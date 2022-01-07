Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 07, 2022
Perfect Setup for a Short-Squeeze! (Non-Farm Payrolls Strategy)

Jan. 07, 2022
Are you seeing this short-squeeze setup?

Tomorrow is Non-Farm Friday, which means we have some of the biggest news of the month just before the opening bell…

Looking at the charts – everything is bullish into ranges this evening, so I'm looking for buy setups off the lows into (hopefully) a short-squeeze!

And you know me – I'm always prepared for a reversal, and I have a great strategy for shorting off the highs too…

Tomorrow has the potential to make your entire month, don’t miss it!

Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com

Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

Are you seeing this short-squeeze setup? Tomorrow is Non-Farm Friday, which means we have some of the biggest news of the month just before the opening bell… Looking at the charts – everything is bullish into ranges this evening, so I'm looking for buy setups off the lows into (hopefully) a short-squeeze! And you know me – I'm always prepared for a reversal, and I have a great strategy for shorting off the highs too… Tomorrow has the potential to make your entire month, don’t miss it! Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com Learn How I find the best Entries with my Quick-Start Trading Course : http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

