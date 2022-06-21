REVERSAL ALERT!! This Double-Top Reversal Could 15x Tomorrow!!

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Oh boy, here we go again!!
Markets are bullish going into tomorrow’s Fed Testimony – I'll be watching for breakouts, but my favorite trade is this double-top reversal!!
Emini and Nasdaq are bullish into ranges – yes, breakouts are on our radar, but this reversal is where the biggest gains might be tomorrow!
Crude Oil continues “The Battle of $110” – buyers have control, but signs of exhaustion have me looking for this reversal instead!
Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com
Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial
Oh boy, here we go again!!
Markets are bullish going into tomorrow’s Fed Testimony – I'll be watching for breakouts, but my favorite trade is this double-top reversal!!
Emini and Nasdaq are bullish into ranges – yes, breakouts are on our radar, but this reversal is where the biggest gains might be tomorrow!
Crude Oil continues “The Battle of $110” – buyers have control, but signs of exhaustion have me looking for this reversal instead!
Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com
Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd