 1.484 (*1) Minis...
19 Dice la AGCBA: “INFORME ACTUAL (11.19.03). Respecto a las causas o motivación de las contrataciones de las locaciones d...
20 Proyecto Nº 11.19.04 SEGUIMIENTO DE LAS OBSERVACIONES DEL INFORME N° 11.14.08, COMPRAS Y CONTRATACIONES MINISTERIO PÚBL...
21 Dirección de Investigaciones, la Dirección de Calidad de Gestión, la Dirección de Capacitación, la Dirección de Diseño ...
22 -Política de Apoyo Judicial: a) generar mecanismos de cooperación… b) Profundizar la labor de colaboración en los diseñ...
23 - Asimismo, se continuará a lo largo del próximo año el acuerdo celebrado entre la Fiscalía Genera l y la Delegación de...
24 (*4) Desproporción entre el número de juzgados y fiscalías según fuero. Desproporción entre empleados administrativos y...
25 la responsabilidad institucional respectiva, a luz de lo cual, redactar convenios surge superfluo. Sin embargo, no pare...
26 UNA PROPUESTA DE REFORMAS Y AJUSTES PRESUPUESTARIOS EN EL PODER JUDUCIAL DE CABA. Se ha tomado aquella máxima de los au...
27 CM. Esto último contribuiría a darle más independencia al fuero respecto del organismo de selección, enjuiciamiento y d...
28 LUEGO DE TRECE AÑOS APRENDEN A CONSTRUIR? Conclusiones de los últimos cinco informes publicados en la web de la AGCBA. ...
29 enlace de un proyecto, ensamblando distintos proveedores que le dieron su representación oficial en el país. Dicho esto...
30 evidencia graves fallas de control interno, además de carecer de estructura propia, recursos, separación de funciones, ...
31 comunicación comunitaria ($ 4.826.894,38) de los cuales se aplicaron $ 2.323.059,00 (48%), aunque se desconoce si fuero...
32 AGCBA encontró diferencias de cantidades de cordones certificados (en más y en menos) que fueron refutadas por el audit...
33 ESPACIO PÚBLICO DE VERDE A…… CEMENTADO. Dice el Observatorio del Derecho a la Ciudad: “…Sin embargo, la pandemia ha con...
34 que además dejan traslucir que se trata de una maniobra distractiva, mientras el GCBA avanza con una planificación basa...
35 NOTA: “S” Informes de auditoría, observados como “Sorprendentes, no lo puedo creer”!!, en la Memoria 2019 publicada por...
36 . 3.17.06 - Hospital Alvear Presupuesto, programa 85 Atención de salud mental: $ 203.889.699,00 No cumple con normativa...
37 sobre la integridad y certeza de la información contenida en el Estado de Flujo de Efectivo de la Administración Públic...
38 todas aquellas cuestiones asociadas al mismo. Destinos, Jerarquías asimiladas, Presupuesto y Armamento, entre otros. 5....
39 modalidad de aprobación del gasto establecido por Decreto 752/10 y Decreto 433/16. En este sentido, el servicio aliment...
40 Hubo demoras en promedio de 48 meses respecto a la tramitación total de los sumarios. El sumario N° 1079/16 (Orden N°1)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caba exhausta de mal gobierno

65 views

Published on

Un análisis de la gestión del gobierno de Cambiemos en la CABA.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caba exhausta de mal gobierno

  1. 1. 1 CABA, EXHAUSTA DE MAL GOBIERNO Presentación Se aborda un análisis del estado de gestión de la ciudad de Buenos Aires. Para ello se recurrió a los datos publicados en la WEB del GCBA respecto al presupuesto 2021, los informes de auditoría que publica la Auditoría General de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (AGCBA) en su WEB y a un extracto relativo a la privatización de espacio público, publicado por el Observatorio de la Ciudad. Las secciones en que se divide el trabajo son siete títulos y una nota. Los títulos: 1.Presentación, 2.Progresión de la deuda, 3.Recaudan mal, 4.Gastan peor, 5.El Misterio del diseño del Poder Judicial, 6.Luego de trece años, aprenden a construir para beneficio de los vecinos?, 7.Espacio público de verde a…cementado y finalmente la Nota sobre los casos sorprendentes (S). A esta Presentación le sigue la Progresión de la Deuda. Se describe su momento de origen y su incidencia presupuestaria. Se continúa con los factores que la acrecientan, centrados en la mala gestión, descripta en los títulos Recaudan Mal y Gastan Peor. Se continúa con el Misterio del diseño del Poder Judicial, conformado para prestar los servicios de justicia transferidos por la nación, pero que luce hipertrofiado y con funciones superpuestas, todo ello derivando en una carga presupuestaria abultada y en la profunda inequidad entre los servidores de ese poder y el resto de la administración. Inequidad que serviría a propósitos corporativos. Quienes gestionan vienen de responsabilidades privadas en la obra pública, la pregunta es si ocupando ahora cargos públicos, luego de trece años, aprenden a construir para beneficio de los vecinos? Por último, bajo el título de “Espacio público de Verde a…Cementado “, se ha tomado una síntesis del Observatorio del Derecho a la Ciudad, que apunta la desgraciada pérdida de aproximadamente 500 has, que pudieron haber engrosado la flaca dotación de espacios verdes de la ciudad (1.800 has) y en vez fueron cementadas.
  2. 2. 2 La NOTA, de casos sorprendentes, remite a hallazgos que superan lo imaginable. La progresión de la deuda Se ha dado a conocer el presupuesto 2021 de nuestra ciudad de Buenos Aires. El presupuesto es un buen espejo del estilo de administración. Hoy, con bronca, advertimos que por intereses y comisiones pagaremos 48 mil millones en “Servicios de la deuda”. Es mucho? Bueno, el stock de deuda es de $252,6 mil millones, o sea (al tipo de cambio oficial del 31/12/20) unos 2.830 millones de dlrs. Es igual al 48% del gasto anual en remuneraciones de toda la administración gubernamental. Entonces se ve que los “Servicios de deuda” significan el 7,8% del presupuesto total de gastos año 2021, cerca de salud que enseña el 10,2% y educación el 12,5%. Seguridad es el 10,8%, que seguridad supere a salud es insoportable. Que los servicios de deuda año 2021 alcancen a ser el 65% del gasto en remuneraciones en salud, es mucho; que además el stock de deuda por vencer equivalga a casi seis meses del total de gastos corrientes de toda la administración, es mucho. Que los servicios de deuda superen a la inversión con recursos propios de la ciudad ($36,2 mil millones) es un despropósito. Que la deuda en moneda extranjera sea el 62,6% del total de deuda, es incompetencia. La ciudad cobra en pesos, no puede arriesgar a todos los porteños con deuda en dlrs. Que una parte de la deuda en dlrs, sean los bonos denominados “Tango”, es una provocación. Ese bono emitido en la era Macri (2010), por dlrs 475 millones, tenía como destino la ampliación de la red de subtes, en cambio tuvo llegó a otros puertos, entre ellos Autopistas Urbanas SA. Ver: https://acij.org.ar/macri-camino-a-una-denuncia-penal-por-los-bonos-tango- mercado-y-transparencia/ Pero, porqué? esa deuda, además de las lógicas comisiones. Admistran mal, porque recaudan mal y gastan peor.
  3. 3. 3 Recaudan mal Dice el informe de auditoria: 4.17.06 – “Gestión de deuda de Grandes Contribuyentes de ABL, Patentes e Ingresos Brutos”. La falta de generación de archivos con los listados de deuda de los Grandes Contribuyentes por los distintos impuestos y contribuciones mediante un proceso rutinario por parte del Organismo, sumado a los errores detectados en la elaboración de los listados analíticos de la deuda en mora de Patentes al 31 de diciembre de 2016, no permiten analizar la evolución de la deuda en mora de los Grandes Contribuyentes a través de los sucesivos ejercicios ni la elaboración de indicadores por parte de esta Auditoría. Y…Quién lleva la cuenta de los créditos fiscales emitidos por los distritos “Joven”, “Tecnológico”, “Diseño”, “Artes”, “Deportivo”? https://www.mrconsultores.com.ar/archivos/Capacitacion/2015/Jornadas_de_Capa citacion_y_Actualizacion_Tributaria/05%20-%20Agosto_de_2015/15%20- %20Distrito_de_Diseno_-_CABA.pdf No preocuparse, porque tampoco la AGIP cobra bien los espacios de cartelería de calle, incluso su parte en los remates judiciales. En el último caso, la AGIP no se presenta a la citación que le envía el juzgado para cobrar. Esa deuda la termina cargando el comprador del remate y la pagará cuando a su vez quiera vender, ya que es una deuda que no aparece en la boleta de ABL, pero sí bloquea el libre deuda que solicita el escribano; así el comprador pagará la deuda más los honorarios de la mandataria, dado que llevar a juicio el caso, frustraría la nueva operación de venta. RECURREN AL FACILISMO DE LOS TRIBUTOS AUTOLIQUIDABLES PORQUE SU ADMINISTRACIÓN NO SABE, NO PUEDE O NO QUIERE COBRAR. Ante la falta de fondos, sustituye eficacia por facilismo, cuando a su mala gestión en colectar impuestos al patrimonio, acude al aumento de tarifas e impuestos que castigan la movilidad y el consumo. Los recientes aumentos en taxis, subte, multas y parquímetros (entre 42 y 100%), también el 1,2% sobre los consumos con tarjeta de crédito.
  4. 4. 4 Los que se mueven por la ciudad por su trabajo, docentes atendiendo horas de clases en diferentes escuelas, enfermeras a domicilio para procedimientos para- médicos, son ejemplo de los más perjudicados por el castigo a la movilidad. Los que deben financiarse en cuotas también aportan para compensar la morosidad que se detalla en el primer párrafo. La ineficacia se paga con injusticia.
