Trading the “Market Mistake” | Crude Oil, Emini, Gold, Euro, FDAX

Crude Oil is bullish with a Spike & Channel this evening, and a key clue from a market-mistake tells us to avoid buying high, and focus on traps and failures down in the ‘battle zone’ tomorrow.



S&P is bearish and trying to finish rotation back to the low of the range (yes, the same range you guys did so well with last week) but we’re getting too close to the middle, so we’re looking for traps tomorrow.



Gold is bearish after this morning’s ‘flash crash’, so the plan is to stay patient for an opportunity to sell up at the same place the crash began, with a target back to the low.



Euro is bearish and trying to re-test today’s low, but some recent price-action on the chart is telling us these sellers aren’t looking to sell this low, so we’re looking for selling-opportunities up in the ‘battle zone’ tomorrow.



FDAX is bearish and trying to finish rotation back to the opposite side of the range, but we’re getting near the middle of the range, so focus on traps tomorrow.

