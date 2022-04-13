This DT Reversal Could Be an EASY 15x Tomorrow (URGENT!!)

Back to work – one day left!



We’re bullish going into Thursday, so I'm looking for pullbacks and breakouts – but this “hidden” double-top reversal is the trade I really want!



Emini and Nasdaq are bullish, but look closely – we’re trading into major resistance with ranges (magnets) below. I'll be happy with a breakout, but I'm praying we get this reversal!



Crude Oil is bullish too – I'd love to see another range overnight so I can scalp both sides of this market. If not, keep this bull breakout on your radar…



Don’t forget – markets closed on Friday, let’s finish the week strong!