  5. 5. 5 Gastan peor, Porque las compras sin licitación son una costumbre generalizada, porque no hay equipos de conducción en las dependencias, falta autoridad y no hay objetivos ni metas explícitas en la mayoría de las unidades administrativas. MEMORIA AÑO 2019, análisis y caracterización de las observaciones. Po ejemplo, tomando lo que publica la Auditoría General de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires (AGCBA), en sus memorias anuales, de la última del 2019, se elaboró el siguiente resumen: RESUMEN NÚMERO DE INFORMES OBSERVADOS: 59, Total informes aprobados en 2019: 83 Hemos colocado una letra indicativa de la falla más importante (observación) que detectó cada informe de auditoría. La observación más frecuente es “M”, seguido de “S”. “M” es ausencia de marco jurídico que dio origen al ente auditado ó falta de manual de funciones ó de manual de procedimientos ó incerteza de la autoridad que la que depende el auditado. Mayoritariamente (diez veces) “M” se asocia con “S” “observaciones sorprendentes, ó no lo puedo creer!!” (Todas las observaciones sorprendentes, dada su diversidad, se detallan en nota al pie del informe) y también (ocho veces) con “G”, que señala gastos por fuera de la normativa de la licitación o el concurso de precios. Resumen de Observaciones: M=31; G=12; I=19; L=7; S=30 Dos informes tienen cuatro observaciones, ocho informes tienen tres observaciones
  6. 6. 6 Entre los informes que hemos detallado, como con observaciones sorprendentes, algunos de ellos, enseñan una gestión insensible al más vulnerable. Por ejemplo, en relación a la atención de la salud en barrios vulnerables, el incumplimiento del cupo para personas con capacidades diferentes, la falta de partida presupuestaria para alimentación en residencias para mayores con trastornos mentales y finalmente el descuido a la enseñanza artística. 3.17.07 - Gestión Efectores de Atención Primaria – Zona Sur (vacantes sin cubrir) 4.18.05- Cumplimiento de la Ley N° 1502 (incumplimiento cupo para discapacitados). 09.17.04- Hogar de Residencia Permanente-Hogar Rawson (no tiene presupuesto para servicio alimentario) 13.18.04-Enseñanza Artística (cargos inexistentes). Sostenemos que la falta de formalidad (M), suele derivar en situaciones sorprendentes (S) y en descontrol de gastos (G). El mayor desorden combinado se verificó, según enseña el informe 4.18.08- Unidad de Proyectos Especiales JJOO. Juego olímpicos de la Juventud Bs AS 2018. Le siguió el Distrito de las Artes, según el informe 13.18.05. LAS ULTIMAS TRES MEMORIAS años 2017/8 y 9. Análisis y caracterización de las observaciones. Luego, testeamos con otro camino, en vez de todos los informes de una memoria (año 2019, la última publicada), tomamos una muestra centrada en los servicios de educación y salud, revisando los informes de auditoría de esas áreas, correspondientes a las últimas tres memorias 2017/8/9. Sigue el resumen de hallazgos: A. Casos de ausencia de respuesta al requerimiento de información formulado por la AGCBA: Programa 2.16.02: Asistencia Alimentaria y Acción Comunitaria. Jardines Maternales. Auditoría de Gestión. Programa 2.16.03: Mitigación de Riesgos y Ley de Escuelas Seguras
  7. 7. 7 Programa 2.16.04: Educación artística. (también negativa de la DEA a responder a otros organismos de control) Programa 2.17.05: Evaluación educativa Programa 2.17.03. Educación media. Programa 2.17.11. Educación inicial. B. Casos de falseamiento de información brindada a la AGCBA: Programa 2.16.02: Asistencia Alimentaria y Acción Comunitaria. Jardines Maternales. Auditoría de Gestión. C. Casos de incumplimientos legales: Programa 2.16.03: Mitigación de Riesgos y Ley de Escuelas Seguras (Ley Nro.: 1346). Programa 2.17.02: Adecuación a la Ley de Alimentación Saludable y Mosaico Nutricional Programa 2.18.08: Aprender programando. D. Casos de desorden en los registros de redeterminaciones de precios: Programa 2.16.07: D.G. de Infraestructura y Equipamiento. Establecimientos de Nivel Inicial Programa 2.17.01. Dirección General de Infraestructura Escolar Programa 2.18.02. Infraestructura Escolar de Ministerio de Educación “Nivel Primario”. Auditoria de Gestión. Programa 2.16.02: Asistencia Alimentaria y Acción Comunitaria. Jardines Maternales. Auditoría de Gestión. E. Casos de deficiencia en la elaboración de proyectos de obra: Programa 2.16.07: D.G. de Infraestructura y Equipamiento. Establecimientos de Nivel Inicial F. Casos de falta de títulos profesionales en los legajos de los agentes: Programa 2.17.04: Adultos 2000 (educación a distancia). G. Casos de inhabilidad para la función por carecer de la exigencia de formación docente:
  8. 8. 8 Programa 2.17.04: Adultos 2000 (educación a distancia). H. Casos de compras sin reflejo presupuestario: Programa 2.17.10: Transferencias a la CABA. Red Federal - Fondos Provinciales del Programa 39 INET. I. Casos de entregas de bienes sin conforme de remito. Programa 2.17.10: Transferencias a la CABA. Red Federal - Fondos Provinciales del Programa 39 INET. J. Casos de falta de Manual de Procedimientos: Programa 2.17.01. Dirección General de Infraestructura Escolar Programa 2.18.02: Infraestructura Escolar de Ministerio de Educación “Nivel Primario”. Auditoria de Gestión. Programa 2.18.09: Sistema Global de Mantenimiento Preventivo y Correctivo de las Escuelas – SIGMA Programa 2.19.10: Asistencia Técnico Administrativo a los Establecimientos K. Casos de demanda de vacante insatisfecha Programa 2.17.03. Educación media. Programa 2.17.11. Educación inicial. L. Casos de recursos tecnológicos insuficientes. Programa 2.17.03. Educación media. M. Casos de autorización de gastos por decreto de excepción: Programa 2.17.05. Evaluación educativa. Programa 2.18.08: Aprender programando N. Casos de estructura informal o ausencia de normativa de la estructura orgánica. Programa 2.17.06: Escuela de maestro. Programa 2.18.03: Escuelas verdes. O. Casos de incumplimientos de compromisos asumidos en sede judicial:
  9. 9. 9 Programa 2.17.11. Educación inicial. P. de doble obra y de dos haciendo la misma obra. Programa 2.18.02. Infraestructura Escolar de Ministerio de Educación “Nivel Primario”. Auditoria de Gestión. Programa 2.17.01: Dirección General de Infraestructura Escolar Q. Casos de inconsistencias en la planta de personal informada. Programa 2.18.04: Maestro+Maestro. RESUMEN CASOS y CANTIDAD DE PROGRAMAS EDUCACIÓN: A=6, B=1, C=3, D=4, E=1, F=1, G=1, H=1, I=1, J=4, K=2, L=1, M=1, O=1, P=2, Q=1. CONCLUSIONES AREA EDUCACIÓN: La mayor frecuencia de casos (seis) se dan en la A. “Falta de acceso a la información”, en D. “Desorden en los registros de redeterminaciones de precios” y en J. “Falta de manual de procedimientos”. A. Falta de acceso a la información. Comprende tres memorias del año 2016 y tres del 2017. No se informa, en las memorias de los años siguientes (2018/19), si esa falta de información fue subsanada. Están involucradas circunstancias que hacen a la integridad física de los alumnos y su nivel de satisfacción alimentaria!!. Hay un programa (Educación artística) que no proporciona información a la AGCBA, como tampoco a otros organismos de control ni a la comunidad educativa. En un programa (Evaluación educativa) se presenta a la AGCBA un informe que cita anexos, estos anexos no se adjuntaron a los informes, fueron reclamados por nota dos veces sin respuesta alguna a la agencia auditora. En el nivel de educación inicial no se pudo tomar conocimiento, por negativa de entrega de información, del tamaño de la oferta educativa que ofrece la ciudad. Debió recurrirse a la constatación de un expediente generado en sede judicial, según el detalle que sigue, tomado del INFORME 2.17.11: “Desde 2011 -año de la firma de los compromisos asumidos en sede judicial- hasta 2017, según las estadísticas oficiales publicadas, la matrícula en el nivel aumentó en 6.244 alumnos, se incrementaron en 28 los establecimientos y en 432 las secciones; sin
  10. 10. 10 embargo las listas de espera se engrosaron en 4.924 casos pasando de 5.629 a 10.553. Asimismo se verifican importantes deficiencias edilicias y problemas de funcionamiento, tanto en establecimientos informados como nuevos o con obras de ampliación, como en aquellos que llevan años de prestación. Se destaca en particular el problema de la falta de espacios tanto en salas como en oficinas del equipo directivo, también espacios para actividades” En el nivel de Educación media, se constató, por muestreo la falta de vacantes. Ya que según cita el INFORME 2.17.03: “La Dirección de Educación Media no cuenta con un Informe de Gestión 2016 en el que se plasme una evaluación de los resultados alcanzados en cumplimiento de sus responsabilidades y los objetivos propuestos en su correspondiente Planificación anual” D. Los desórdenes en las redeterminaciones de precios en la obra pública, en un país con realidad inflacionaria, son entendibles, sin embargo, otras reparticiones como la Dirección Nacional de Vialidad, enseñan una precisión que podría ser emulada por el gobierno de la ciudad. J: La “Falta de manuales de procedimientos” aparenta ser común a las áreas de obra y mantenimiento. Esto podría explicar lo que se cita en el punto anterior. Si no hay manual de procedimientos, como esperar precisión en las redeterminaciones de precios? Respecto del faltante de vacantes en las escuelas, desde hace una década miles de chicos sufren una pandemia, la de no asistir a la escuela, que hoy, en medio de la pandemia del covid, es una prioridad compartida por toda la sociedad, esta es la vuelta a las aulas. Porqué no se compartió, en la última década, igual preocupación con la decena de miles que quedaron fuera de la matrícula? Cuáles han sido, son y se avizora que serán, las consecuencias de ello. Hasta una técnica de “rentabilidad social” permite medirlo. "Lo que se les dé a los niños, los niños darán a la sociedad" DIRECCIÓN GENERAL DE CONTROL DE SALUD. Detalle de casos: A. Casos de ausencia de respuesta al requerimiento de información formulado por la AGCBA: Programa 3.14.03: Cumplimiento Ley N° 3968 Mortalidad Infantil – Sistema de Vigilancia y Auditoria.
