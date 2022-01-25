My Favorite Trade for FOMC (Wait for it!)

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Are you ready for FOMC tomorrow?
We need to pick our spots wisely with FOMC news just after lunch on Wednesday, but not to worry, I have some great setups on my radar…
Both Emini and Nasdaq are bearish into the close today, and the strength of this recent move tells me to look for a “failure into pullback” at 2 key resistance zones overhead…
Crude Oil is bullish, but the way this market “melt up” this afternoon tells me to stay patient for a deep pullback – how deep? I'll show you where to look in tonight’s video…
Oh, don’t forget – markets love to reverse ahead of major news, so I'm also watching for these 3 reversal patterns too…
