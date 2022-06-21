Successfully reported this slideshow.

REVERSAL ALERT!! This Double-Top Reversal Could 15x Tomorrow!!

Jun. 21, 2022
REVERSAL ALERT!! This Double-Top Reversal Could 15x Tomorrow!!

Jun. 21, 2022
Oh boy, here we go again!!

Markets are bullish going into tomorrow’s Fed Testimony – I'll be watching for breakouts, but my favorite trade is this double-top reversal!!

Emini and Nasdaq are bullish into ranges – yes, breakouts are on our radar, but this reversal is where the biggest gains might be tomorrow!

Crude Oil continues “The Battle of $110” – buyers have control, but signs of exhaustion have me looking for this reversal instead!

Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com

Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

×