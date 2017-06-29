Pullback or Reversal? | Crude Oil, Emini, Gold, Euro, FDAX

Crude Oil is bearish with a Spike & Wedge, so we’re looking for selling-opportunities using prior swings, while keeping an eye on a possible reversal because of one big clue we see from earlier today.



S&P is bearish and trying to re-test today’s low, but a key support level is standing in the way, so we’re looking to ‘sell high’ with failures up in the ‘battle zone’ tomorrow.



Gold is bearish with a Trading-Range, but a key level of support is telling us the only real option is to look for failures up in the ‘battle zone’, with a clear window of opportunity for the bulls to take control.



Euro is bearish and trying to reach the 15,000 round-number, but we have a major resistance level getting in the way, so we’re looking for a ‘2-legged pullback’ off the highs to avoid buying into this resistance.



FDAX is bearish with a Spike & Channel, so we’re staying patient for traps and failures up in the ‘battle zone’ tomorrow.

