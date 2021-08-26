Trade the Fed! 6 Ways to Profit on Friday

One more day left this week, let’s make it count!
With some “fresh blood” in the markets after today’s big drop, and the Fed Speaker scheduled for mid-morning, I'm excited to finish the week with some more big moves tomorrow morning…
Everything looks great for the short-side tonight; both the Eminis are bearish into ranges, and even though Gold has a recent spike higher, we’re sitting in the PERFECT place to get short back to the lows…
Remember – Friday’s have a little different personality and overall gameplan, so make sure you watch tonight’s video. The plan is set and ready, all I need is you!
Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com
Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial
