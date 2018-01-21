01 The Concerto Through Time

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Mr. Sparks The Concerto Through Time Welcome Back Year 10
  2. 2. Mr. Sparks Lesson Objectives  To revise key musical notation.  To outline and analyse a baroque concerto in terms of key musical elements.
  3. 3. Mr. Sparks Quick Musical Notation Recap ‘Do Now’ Task: DRAW each of the following notes and rests in your book. Write the note name (e.g. minim/minim rest) and the number of beats (e.g. 2 beats). Minim 2 beats Minim rest 2 beats Semi-breve 4 beats Crotchet 1 beat Quaver 1/2 beat Semi-quaver 1/4 beat Semi-breve rest 4 beats Crotchet rest 1 beat Quaver rest 1/2 beat Semi-quaver rest 1/4 beat
  4. 4. Musical Question Grid Click here to start
  5. 5. 1 1 ½ Treble Clef 4 Quaver 0.75 or ¾ Diminuendo Minim Crotchet ¼ Bass Clef 2 4 2 ¼ Semibreve 4.25 or 4 ¼ ½ Crescendo Semi- Quaver 1 2 3 1.5 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
  6. 6. Mr. Sparks Music Composition Performance Listening
  7. 7. Mr. Sparks The Concerto Through Time
  8. 8. Mr. Sparks What is meant by the term concerto? Hint: These pictures are all examples of concertos.
  9. 9. Mr. Sparks The Concerto Through Time 05.01.2018 A concerto is a piece of music where a solo instrument(s) is performed with an orchestra.
  10. 10. Mr. Sparks 1400-1600 1600-1750 1750-1830 1830-1900 1900-Present Classical Beethoven Task 1: Draw the following timeline: Task 2: Then put the following eras in the correct order:  Baroque  Romantic  Classical  20th Century and Beyond  Renaissance Task 3: Can you name any famous composers from these different eras. 3 Minutes
  11. 11. Mr. Sparks 1400-1600 1600-1750 1750-1830 1830-1900 1900-Present Classical Beethoven Task 1: Draw the following timeline: Tallis Prokofiev Vivaldi Bach Beethoven Hint: Which era do you think each of these composers belongs to? Baroque RomanticRenaissance 20th Century Bach Vivaldi Rachmaninoff Chopin Tallis Moterverdi Williams Prokofiev Mozart Moterverdi Rachmaninoff Chopin Williams
  12. 12. Mr. Sparks Which instrument is this? Lute
  13. 13. Mr. Sparks Vivaldi Lute Concerto Task: We are now going to listen to Vivaldi’s Lute Concerto. As you listen, make a note in you book in relation to the following:  How many different instruments are performing?  How would you describe the tempo?  How would you describe the dynamics?  How would you describe the texture?