  11. 11. 11 Programa 3.15.06: Tuberculosis. Auditoría de gestión. Programa 3.16.07: Gestión Hospital Marie Curie Programa 3.17.07: Gestión Efectores de Atención Primaria – Zona Sur B. Casos de estructura informal o ausencia de normativa de la estructura orgánica. Programa 3.14.05: División farmacia Programa 3.15.01: Servicio de Diagnóstico por Imágenes. Programa 3.16.02: Servicios odontológicos de Hospitales Grales. de Agudos. Programa 3.17.04. Programa 3.17.04. Hospital Alvear C. Casos de compras sin licitación. Programa 3.14.03:.Dirección General de Recursos Físicos en Salud – Auditoría Legal y Financiera. Programa 3.15.02: Servicio de Mantenimiento y Limpieza de Hospitales Públicos. D. Casos de falta de Manual de Procedimientos: Programa 3.15.01: Servicio de Diagnóstico por Imágenes. Programa 3.15.08: Subsecretaria de Planificación Sanitaria - “ESTADÍSTICAS” E. Falta de personal Programa 3.15.03: Recursos humanos. Programa 3.16.01: Red de Anestesiología. Programa 3.16.05: UNIDADES DE DIÁLISIS Programa 3.17.04: Servicio de Elaboración y Distribución de alimentos en Hospitales. Programa 3.17.04. Hospital Alvear Programa 2.17.07: Gestión Efectores de Atención Primaria – Zona Sur F. Casos de ausencia de indicadores de gestión.
  12. 12. 12 Programa 3.15.03 Recursos humanos. G. Falta o déficit de equipamiento informático. Programa 3.15.02: Acumar (Hospitales Generales de Agudos ubicados en el área geográfica de la Cuenca Matanza Riachuelo). Programa 3.15.06: Tuberculosis. Auditoría de gestión. Programa 3.17.03: Área de Cardiología Intervencionista-Hemodinamia – Auditoría de releva miento. H. Casos de falta total de equipamiento. Programa 3.15.07. Oncológico. (Ningún hospital de la CABA realiza estudios de biología molecular). Programa 3.16.02: Servicios odontológicos de Hospitales Generales de Agudos – Auditoría de Gestión. Programa 3.16.07: Gestión Hospital Marie Curie. Programa 3.17.04. Hospital Alvear I. Falta de mantenimiento preventivo. Programa 3.15.07. Oncológico. (Ningún hospital de la CABA realiza estudios de biología molecular). J. Casos de incumplimiento de recomendaciones de auditoría. Programa 3.15.08: Seguimiento del Proyecto N° 3.13.09 - Hospital Gutiérrez. K. Casos de falta de reglamentación de una ley Programa 3.16.03: Promoción, Prevención y Protección de la Salud - Auditoría de gestión – (No se ha reglamentado la Ley N°2598 de Salud Escolar del año 2008. Periodo examinado 2015). Programa 3.17.01: Servicios de Neonatología en los Hospitales Generales de Agudos. Auditoría de Gestión.( No se ha reglamentado la ley de Regionalización Perinatal (Ley N° 5.637 año 2016). En su art. 19° se establece que la misma debía ser reglamentada en el término de los 180 días de su promulgación (1/11/16). L. Casos de incumplimiento de una ley
  13. 13. 13 Programa 3.16.04: Servicio de hemoterapia de los Hospitales Generales de Agudos M. Casos de programas sin presupuesto. Programa 3.17.08: Prevención, vigilancia y control de enfermedades emergentes trasmitidas por vectores. CONCLUSIONES AREA SALUD La mayor frecuencia de casos (seis) se dan en la E “Falta de personal”. Luego es notoria la densidad de casos que enseñan falta y déficit de equipamiento, como también ausencia de mantenimiento preventivo (G, H,I). Resulta profundamente injusta la sordera del gobierno de la ciudad respecto del reclamo del personal de enfermería, en cuanto a que se reconozcan sus estudios terciarios y su especialización como auxiliares médicos. Siguen siendo catalogados como administrativos. “E” FALTA DE PERSONAL Seis casos que involucran memorias de tres años consecutivos y comprenden tanto el área central de recursos humanos (Programa 3.15.03), como dos servicios de atención y uno de apoyo (Programa 3.16.01: Red de Anestesiología, Programa 3.16.05: UNIDADES DE DIÁLISIS, Programa 3.17.04: Servicio de Elaboración y Distribución de alimentos en Hospitales), un centro hospitalario (Programa 3.17.04. Hospital Alvear y efectores de atención primaria (Programa 2.17.07: Gestión Efectores de Atención Primaria – Zona Sur). Así, se logra una observación del problema de la falta de personal, con una toma desde una perspectiva generalista, otra toma de servicios de atención específicos, otra de un servicio de apoyo esencial a la internación y por último una toma de la primera línea de prestación de cuidados de la salud a una población de escasos recursos, en comparación con el resto de la ciudad. Las tomas descriptas podrán arrojar luz sobre la dimensión e impacto del problema de la falta de personal. A la vez, analizar la sinergia negativa de este problema sobre otros detectados en diferentes auditorías (presencia de estructuras organizativas informales, falta de manuales de procedimientos, compras sin licitación, falta de mantenimiento preventivo, incumplimiento de recomendaciones de auditoría, etc.)
  14. 14. 14 El informe 3.15.03 dice: “…El porcentaje de cargos vacantes de médicos en los hospitales es elevado, correspondiendo los más altos a los hospitales Piñero, Tornú, Elizalde y Santojanni… El 75% de los hospitales de la muestra recurre a Refuerzos Fijos para cubrir la falta de cargos titulares, dado que la dotación formal no ha sido adaptada a los requerimientos. Si no hay responsables en una gestión, se trata de una gestión continuamente provisoria. El cuadro profesional que en los hechos conduce de modo informal, es vencido por la desmoralización, los equipos son los de las lealtades personales, la planificación no encuentra quien la comande, por ello las compras y mantenimiento se materializan al surgimiento de la emergencia. Esta organización pierde capacidad de sumar innovación (mejor diseño de prestación, soporte de IT) y compromiso (optimización de procesos, formación grupal). No alcanza a reunir voluntades para un desempeño deseado con sus correspondientes indicadores. Documenta solo para dar algún cumplimiento a la normativa y la cultura decisoria no genera estándares predecibles. Este modo de gestión deja una huella difusa y aleatoria que no se encuentra plasmada en un uso rutinario de información ni en las comunicaciones del equipo. Además deben tenerse en cuenta las carencias informáticas y de comunicaciones, por ejemplo las citadas en el Programa 3.15.02: “…El 70% de las PC no tenían instalado el programa SICESAC para la carga de datos. 10.5. No se informó el estado patrimonial del 60% de los equipos. 10.6. El 67% de los equipos no se encontraban en red con el GCBA y el 78% no se hallaba en red con su hospital. Lo anterior define un cuadro de dificultad máxima para evaluar la gestión, monitorearla, construir indicadores. Evaluar se convierte en una tarea complicada y aquella gestión que pierde capacidad de ser evaluada, se deteriora. Se deteriora la calidad del servicio, se perjudica la salud de la población. Por añadidura las dos áreas, tanto educación como salud, muestran las dificultades de acceder a la información necesaria para su labor de auditoría y también la falta de marco normativo y/o formalización organizacional que sufren los organismos auditados. Es necesario destacar que, pese al esfuerzo profesional y a la dedicación de los agentes auditores de la planta de la AGCBA, no es posible construir una secuencia de auditoría de los programas sensibles (integridad física de los educandos, asistencia alimentaria en escuelas y hospitales). .
  15. 15. 15 Las auditoría se focalizan en sacar fotos de diferentes organismos, áreas, programas y elude (o demora cuatro años) en verificar la respuesta a sus recomendaciones (película). Por ejemplo el plan diseñado para el año 2021 contempla 76 informes, pero tiene programado solo un informe de “Seguimiento del Informe de Auditoria N° 13.16.02 Dirección General Casco Histórico”. Este último, se trata de una película con suspenso, ya que median cinco años entre capítulos (2016 al 2021). Dejar transcurrir ese período de tiempo es una alerta más respecto de la eficacia con que se conduce el colegio de auditores. El recurso de la “fotos”, al eludir la “película”, torna inútil, para la ciudadanía porteña, la gestión de auditoría y quizás tranquilizador, para el gobierno de la ciudad, saberse varios años lejos de los auditores. Dos palabras unen los diagnósticos preliminares del modo en que se brindan los servicios de educación y salud en la ciudad. Las palabras son “Vacantes” y “Equipamiento” Vacantes que faltan en las escuelas y vacantes que no se cubren en el sistema de salud. Equipamiento insuficiente en las dos áreas.
  16. 16. 16 El misterio del diseño del poder judicial de la ciudad. Hubo especulación política en la creación de los servicios de justicia en la ciudad. Comenzó en el 2008, cuando se incrementó en un 200% el número de contratos de locación de servicios en el Consejo de la Magistratura, en el 2013 se volvió a duplicar su planta de personal. La justicia de la ciudad bajo el Consejo de la Magistratura, enseña dos fueros, el Contencioso Administrativo y Tributario (CAT) y el Penal, Contravencional y de Faltas. (PCF). El diseño de cargos enseña una preocupación por blindar los intereses del gobierno de la ciudad, así el fuero CAT tiene 24 juzgados pero con dos secretarías de primera instancia cada uno, el PCF un juez y su secretario de primera instancia. El total de personal administrativo (desde prosecretario administrativo a auxiliar) en el CAT supera los 400, en el PCF no llega a 300. La secretaría general del CAT comprende a 41 cargos entre letrados y administrativos, en el PCF 18. Cinco veces más prosecretarios administrativos en la Secretaría General del fuero CAT (10 a 2) y casi tres veces más auxiliares (16 a 6). Acaso no es la justicia que interviene en las causas de “Faltas” (tan común en la ciudad) y que corresponde al fuero PCF la más demandada? No, lo más demandado es la supervisión atenta que se ejerce en el fuero CAT. La ciudad nombró, con acuerdo de la legislatura con mayoría oficialista, 75 jueces y 120 secretarios de primera instancia. Entre los jueces hubieron quienes por decreto de Macri-presidente saltaron a la justica nacional. La “granja de jueces” se completó con un sistema de privilegios, más allá de la exención del impuesto a las ganancias, con becas y licencias de diseño a beneficio del funcionario, con indiferencia al interés público. También ”pases” y “adscripciones”, algunas insólitas. No hay registro histórico de un médico pidiendo una adscripción al Teatro Colón o de un docente confirmado como adscripto al ceremonial de la presidencia de la nación. Bueno, los funcionarios del poder judicial lo hacen. Médicos y docentes, muy lejos de esos privilegios. La “familia judicial” goza de licencias con beca paga, para “Master”, Especializaciones, Congresos, etc.
