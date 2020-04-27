Is It Safe to Buy Here? 4 Must-Follow Trading Rules.

We’re headed into the last week of April, and with major earnings due out this week, there’s likely going to be some excellent trading opportunities…



Oil is bearish, while the Gold and Emini es are bullish, but when I look across these charts tonight, I keep asking myself – “Is it safe to buy here?”



Watch this day trading video on our blog: http://www.sidewaysmarkets.com



Learn the trading strategy for FREE: http://www.schooloftrade.com/trial

