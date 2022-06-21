REVERSAL ALERT!! This Double-Top Reversal Could 15x Tomorrow!!

Oh boy, here we go again!!



Markets are bullish going into tomorrow’s Fed Testimony – I'll be watching for breakouts, but my favorite trade is this double-top reversal!!



Emini and Nasdaq are bullish into ranges – yes, breakouts are on our radar, but this reversal is where the biggest gains might be tomorrow!



Crude Oil continues “The Battle of $110” – buyers have control, but signs of exhaustion have me looking for this reversal instead!