  17. 17. 17 La “familia judicial” es muy unida y solidaria. En las evaluaciones, los jefes anotan excelente y muy bien a sus subordinados y estos son recíprocos con las mismas calificaciones a sus jefes. Se fundaron las bases del “Lawfare”. Ejecutivo, judicial y legislativo lucen amarillos, militando con un rezo contra el “populismo”. Esas bases CUESTAN CARO (presupuesto 2021), el Ministerio Público Fiscal $14.119 millones, el Consejo de la Magistratura $ 13.063 millones, el Superior Tribunal de Justicia (STJ) $1.614 millones. A modo de comparación entre el STJ y la auditoría AGCBA que con 600 empleados gasta $ 1.962 millones; acaso los supremos de la ciudad gozan de los servicios de 450 empleados, para qué? No se entiende el motivo por el que cada fuero (CAT y PCF) enseña una “Secretaría General”, ya que el Consejo de la Magistratura muestra dos secretarías, una para asuntos “Específicos” ($2.774 millones) y otra de “Apoyo y Operativa” ($2.303 millones) para los dos fueros con que cuenta. No constan antecedentes que pudieron haber servido de guía, ejemplo, pronóstico de cantidad de cantidad de casos a tramitar, etc ; que pudieron haber sido empleados a los fines de planificar la cantidad de juzgados y secretarías y su correspondiente dotación de funcionarios. .Un ejemplo más, es el bien desordenado Ministerio Público de la ciudad.
  18. 18. 18 EL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO DE LA CIUDAD Presupuesto 2021 $ 14.119 millones Asesoría General Tutelar (AGT) $ 1.484 (*1) Ministerio Público de la Defensa (MPD) $ 4.867 (*2) Gestión de la Actividad Judicial y Administrativa $ 3.033 (*3) Ejercicio de la Acción Pública y Defensa de la Legalidad $ 2.626 (*4) Resto $ 2.109 (*)Hallazgos (*1) En Informes de la AGCBA, respecto de la AGT Proyecto Nº 11.19.03 SEGUIMIENTO DE LAS OBSERVACIONES DEL INFORME N° 11.14.02, ASESORÍA GENERAL TUTELAR Personal contratado Dice la AGCBA: “CONCLUSIONES. En cuanto a las observaciones referidas a los contratos de locación de servicios, en general también fueron subsanadas con grados de avances satisfactorios, con excepción de la falta de suficiente motivación en los actos administrativos que aprueban las contrataciones de las locaciones de servicios.” Es decir no se fundamentan las contrataciones de 22 personas. INORME ANTERIOR (11.14.02). La mayoría de los expedientes carecían de alguna documentación requerida por normativa vigente, a saber: CV del contratado (76,74%); constancia de inscripción en la AFIP (34,88%); constancia de estudios cursados (97,85%); declaración jurada de ausencia de incompatibilidad (86,05%); constancia de inscripción en IIBB o declaración jurada de exención (30,23%); copia del DNI (93,02); certificado de deudores alimentarios (93,02); certificado de reincidencia (93,02); motivos de contratación (6,96%); incorporar el CV, al expediente de las locaciones de servicio, se detectó un incumplimiento del 76,74%, en tanto que en aquellos casos que si se ha acompañado (23,26%) sólo un 40% se encontraba firmado.
  19. 19. 19 Dice la AGCBA: “INFORME ACTUAL (11.19.03). Respecto a las causas o motivación de las contrataciones de las locaciones de servicios en conformidad con art. 7 incisos b y e) de la ley de procedimiento administrativo de la CABA, se mantiene la observación y su grado de avance es no satisfactorio”. Compras y contrataciones. a) Por un alquiler de $ 24.000 mes (Dic del 2017), seis cuerpos de expediente de más de 1.000 folios. Dice la AGCBA: “…Exp Nro.: MPT0009 20/15 - CD 6/2015 - Locación Administrativa del inmueble sito en Av. Coronel Cárdenas 2707/2715 CABA - … El presente expediente fue analizado en su totalidad desde fs. 1 a fs.872 (6 cuerpos), luego prosigue hasta la fs. 1043 donde se sustancia tramitación del año 2019 periodo fuera del alcance de la presente auditoria. A fs. 557/559 obra la Resolución AGT N° 289 del 2017 de fecha 13/12/2017 por la cual se aprueba la adenda por el tercer año por un canon mensual de $24.000…”. b) Contratación de un espectáculo para participar de ls “Juegos Olímpicos de la Juventud”: Dice la AGCBA: “Exp. Nro. MPT 0009 10/2018 CD 2/2018 Contratación de la Producción General del Espectáculo Cultural y Educativo “El Revés del Derecho”, Participación del Ministerio Público Tutelar en los Juegos Olímpicos”. c) Convenios con ONGs, parroquias Dice la AGCBA: “En efecto, el total monto de los convenios relevados para el ejercicio 2018, se imputaron a la partida 5.1.7 “Transferencias a otras instituciones sin fines de lucro” por un monto de $ 593.400. Dicha cifra coincide con el informado por el Sistema SIGAF y Pilagá para el inciso 5 “Transferencias” del Ministerio Publico Tutelar (Programa 10 Asesoría General Tutelar)”. Agrega la AGCBA: “Es de dable realizar un comentario acerca de los convenios con las parroquias “Cristo Obrero” -Villa 31 y “Nuestra Señora del Carmen”-Villa15 (Nros de orden 8,10,12,14 y 15)…Consultados dichos convenios, se ha evaluado que se debería haber indicado con mayor especificidad las circunstancias del uso de dicho espacio (periodicidad del uso del espacio, tipo y motivo de asistencias brindadas, -contención, refugio-, etc.). No obstante, este comentario, se considera que se ha producido un avance satisfactorio respecto a las observaciones vertidas en los ítems 6.1, 6.2, 6.3 y 6.4” d) Ausencia de comisión evaluadora.
  20. 20. 20 Proyecto Nº 11.19.04 SEGUIMIENTO DE LAS OBSERVACIONES DEL INFORME N° 11.14.08, COMPRAS Y CONTRATACIONES MINISTERIO PÚBLICO FISCAL Comentario de la Auditoría: “En las actuaciones …se verificó que: a) En la actuación /expediente N°30-00043237 “ Adquisición de notebooks para el MPF”, LP 02/18 por un monto presupuestado de $ 4.242.000,00 y con devengamiento al 31/12/18 de $ 6.412.767,20, no se halló la constancia de la norma de designación de la comisión que evalúa las ofertas agregada al expediente b) Lo propio sucede con la actuación N° Actuación N° 30-00034373 Contratación Servicio de Telefonía Celular-prórroga- , Licitación Pública N° 12/17 con monto presupuestado de $ 5.922.454,95 y un devengamiento al 31/12/18 de $8.378.794,68. .” Agrega la AGCBA: “En el expediente N° 30-00034373, consta un requerimiento inicial por $6.230.060 (fs. 1) y luego uno que se amplía hasta llegar al mondo de $12.443.960. (fs. 24). No se aclara de donde surgen los presupuestos ni los valores que se toman como referencia. Lo propio sucedió con el expediente 30- 00043237, que brinda un valor total estimado por 210.000 dólares (fs. 5, de fecha 14/12/17). Por otra parte, es de señalar, que en el expediente N° 30-00034373 (a fs. 74/76) luce dictamen de asuntos jurídicos que hace referencia a la falta de inclusión de esta compra en el Plan Anual… (*2) En el presupuesto 2021. Respecto del Ministerio Público de la Defensa. Estructura: Cinco secretarías, 22 direcciones: Dice el presupuesto 2021: “…El 28 de marzo de 2014 asumió el nuevo titular del Ministerio Público de la Defensa de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires. Se dispuso un reordenamiento de las áreas administrativas, que se agrupan en cinco secretarías generales con sus respectivas subsecretarías, direcciones, departamentos y demás áreas. Actualmente, en el ámbito de la Secretaría General de Acceso a la Justicia se encuentran la Dirección de Asistencia a Personas Involucradas en Procesos de Desalojo, la Dirección de Mediación Comunitaria, la Dirección de Acceso a la Justicia, la Dirección de Relaciones Institucionales, la Dirección de Orientación al Habitante (DOH) y la Dirección de Niñez. En el ámbito de la Secretaría General de Administración se encuentran la Dirección de Presupuesto, la Dirección de Recursos Humanos y la Dirección de Sistemas. Dentro de la Secretaría General de Asistencia Jurisdiccional a la Defensa se encuentran la Dirección de Asistencia a la Mediación, la Dirección de Intervención Interdisciplinaria, la Dirección de Jurisprudencia, la Dirección de Asistencia a las Personas Privadas de su Libertad y la Dirección de Asistencia Técnica. Dentro de la Secretaría General de Planificación se encuentran la
  21. 21. 21 Dirección de Investigaciones, la Dirección de Calidad de Gestión, la Dirección de Capacitación, la Dirección de Diseño y Formulación de Políticas y la Unidad de Asesoramiento para la Planificación Estratégica. Por último, en el ámbito de la Secretaría General Jurisdiccional de Coordinación Técnica, se produjo en 2017 una reestructuración con el fin de fortalecer los programas y el área de prensa y la difusión de las actividades, funciones y competencias del MinisterioPúblico de la Defensa en el ámbito comunitario local. De manera que actualmente la Secretaría General Jurisdiccional de Coordinación Técnica se halla integrada por la Subsecretaría General de Legal y Técnica, la Dirección de Cooperación Internacional y Relaciones Universitarias Internacionales, la Dirección de Coordinación Operativa, la Dirección de Prensa y la Unidad de Seguimiento de Políticas Públicas de Grupos Vulnerables”. (*3) Creación de la figura de Fiscal General Adjunto de Gestión, con funciones delegadas por el Fiscal General, según el siguiente detalle: -Membresía Institucional IAP (Asociación internacional de fiscales). - Cooperación con el PNUD: -Programa Piloto de Justicia Terapéutica en la Justicia Penal Juvenil de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires -Mesa de Diálogo Argentina-EUROSO CIAL: -Programa de Lenguaje Claro -Integración de los sistemas Kiwi – Ptometea. -UFEMA- Unidad Fiscal Especializada en Materia Ambiental. -Las "100 Reglas de Brasilia"- -Programa ''Los/ as niños/as a la Fiscalía -Programa "Seguros en la Red" -Programa ''Los Fiscales a la Escuela" -Feria del Libro -Programa de Investigación en Derechos Humanos ''Derechos Humanos y Debido Proceso. Estándares internacionales de derechos humanos vinculados al proceso penal". -Investigación "Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos'' -Actividades de difusión, información y capacitación sobre Derechos Humanos. Seminario Permanente sobre Derechos Humanos.
  22. 22. 22 -Política de Apoyo Judicial: a) generar mecanismos de cooperación… b) Profundizar la labor de colaboración en los diseños integrales de los procesos de los mecanismos de trabajo de las unidades comunes en apoyo a la actividad de las fiscalías…los nuevos Equipos Especializados en Violencia de Género y el Equipo de Análisis de Casos de Comercialización de Estupefacientes.. - Política de seguimiento de la Gestión Jurisdiccional: generación de mediciones e información adecuada que permita conocer su estado de funcionamiento, en las fiscalias de primera instancia, fiscalías coordinadoras y en las unidades de servicios comunes… -Política de Innovación y Modernización Jurisdiccional. -Oficina de Asuntos Penitenciarios y Ejecución Penal: en materia estadística, se realizarán: Informes sobre internos alojados en dependencias del Servicio Penitenciario Federal, por disposición de la Justicia Penal, Contravencional y de Faltas de la Ciudad. Informes sobre ingresos de internos en el Servicio Penitenciario Federal. Análisis sobre flujo de ingresos. -Informes sobre alojados en las Alcaidas de la Ciudad. -Informes sobre alojados en el Departamento Alcaidía Central y Traslado de Detenidos y Alcaidías Comunales de la Policía de la Ciudad.Informes sobre alojados en el servicio Penitenciario Bonaerense y de otras jurisdicciones. -Organización de una base de datos con entradas varias. -Capacitaciones virtuales para el uso de la base de datos. -Vinculación con los Sistemas Penitenciarios provinciales. -Articulación con la Secretaria de Seguimiento de Sanciones (Cámara Penal, Contravencional y de Faltas), con el Patronato de Liberados (Consejo de la Magistratura CABA) y con la Secretaría Letrada de Ejecución de Penas Privativas de la Libertad (Ministerio Público de la Defensa CABA) -Vinculación con el Servicio Penitenciario Federal y otros organismos a cargo de dependencias en 1ue se encuentren alojados internos, para la obtención de información sobre los LPU de cada interno. -Vinculación con el Patronato de Liberados. -Vinculación con los Servicios Penitenciarios provinciales y con la Policía de la Ciudad a fin de organizar mesas de enlace para colaborar con el traslado de internos a requerimiento de las Fiscalías. - Área de Actividades Interdisciplinarias sobre Conductas Discriminatorias
  23. 23. 23 - Asimismo, se continuará a lo largo del próximo año el acuerdo celebrado entre la Fiscalía Genera l y la Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (D.A.I.A.) - Convenio Celebrado con la Federación Argentina de Lesbianas, Gays, Bisexuales y Trans (FALGBT); a fin de establecer una vía rápida para la recepción de denuncias radicadas con motivo de cualquier hecho, contra toda forma de discriminación. -Oficina de Vinculación Ciudadana -"La Fiscalía en tu Barrio", -Foros de Seguridad Pública (FOSEP). - Desde la Secretaria Judicial se continuará profundizando en los mismos 4 grandes ejes: - Mejora continua en la calidad técnica de los dictámenes - Utilización de sistemas inteligentes. Implementación de Prometea - Capacitación y difusión - Laboratorio de Innovación e Inteligencia Artificial Comentario La fecha de creación de la fiscalía general adjunta. La atribución de funciones ya a cargo del fiscal general. La repetición de las palabras: foros, convenios, acuerdos, vinculación, capacitación, articulación, cooperación, apoyo, etc. La ausencia de metas físicas. La falta de presupuestación. La omisión de responsables por tópico. La no mención de modos de registro y/o documentación. Todo ello conduce a interpretar la creación de la fiscalía adjunta como un recurso innecesario y de costo incierto. Por otro lado, las funciones detalladas se superponen en varios pliegues. Uno con las coordinaciones de las unidades funcionales de cada fiscalía y con las propias de las cámaras respectivas. Dos con las de Actividades Operativas y Comunes del Poder Judicial en el Consejo de la Magistratura. Tres, con programas del Superior Tribunal de Justicia. También parece desproporcionado el alcance de algunos de sus objetivos, ya que varios de ellos coinciden con funciones y actividades de otros organismos “Defensoría del Pueblo de la Ciudad” y también ministerios de la ciudad. Luce como un gobierno dentro de otro.
  24. 24. 24 (*4) Desproporción entre el número de juzgados y fiscalías según fuero. Desproporción entre empleados administrativos y fiscalías según fuero. En el CAT hay cuatro fiscalías de primera instancia, para 24 juzgados con dos secretarías cada uno. En el CAT hay 176 letrados incluyendo 34 jueces; 425 empleados, incluyendo 96 escribientes. En el PCyF 40 fiscalías de primera instancia, divididas en cuatro zonas (Norte, Oeste, Sur y Este). Cada zona cuenta con una unidad funcional coordinadora de, a su vez unidades específicas (Intervención temprana, tramitación común, casos especiales, violencia de género, oficina de identificación). En la ciudad hay, además, una fiscalía por cada una de estas temáticas: Delitos informáticos, Discriminación, Delitos en Eventos masivos, Materia ambiental. Todas estas fiscalías para 31 juzgados de una sola secretaría. En el PCyF hay 124 letrados incluyendo 41 jueces; 297 empleados, incluyendo 62 escribientes. EL EXTRAÑO CASO DE LOS CONVENIOS DEL MINISTERIO PÚBLICO DE LA DEFENSA (MPD). Presupuesto $ 4,867 millones de pesos (presupuesto 2021). El MPD además de editar cinco revistas y un anuario, ha celebrado 84 convenios. Un convenio debería tener un objetivo compartido entre dos o más partes, desarrollo de actividades comunes, intercambio de experiencias, debate de lecciones aprendidas, cronogramas, responsables organizadores, etc. El Ministerio Público de la Defensa ha desplegado 84 convenios según el sitio web del presupuesto de la ciudad. Hay convenio con ramas del propio poder judicial de la ciudad, incluso con otras áreas del mismo Ministerio Público y con diversas jurisdicciones del gobierno de la ciudad y de la nación. A este respecto cabe destacar que las vinculaciones del MPD con otras áreas del propio MPD, no debería derivarse de convenios, antes que ello, de relaciones funcionales. Así, no se entienden las motivaciones para “conveniar” vínculos. Igual interpretación merecerían los convenios con otras ramas del poder judicial de la ciudad de Buenos Aires. En cuanto a las relaciones con diversas jurisdicciones del gobierno de la CABA y de la nación, las mismas antes que carácter funcional tienen entidad institucional, por tanto sus vinculaciones deberían encuadrarse en
  25. 25. 25 la responsabilidad institucional respectiva, a luz de lo cual, redactar convenios surge superfluo. Sin embargo, no parece gratuito, porque los convenios que arriba se mencionan derivan en el empleo de tiempo de personal, intercambios de notas, armado de carpetas, etc., que son una carga de trabajo adicional y evitable. Además estos convenios cruzan responsabilidades funcionales e institucionales que pueden confundir el cumplimiento de mandatos, con meras voluntades de partes. Luego hay convenios con otros gobiernos provinciales y extranjeros, entes educativos nacionales y extranjeros, asociaciones profesionales, así como fundaciones y ONGs también del país y del exterior. No se entiende el modo en que habrían de gestionarse 84 convenios con recursos públicos limitados. La imposibilidad de esa tarea, tornaría esos convenios en una mera declaración de amistad. La cual no es censurable, excepto que se tenga en cuenta el presupuesto de $ 4.867 millones del Ministerio Público de la Defensa.
