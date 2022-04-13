Successfully reported this slideshow.

This DT Reversal Could Be an EASY 15x Tomorrow (URGENT!!)

Apr. 13, 2022
This DT Reversal Could Be an EASY 15x Tomorrow (URGENT!!)

Apr. 13, 2022
Back to work – one day left!

We’re bullish going into Thursday, so I'm looking for pullbacks and breakouts – but this “hidden” double-top reversal is the trade I really want!

Emini and Nasdaq are bullish, but look closely – we’re trading into major resistance with ranges (magnets) below. I'll be happy with a breakout, but I'm praying we get this reversal!

Crude Oil is bullish too – I'd love to see another range overnight so I can scalp both sides of this market. If not, keep this bull breakout on your radar…

Don’t forget – markets closed on Friday, let’s finish the week strong!

Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com

Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