  26. 26. 26 UNA PROPUESTA DE REFORMAS Y AJUSTES PRESUPUESTARIOS EN EL PODER JUDUCIAL DE CABA. Se ha tomado aquella máxima de los auditores que, en inglés, dice así: “CASH IS THE KING”. En base a ello, con el presupuesto 2021 del gobierno de la ciudad, se elaboró la propuesta que sigue. Como se sabe, el proceso judicial comienza con una denuncia/acusación, que inicia el fiscal. El fuero Contencioso administrativo y Tributario (CAT), es una pirámide invertida. Cuatro fiscales son la base de 24 juzgados en el tope de esa pirámide. Ello contrasta con el fuero Penal, Contravencional y de Faltas (PCyF), que muestra 40 fiscales en la base y 31 juzgados al tope. Cómo se originaron estos diseños? Cuál es la razonabilidad subyacente? Ajustes organizativos y presupuestarios en el Consejo de la Magistratura. El ajuste organizativo debería atender el fenómeno de la pirámide invertida en el fuero CAT (más juzgados que fiscales), además este fuero no recibiría transferencias de servicios de justicia adicionales provenientes de la nación. Incluso el fuero CAT gasta más en personal $ 2.964 M, que el fuero PCyF $2.302 M. Sin embargo, este último sí, recibiría competencias adicionales de la nación. Entonces apuntamos a los excesivos gastos en personal en el fuero CAT. Cada fuero tiene el apoyo de su propia secretaría y el del Consejo de la Magistratura (CM), a través de su área de Actividades Operativas y Comunes del Poder Judicial. Las responsabilidades de apoyo del Consejo de la Magistratura (CM), atienden principalmente a los asuntos de sistemas, mantenimiento y de bienes de uso; por tal motivo los gastos en personal $2.136 M, parecen exagerados, ya que se acercan a los gastos en personal de cada fuero (según las sumas que se detallan en el párrafo de arriba). Una función de “apoyo”, no puede gastar como una función operativa (el fuero). También las secretarías generales de cada fuero podrían absorber funciones del
  27. 27. 27 CM. Esto último contribuiría a darle más independencia al fuero respecto del organismo de selección, enjuiciamiento y disciplina de los magistrados. Es simplemente, control por oposición. Lo anterior requiere de un rediseño de estructura, definición de posiciones, normas que regulen las relaciones funcionales, flujo de información y monitoreo de gestión, entre el fuero, su secretaría general y el CM. Por otro lado, tenemos al Ministerio Público (MP), que muestra tres apoyos. Uno, el de la Comisión Conjunta que integra ($ 967 M), dos el del área de Gestión de Actividades Operativas y Comunes del Consejo de la Magistratura ($3.977 M) y tres, también el del área de Gestión de Actividades Judiciales y Administrativas del Ministerio Público Fiscal (MPF). ($3.033 M). Cómo se combinan entre sí ? De nuevo, una acción de “apoyo” (Gestión de Actividades… del MPF, $ 3.033M), no puede presupuestar más que una acción operativa a la que asiste (Ejercicio de la Acción Pública y Defensa de la Legalidad, $ 2.626M). También, como ya fue apuntado, debiera asegurarse la independencia del MP, mediante la absorción de funciones del Consejo de la Magistratura (CM), a favor del área de Gestión del Ministerio Público Fiscal. Lo anterior requiere de un rediseño de estructura, definición de posiciones, normas que regulen las relaciones funcionales, flujo de información y monitoreo de gestión, entre el MPF, su área de Gestión de la Actividad Judicial y Administrativa, y el CM. También observamos que La Asesoría General Tutelar $ 1.454M y el Ministerio Público de la Defensa (MPD) $4.867 M, duplican ciertas funciones entre sí. Finalmente, porqué? el presupuesto del MPD es un 85% mayor al del Ejercicio de la Acción Pública y Defensa de la Legalidad. La excepción supera la regla?
  28. 28. 28 LUEGO DE TRECE AÑOS APRENDEN A CONSTRUIR? Conclusiones de los últimos cinco informes publicados en la web de la AGCBA. Dirección General de Obras y Servicios Públicos. Las palabras que más se repiten son: falta de planificación y fallas de control. 1.18.10 Denominación del Proyecto Dirección General Transporte Masivo de Buses Rápidos. Período examinado Año 2017. Unidad Ejecutora Unidad de Proyectos Especiales Plan Hidráulico (UPEPH). $ 1.078.124.568,10 Siendo la Obra Segundo Emisario Arroyo Vega, la materialización de una construcción cuantiosa y beneficiosa para la CABA, nos encontramos durante el desarrollo de la presente auditoría con determinadas falencias a nivel de supervisión de la obra por parte del comitente UPEPH, entre las que se destacan las que se constituyen en materia ambiental debido a los reiterados incidentes ocurridos sobre el Rio de la Plata. Por otro lado, se han manifestado incumplimientos referidos a los controles por parte de la UPEPH, en los aspectos técnico, legal y económico, todo ello manifestado en las observaciones del presente informe, sin olvidar, la falta de aplicación de sanciones, penalidades y/o multas en el marco de los términos contractuales. Además, se ha verificado en la gestión de la obra por parte del comitente, una falta de planificación integral y concreta que permita realizar un desarrollo metodológico previsible y ordenado. Por último, cabe resaltar que, en materia económica, la cuantía de la obra si bien se vio afectada por la falta de previsión y planificación exclusivamente, es importante aclarar que la obra fue financiada principalmente con recursos externos. 1.19.01 Denominación del Proyecto Sistema Hidrometeorológico De Observación, Vigilancia Y Alerta (Sihvigila) para la Ciudad. Período examinado Año 2018. Unidad Ejecutora Unidad de Proyectos Especiales Plan Hidráulico (UPEPH). $119.365.188 En virtud del proceso de auditoría, se puede concluir que, para la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, el Sistema Hidrometeorológico de Observación, Vigilancia y Alerta (Sihvigila) representa un avance en materia de prevención climática, con una tecnología de vanguardia. Sin embargo, no se advierte argumento suficiente para haber omitido llamar a una Licitación Pública Internacional, lo cual limitó al GCBA de contar con alternativas de financiamiento. Cabe mencionar que, si bien la Contratista fue evaluada en virtud de un proyecto integral, simplemente fue un
  29. 29. 29 enlace de un proyecto, ensamblando distintos proveedores que le dieron su representación oficial en el país. Dicho esto, y en concordancia con lo observado oportunamente, se debió tener en cuenta una mejor planificación en materia técnica, legal y económica. Asimismo, cabe destacar que a la fecha el sistema se encuentra en funcionamiento, todavía no se ha definido la interrelación, comunicación y protocolos con las diversas dependencias del GCBA, en materia de seguridad, emergencia y salud. Como así tampoco se ha constituido un comité de crisis que evalúe el curso de acción, en virtud de los resultados del sistema”. PLAN URBANO AMBIENTAL. ( 1.18.12 - 1.19.11) 2002 Ente auditado: JURISDICCIÓN 30 - Ministerio de Desarrollo Urbano y Transporte.Objeto: JURISDICCIÓN 30 Ministerio Programa Presupuestario N°69; instrumentación y seguimiento del Plan Urbano Ambiental La Unidad responsable de este programa es el Consejo del Plan Urbano Ambiental. Período: 2017-18 $ 28.564.392,45 Conclusiones Como resultado del proceso de auditoría se concluye que el organismo durante el año 2011 no realizó una gestión eficaz y elocuente en lo relativo al PUA, sin perjuicio de que el Poder Ejecutivo (PE) no le confirió los recursos económicos para que cumpliera de forma eficiente y económica sus objetivos. En materia de recursos humanos no consta que el personal asignado al organismo, haya producido los informes específicos establecidos en la Ley Nº 71 y en el Reglamento Interno del CoPUA. Como consecuencia de todo lo expuesto la gestión del PE en materia urbano-ambiental, no fue monitoreada por dicho consejo, como así tampoco hubo aportes y mejoras al desarrollo urbano instrumentadas a instancias del CoPUA. Asimismo atento a la vigencia del Decreto Nº 1351/GCBA/02, es importante destacar que la delegación de funciones realizadas por el PE al CoPUA desde el año 2002, promovió que el mismo abordará y aplicará su tiempo en mayor medida a atender consultas relativas a actuaciones ajenas a su génesis. Es importante destacar que, atento al análisis realizado por esta AGCBA, los dictámenes del CoPUA al efecto carecen de fundamento y amén de ello no generan valor agregado alguno atento a que se limitan a convalidar las opiniones de las áreas técnicas de la Secretaría de Planeamiento del Ministerio de Desarrollo Urbano del GCBA. En otro orden, y atento que el CoPUA es integrante del Foro Participativo Permanente y de la Comisión Asesora Permanente Honoraria, se ha verificado que durante el año 2011 ambas instancias de participación no han funcionado; incumpliendo la Ley Nº 2930. Atento a la labor realizada resulta importante destacar que en el año 2011 y hasta la fecha de cierre de las tareas de campo del presente Informe el CoPUA
  30. 30. 30 evidencia graves fallas de control interno, además de carecer de estructura propia, recursos, separación de funciones, todo lo cual se verifica en la falta de producción de documentos que aporten un valor agregado a los destinatarios del mismo y sirvan como un instrumento de monitoreo de la gestión del PUA por parte del PE. Todo lo cual hace que el organismo se encuentre desjerarquizado en relación a sus normas de creación. Resulta oportuno señalar aquí que la figura del CoPUA resulta imprescindible y la revitalización del mismo servirá para el cumplimiento del PUA; por cuanto fue concebido como órgano consultor y atento su composición multidisciplinaria y transpartidaria garantiza independencia de criterio en las temáticas relativas al PUA. Proyecto 1.18.03 - Mantenimiento de la Red Pluvial – Auditoría de Gestión – Año 2017 $1.204.697.692,95 Principales Conclusiones El examen realizado arroja como principal hallazgo que la encomienda y ejecución de los trabajos complementarios de la Licitación Pública N° 651/15, se presupuestó y pagó a partir de precios que no fueron sometidos a la compulsa de precios de la licitación ni evaluados para determinar su razonabilidad. Se debería dar certeza a los precios cotizados comparándolos con un Presupuesto Oficial y verificando, por lo menos, que los precios aprobados a las distintas Contratistas son comparables a los de valor de mercado. De hecho, el auditado expresó su preocupación al respecto, toda vez que en su descargo manifestó que “[…] en la actualidad se ha reforzado el control de los precios contemplados en los Anexos que contemplen tareas complementarias de los Pliegos que se someten a las nuevas Licitaciones y por ende se realiza un estudio más exhaustivo de los mismos. […]”. Cabe destacar que estos trabajos representaron el 69% del gasto total devengado ($ 423.530.078,45) de la licitación mencionada y $ 179.882.537,76 en concepto de Readecuación de Precios Provisoria. Se ha verificado deficiencias en el control interno de los procesos de control de obra y de tramitación de la documentación que habilita la certificación de obra y su pago. La inexistencia de un inventario de sumideros, que permita identificar unívocamente cada uno de ellos, dificulta su control ex post por parte de esta AGCBA. El mecanismo de retención realizadas a la Contratista para el pago de “horas extras del personal de inspección de obra” y para “comunicación a la comunidad”, no posee un procedimiento escrito de su aplicación y ejecución. De hecho, por ejemplo, la retenciones para horas extras no fueron utilizadas y su saldo fue retenido y generó un recurso del que se desconoce su aplicación. Este recurso fue de $ 9.652.002,77. Lo mismo ocurre con la retención para
  31. 31. 31 comunicación comunitaria ($ 4.826.894,38) de los cuales se aplicaron $ 2.323.059,00 (48%), aunque se desconoce si fueron utilizadas para comunicar respecto de las obras de la DGSPLU y/o de otra área u otro gasto. 1.18.08 Denominación del Proyecto Mejora de la Infraestructura para la Movilidad Saludable Período examinado Año 2017. $163.549.101,8 Movilidad Sustentable 6.2 Marco legal insuficiente en cuanto a la definición de las características físicas y técnicas de la infraestructura para las ciclovías y bicisendas en todos los elementos que la componen. Modelo de Gestión: Multiplicidad de actores involucrados en la planificación y diseño de la red que presenta debilidades para la ejecución y mantenimiento de las ciclovías. Existen procedimientos para planificar y ejecutar obras nuevas (aprox25 km anuales), pero no para el mantenimiento de las ejecutadas. La GOMS presenta una alta incidencia de personal “administrativo” por sobre el Técnico que tiene la función de control y verificación de las obras. De los recursos económicos para la ejecución de las ciclovías y la ejecución presupuestaria. El programa presupuestario no identifica las metas físicas para las ciclovías. Baja confiabilidad en la información de las operaciones toda vez que se encontraron los siguientes errores e inconsistencias: Incorrecta imputación de obras.Debilidades operativas entre las ciclovías planificadas y ejecutadas, Incongruencia en datos de mantenimiento de ciclovías. Criterios para la selección de ofertas. Los criterios definidos en los Pliegos licitatorios para seleccionar ofertas con el objetivo de incorporar otras variables además de la economía de las ofertas, carecen de fundamentación objetiva y lesionan el principio de igualdad. Del Presupuesto oficial:El presupuesto oficial informado por la UPEMS no aportó elementos a esta AGCBA que permitan validar la confiabilidad de los precios de referencia lo que no contribuye a la transparencia y confiabilidad de las operaciones realizadas ya que en última instancia el precio que define la contratación, es el ofertado. De las Obras ejecutadas. Consideraciones Generales En las tres obras evaluadas, se manifiesta un débil e inadecuado sistema de control el cual se pone de manifiesto en los incumplimientos constantes de las exigencias esgrimidas en los Pliegos Generales y Pliego de Condiciones Particulares. Desatención e incumplimientos de las formalidades que exigen los Pliegos Generales; Particulares y de Especificaciones Técnicas que se manifestaron en distintos ejemplos de las licitaciones visteas ( ver observación Desatención e incumplimientos de las formalidades que exigen los Pliegos Generales; Particulares y de Especificaciones Técnicas que se manifestaron en distintos ejemplos . El sistema de control de las obras es débil y presenta un alto riesgo de error en la confección del certificación y calidad de las obras. Esta
  32. 32. 32 AGCBA encontró diferencias de cantidades de cordones certificados (en más y en menos) que fueron refutadas por el auditado en el descargo, pero mostrando otros errores encontrados por ellos mismos. En consecuencia, lo que falla es el sistema y los procedimientos que se aplican. De la gestión del EMUI- En el período auditado no se pudo verificar una metodología formal de solicitud de tareas al EMUI como tampoco el control de las mismas ni los documentos que permitan verificar la transferencia de recursos enunciada de ($6.000.000) informada por la UPEMS en la respuesta a nota AGCBA 87/2019. De los requisitos de seguridad, confortabilidad: Se evidencian riesgos de seguridad y confortabilidad para los/las clclistas y peatones en los tramos relevados cuando se verifica que: Se utilizan un ancho mínimo de 2.00 m para las vías bidireccionales en tramos desarrollados sobre superficies inclinadas o empedradas, (inferior al recomendado que es de 2,40 y en casos excepcionales) y sin semaforización en los cruces contrarios a las vías de circulación. Se construyen sobre la cuneta, sector diseñado para recoger y conducir el agua de lluvia donde se encuentran las alcantarillas y canaletas que el desagüe requiere. Se evidencian diferentes alturas en la unión de materiales (asfalto y cemento), que suelen estar en el medio de la ciclovía, lo que aumenta el riesgo de accidentes cuando la cubierta de la bicicleta muerde el borde Existencia de elementos residuales, como lomos de burro o estacas de contenedores, que no son removidos en las ciclovías. Presencia de contenedores que bloquean o impiden la correcta visibilidad. Superficies de rodamiento irregulares o con interferencias. Ciclovía muy próxima al tráfico con cordones estrechos. Giros de ciclovía bruscos que no permite mantener la velocidad de circulación. Falta de reposa pies en las esquinas. Carencia de señalética y carteles de informativos.manifestaron en distintos..
  33. 33. 33 ESPACIO PÚBLICO DE VERDE A…… CEMENTADO. Dice el Observatorio del Derecho a la Ciudad: “…Sin embargo, la pandemia ha consolidado el rumbo que la Ciudad de Buenos Aires hace más de una década ha elegido: el despojo de nuestros bienes comunes a partir de la privatización de más 500 hectáreas de tierras públicas y, cómo consecuencia, la precarización de las políticas públicas. En el contexto de la pandemia y la crisis climática, las instituciones públicas deben asumir el eje de la planificación como prioridad. La Argentina no cuenta con un plan de Ordenamiento Territorial y Ambiental. El Área Metropolitana de Buenos Aires tampoco cuenta con una planificación integral. ACUMAR, el organismo responsable de la remediación sanitaria y ambiental del territorio de la Cuenca Matanza-Riachuelo, a pesar de los 12 años transcurridos desde la sentencia de la Corte Suprema, no ha aprobado un ordenamiento para la cuenca. En la Ciudad de Buenos Aires, desde mediados de año a impulsos del gobierno, se inició la actualización del Plan Urbano Ambiental, principal ley de planificación. Esta discusión, necesaria porque la ciudad tiene una planificación vetusta, está siendo deslegitimada por dos acciones gubernamentales. Por una parte, varios consejos consultivos comunales y cientos de colectivos aglutinados en la Coordinadora “La Ciudad Somos Quienes La Habitamos” viene denunciando que las instancias de participación realizadas en el marco de esta actualización del PUA son superficiales o meramente formales. Por otra parte, mientras el GCBA “invita” a la ciudadanía a esta discusión, la Legislatura porteña, a raíz de diversos proyectos de ley presentados por el Ejecutivo e impulsados por los bloques parlamentarios oficialistas, aprueba la actualización del Código Urbanístico y del Código de Edificación para seguir fomentando la especulación inmobiliaria; una amnistía inmobiliaria para obras que violaron los códigos; una muralla de edificios en la Costanera; varios convenios urbanísticos con empresas que compran capacidad constructiva sin análisis ambientales; una nueva regulación de Distritos Económicos (Paraísos fiscales); la venta de inmuebles públicos; etcétera. También durante la pandemia ha continuado con las concesiones del Distrito Joven en Costanera Norte, la venta de predios del Parque de la Innovación, ha invertido más de 1500 millones de pesos para la nueva sede de la Asociación Tiro Federal además de otorgarle 12 hectáreas de tierras públicas gratis por 75 años en la Costanera. Todas estas políticas al margen de la discusión del Plan Urbano Ambiental, no sólo limitan el futuro Plan, sino
  34. 34. 34 que además dejan traslucir que se trata de una maniobra distractiva, mientras el GCBA avanza con una planificación basada esencialmente en la mercantilización de la ciudad y en la privatización de lo público…”
  35. 35. 35 NOTA: “S” Informes de auditoría, observados como “Sorprendentes, no lo puedo creer”!!, en la Memoria 2019 publicada por ese organismo (AGCBA). Identificación numérica, nombre y “Sorpresa” 2.18.08 - Aprender Programando Se matricularon 353 alumnos provenientes de escuelas de gestión privada contraviniendo el artículo 3 del Anexo de la Resolución 1454-MEGC-17. 2.19.11 - Red Federal. Fortalecimiento Edilicio de Jardines Infantiles Presupuesto: $ 55.579.351,17 La dirección enunciada como calle Monte N° 7416 no resulta ser oficial. El establecimiento no cuenta con nomenclatura catastral que permita determinar su dirección fehaciente para trámites. 3.17.01 - Servicios de Neonatología en los Hospitales Generales de Agudos. El 29% del equipamiento médico de los Servicios de Neonatología auditados no contaba con ningún tipo de mantenimiento. 3.17.03 - Área de Cardiología Intervencionista-Hemodinamia Del presente informe de relevamiento surgen debilidades en los angíografos de los hospitales Durand (excedió su vida útil), Ramos Mejía (no funciona desde el 26 de septiembre del 2017 y excedió el ciclo de vida) y Argerich (uno de los 2 angiógrafos data del año 1990,encontrándose obsoleto para las prácticas que se realizan en la actualidad 3.17.04 - Servicio de Elaboración y Distribución de alimentos en Hospitales HOSPITAL RICARDO GUTIÉRREZ: Desde el año 2013 la cocina se encuentra clausurada.-HOSPITAL UDAONDO: El sector de cocina no cuenta con un sistema de refrigeración (ventiladores o aire acondicionado). El acceso de la mercadería a la cocina se realiza por un ascensor compartido con el público, y personal del hospital. HOSPITAL MOYANO: Falta sistema fijo contra incendios en las campanas de extracción de humos. Las cámaras de frio no disponen de manija interna para apertura de puerta ni timbre de alarma por si alguien queda encerrado. HOSPITAL RAMOS MEJÍA El equipamiento informático se encuentra desactualizado y no cuentan con servicio de internet. HOSPITAL DE QUEMADOS: Se dispone de un termotanque donado, desinstalado por falta de responsable para realizaresta colocación
  36. 36. 36 . 3.17.06 - Hospital Alvear Presupuesto, programa 85 Atención de salud mental: $ 203.889.699,00 No cumple con normativa el local utilizado como cocina (falta azulejado, no hay detector de fuga de gas/monóxido de carbono, la ventilación es insuficiente). Análisis de pedidos de medicamentos de la Farmacia: No fue reclamado el 90,90% de los 22 reglones que quedaron sin completar la entrega, en el mes de septiembre de 2016. 3.17.07 - Gestión Efectores de Atención Primaria – Zona Sur Presupuesto: TOTAL UNIDADES EJECUTORAS $ 196.568.828,00 Cesac Boca Barracas: Está a cargo de dos profesionales sin nombramiento en el cargo. Se encuentra fuera de estructura y funciona en un espacio físico que pertenece a una cooperativa gráfica. 4.17.03 – Estado de Flujo de Efectivo de la Administración Pública Consolidada (EFEAPC). Año 2016. Persiste la situación respecto a que no existen manuales de cuentas o similares que describan el concepto y funcionamiento de las cuentas contables y bancarias (en pesos y moneda extranjera), oportunidad de su uso y significado de su saldo. Incumplimiento del requisito legal de disposición de disponibilidades en caja y banco al 31 de diciembre de 2016,para hacer frente al gasto devengado y no pagado. …el saldo de disponibilidades sólo alcanza a cubrir el 22,20 % de la deuda flotante 2016. Sobre la base de los procedimientos de auditoría realizados, se concluye que esta auditoría no pudo determinar la integridad y confiabilidad de las cifras y registros que componen las “DISPONIBILIDADES AL CIERRE” ANEXO II y los SUBANEXOS II (A), (C), (D) y (E) que lo integran, así como en las CAUSAS DE LAS VARIACIONES DEL EFECTIVO - FLUJO NETO DE EFECTIVO GENERADO POR LAS ACTIVIDADES OPERATIVAS – NO PRESUPUESTARIOS ANEXOS V, VI y VII del EFEAPC 2016 y como consecuencia la VARIACIÓN NETA DEL EFECTIVO incluido en la Cuenta de Inversión 2016, dada las diferencias determinadas por la falta de uniformidad en el criterio de exposición de las diversas cuentas, del tratamiento contable a los Organismos Descentralizados y del criterio de propiedad para las cuentas bancarias que debieran representar la situación del Tesoro del Gobierno de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires. Cabe mencionar que aún persisten falencias de control interno por parte de la Dirección General de Contaduría General y de la Dirección General de Tesorería, lo que representa una importante debilidad del sistema de control. DICTAMEN:”…… esta AGCBA se abstiene de opinar
  37. 37. 37 sobre la integridad y certeza de la información contenida en el Estado de Flujo de Efectivo de la Administración Pública Consolidada al 31/12/2016 y Anexos que lo integran, considerados en su conjunto” 4.17.06 - Gestión de deuda de Grandes Contribuyentes de ABL, Patentes e Ingresos Brutos. La falta de generación de archivos con los listados de deuda de los Grandes Contribuyentes por los distintos impuestos y contribuciones mediante un proceso rutinario por parte del Organismo, sumado a los errores detectados en la elaboración de los listados analíticos de la deuda en mora de Patentes al 31 de diciembre de 2016, no permiten analizar la evolución de la deuda en mora de los Grandes Contribuyentes a través de los sucesivos ejercicios ni la elaboración de indicadores por parte de esta Auditoría. 4.17.07 – AGIP – Fiscalización. El Plan Anual de Fiscalización (PAF) 2016, formulado para ejecutarse durante el año 2016 fue aprobado fuera de término. Se aprobó formalmente el 30 de noviembre de 2016 mediante Resolución N° 3466/DGR/2016 La Subdirección General de Fiscalización no recibe información sobre los resultados de las gestiones judiciales y/o de ejecución de deudas provenientes de los ajustes determinados en las fiscalizaciones. Esta situación impide evaluar con mayor grado de precisión la labor de los inspectores. 4.18.05- Cumplimiento de la Ley N° 1502 Vencidos los plazos establecidos por el artículo 4° de la Ley N° 1502, y su prorroga establecidos por la Ley N° 3230, el Poder Ejecutivo de la Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, no alcanza los porcentajes de personas con discapacidad requeridos por la Ley 5.16.25 – Declaraciones Juradas de la Agencia Gubernamental de Control Desde la renuncia del Dr. Galvagni Pardo operada el 22 de diciembre de 2015 hasta el 1 de julio de 2017 (designación de la actual Autoridad de Aplicación) transcurrieron 557 días donde la Autoridad de Aplicación estuvo vacante. 5.17.06 – UPE para la Transferencia de Funciones y Facultades en Materia de Seguridad. Que no se haya podido establecer el número final de personal transferido ni las condiciones en que lo hizo, implica la imposibilidad de determinar la situación de
  38. 38. 38 todas aquellas cuestiones asociadas al mismo. Destinos, Jerarquías asimiladas, Presupuesto y Armamento, entre otros. 5.18.05 – LS1 Radio Ciudad y FM 2X4. Seguimiento del Proyecto 5.13.14 Presupuesto 2012: $28.876.102,99; 2013: $42.238.220,39; 2014: $59.653.729,87 2015: $79.366.572,20; 2016: $111.369.001,96; 2017: $140.466.629,70 5.18.07 – Dirección General de Justicia, Registro y Mediación Con referencia a la expedición de los Certificados de Deudores Alimentarios, se pudo verificar, luego de los procedimientos de auditoría realizados, que dicha actividad no posee normativa ni protocolo que la regule. Esta carencia impide una adecuada celeridad en cuanto a la expedición fehaciente en tiempos oportunos de la documentación requerida por los vecinos. 8.18.02 – Enfermedades Inmunoprevenibles Sobre la base de las observaciones efectuadas, el tipo de auditoría que nos fuera encomendada y lo descripto en este acápite, la opinión de la AGCBA no es favorable respecto de la legalidad y el manejo financiero del programa de inmunizaciones. 09.17.02- Dirección General de la Mujer Programa Gerencia Operativa Fortalecimiento de las políticas de Igualdad de Género y Asistencia a Víctimas de la violencia. Presupuesto, programa 69: $7.625.705 y programa 70: $13.187.640,00 La Dirección General de la Mujer no ha acompañado ningún tipo de documentación que demostrara supervisiones realizadas a la Fundación Margarita Barrientos (obligación que surge de la cláusula 6ta. Del Convenio) ni tampoco requirió que la Fundación demostrara en forma fehaciente el destino de los importes otorgados como subsidio (conf. Cláusula 5ta. del Convenio). Se observa la falta de cumplimiento respecto a los aportes nutricionales que conlleva el déficit de gramaje por ración determinados en el Anexo A del pliego vigente. 09.17.04- Hogar de Residencia Permanente-Hogar Rawson Presupuesto: $ 73.328.015 Respecto a las fortalezas con las que cuenta el Hogar, se destaca el esfuerzo y la voluntad de muchos de los agentes que allí desempeñan su labor, aún con la sobrecarga de tareas que resulta de la falta de personal observada y en las condiciones de trabajo mencionadas a lo largo de la presente auditoría. El servicio Alimentario del Hogar, carece de marco contractual y se abona conforme la
  39. 39. 39 modalidad de aprobación del gasto establecido por Decreto 752/10 y Decreto 433/16. En este sentido, el servicio alimentario no está previsto en la programación presupuestaria, siendo que es inherente a la actividad auditada. 9.17.12-direccion General de Atención Inmediata Presupuesto: $307.472.540,00 Observaciones al Programa 43 Actividad 4 Subsidio “Nuestras Familias” • Observación Nº 20 Sobre el monto del subsidio. Respecto del monto máximo del subsidio para el período auditado Pesos un mil doscientos ($1200) se observa que se mantiene sin actualizar desde el año 1998, resultando insuficiente para el cumplimiento del objetivo de mejorar la calidad de vida de los beneficiarios. 10.18.03-Agencia de Sistemas de Información Sin embargo, esto se aplica solamente a todo lo que procesa la ASInf que excluye toda la nformación financiera y de la recaudación entre otros. La ASInf ha sido prescindente en cuanto a tomar recaudos con esta parte de la información a pesar de que le ley le asigna responsabilidad por la totalidad de la información del GCBA. Lo mismo es extensible a las redes de datos en las que algunas redes se encuentran fuera de la órbita de la ASInf. 10.19.03- SAME Inexistencia de Planes de Contingencia, Recuperación de Desastres y de Continuidad de Servicios. Inexistencia de pruebas de planes de contingencia y recuperación para la central telefónica, el sistema de radio y el sistema de registro de incidentes. Inexistencia de Análisis de Riesgos Tecnológicos y de Clasificación de la Información. Falta de una política de respaldo de la información. 11.17.06- Corporación Mercado Central de Buenos Aires. Ingresos Devengados. Falta de aprobación de los balances generales de los años 2014, 2015 y 2016. 11.18.01-Oficina de Regímenes Especiales de la Dirección General de Sumarios- Procuración General. Presupuesto: $ $60.338.324,20
  40. 40. 40 Hubo demoras en promedio de 48 meses respecto a la tramitación total de los sumarios. El sumario N° 1079/16 (Orden N°1) fue el de menor demora con 10 meses, y el de mayor demora el sumario N° 156/09, (Orden N° 62) con 102 meses de tramitación. 13.18.04-Enseñanza Artística La DGEART designó por Resolución Nº 3281/2017 al Director, con carácter interino, de la Escuela Metropolitana de Arte Dramático, y por Resolución Nº 3271/2017 y Resolución Nº 1755/2018 dos (2) cargos de Vicedirectores. Conforme surge del Reglamento de Funcionamiento aprobado por Decreto N° 589/2010, la conducción académica y administrativa está conformada por los cargos de Rector y Vicerrectores. Tales actos administrativos, evidencian la falta de atención a la letra de la norma rectora del instituto, toda vez que los nombramientos efectuados se realizan sobre cargos inexistentes. 13.18.05- Distrito de las Artes. Estimulo del Desarrollo económico y la cultura “…se advierte que la ejecución asociada a Art-Basel incluye la transferencia de recursos a una sociedad con participación del Estado de la CABA, con el fin de adquirir el servicio de realización de una auditoría cultural. Esta operación no ofrece argumento administrativo alguno que justifique la intermediación y consecuente costo de gestión. Asimismo, no es posible evaluar la razonabilidad del monto pagado por el servicio, debido que no se cuenta con ningún detalle formalizado de costos derivados de las acciones realizadas. No saben, no pueden o no quieren? jmc.Enero21

×